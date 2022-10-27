Read full article on original website
wwisradio.com
Homicide Charges Filed In Eau Claire
The Eau Claire Police Department is filing homicide charges against two men involved in a shooting last month near Mount Tom Park. Police say after reviewing surveillance video and interviewing nearby residents, charges have been filed against 32-year-old Michael Purnell and 34-year-old Xavier Thompson. The charges include intentional homicide, discharging a firearm from a vehicle and fleeing an officer.
wearegreenbay.com
Homicide charges filed for two men after man dies in western Wisconsin shooting
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Eau Claire Police Department has provided an update about its investigation into a homicide that took place on September 17 that left one man dead. According to a release, charges have been filed against two men for their alleged involvement in the incident...
Hit-and-run results in 100+ mph police pursuit in western Wisconsin
DUNN COUNTY, Wis. -- Authorities in western Wisconsin say three people were injured in a hit-and-run on Interstate 94 early Friday afternoon.Wisconsin State Patrol says they received a report of a hit-and-run crash on eastbound I-94 near mile marker 33. The report says a blue BMW with front-end damage left the crash scene.Deputies from the Dunn County Sheriff's Department say they located the BMW and attempted to stop it. The pursuit reached speeds over 100 mph.Police in Eau Claire spotted the BMW on Highway 37 where the two occupants fled on foot.Both suspects, a man and a woman, were taken into custody and are being treated at the hospital for minor injuries.The incident is under investigation.
WEAU-TV 13
2 men charged with homicide after September shooting in Eau Claire
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Two men have been charged with homicide in the fatal September shooting of an Altoona man in Eau Claire on September 17. According to online court records, 32-year-old Michael Purnell and 34-year-old Xavier Thompson, both of Eau Claire, were each charged with 1st-degree intentional homicide, two counts of 1st-degree recklessly endangering safety with the use of a dangerous weapon, and discharging a firearm from a vehicle, all felonies, in Eau Claire County Circuit Court Friday.
drydenwire.com
Man In Custody Following Investigation Into Solicitation Of A Minor
BARRON COUNTY — A 43-year-old man is in custody after authorities received a complaint from a parent of a Cumberland School District student regarding an attempt to solicit their child, according to a press release from the Cumberland Police Department. Press Release. On 10/20/2022 the Cumberland Police Department received...
WEAU-TV 13
Chippewa County law enforcement stepping up patrols with seatbelt enforcement grant
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office says they will be stepping up traffic enforcement during the remainder of 2022 through Sept. 2023. According to a media release from the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, the Sheriff’s Office is set to work with the police departments of Chippewa Falls, Cadott, Cornell and Stanley to increase patrol efforts and crack down on those that choose to operate without a seatbelt. The Sheriff’s Office along with other participating agencies have received a $50,000 Federal Seatbelt Enforcement Grant from the Bureau of Transportation Safety intended to cover the cost of the extra patrol efforts.
WEAU-TV 13
UWEC Police investigating death near campus
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire Police Department is investigating a death near campus. In a release Friday afternoon, UWEC PD said a man’s body was found in the Putnam Park area adjacent to campus. The release stated that the man had no ties to...
Watch: Destructive drunk-driving crash caught on video in Wisconsin
A disastrous drunk-driving crash was captured on surveillance camera in Eau Claire, Wisconsin this past weekend. Police said the driver's preliminary breath test results was .242 — over three times the legal limit — after he crashed into two vehicles at about 9:20 a.m. Saturday. The incident happened...
WEAU-TV 13
Man arrested in Lake Hallie after authorities seize suspected fentanyl
LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is arrested in Lake Hallie after authorities seized suspected fentanyl Wednesday. According to a media release from the Lake Hallie Police Department, on Oct. 26, 2022, around 1:34 a.m., Lake Hallie Police Officers responded to the Heartbreakers Bar located 1705 County Highway OO in Lake Hallie for a welfare check of a man at the bar.
drydenwire.com
Barron County Disposition And Warrant Status Reports - Oct. 27, 2022
BARRON COUNTY -- DrydenWire.com has been informed by the Barron County Clerk of Courts Office the following Criminal and Traffic Disposition and Warrant Status Reports for Barron County. Barron County Reports. DrydenWire Insider. This content is only for paid subscribers to DrydenWire Insider. Please Login or Subscribe. Note: Once you...
drydenwire.com
Stolen Vehicle Investigation That Lead To Seizure Of 276 Grams Of Meth Results In Felony Convictions
POLK COUNTY – An investigation into a stolen vehicle led to the seizure of 276 grams of Methamphetamine and the arrest of Samantha Leuthard and Jacob McPheeters. Leuthard and McPheeters each received criminal convictions out of the incident, with Leuthard recently receiving her sentence from the Court. DrydenWire Insider.
viatravelers.com
19 Fun & Best Things to Do in Hayward, Wisconsin
Hayward is a quiet city surrounding Hayward Lake in northwestern Wisconsin. This midwestern town’s unique community offers surprisingly diverse tourist attractions. Surrounded by over 2000 freshwater lakes, including the intercity Hayward Lake, Hayward, Wisconsin, provides easy access to fishing, kayaking, ATV riding, hunting, mountain biking, horseback riding, snowboarding, skiing, and snowmobiling.
cwbradio.com
Cadott Woman Allegedly Involved in Death of Eau Claire Man Appears in Court
A Cadott woman allegedly involved in the death of an Eau Claire man appeared in Eau Claire County Court on Monday. According to court records, a passerby spotted a dead body in the ditch on the E. 11000 block of Mallard Road in the town of Clear Creek. The body was identified as 46-year-old Eddie Banks. Authorities stated Banks was murdered over $500 in drug money. Three people were allegedly involved in the murder including Kristina Keppert.
drydenwire.com
Standoff With Law Enforcement Results In Criminal Convictions For Ladysmith Man
RUSK COUNTY -- Jacob Shimko, of Ladysmith, WI, has been sentenced on charges filed against him following a June 2022 standoff with Rusk County law enforcement. Shane Shimko was also arrested following the standoff and criminal charges are still pending against him. DrydenWire Insider. This content is only for paid...
wnmufm.org
UPSET arrests duo suspected of drug delivery in UP
BERGLAND, MI— Two suspected drug traffickers were arrested by the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team following a stop near Bergland last week. UPSET had developed information the 30-year-old Hancock woman and 31-year-old Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin man had been bringing large quantities of meth to Hancock for months. Officers determined the pair were traveling back from Minneapolis on Thursday. The MSP Hometown Security Team, along with troopers from the Calumet and Wakefield Posts, located the vehicle on M-28 near Wakefield and pulled it over near Bergland.
WEAU-TV 13
Mom of one of the Barron County rollover crash victims speaks out
BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - It’s been over two weeks since two teenagers died in a rollover crash in Barron County. 15-year-old Winter Brouillard was one of the teenagers who died in the crash. The Barron County Sheriff’s Office said the driver was under the influence of a controlled substance and lost control of the vehicle.
WEAU-TV 13
Man arrested, suspected of OWI after crash in Eau Claire
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire Police Department released video of a car crash that ended with injuries and a man arrested. The Eau Claire Police Department says a street camera caught the crash at 9:20 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 at the intersection of Clairemont Avenue and Menomonie Street. Footage shows the car veering off the road, striking a car stopped at a stop light, and rolling over onto a car parked in a parking lot.
stcroix360.com
Residents of northwestern Wisconsin report increasing problems with bear hunters and hounds
High-tech hunters harass and trespass. In the remote counties of Northern Wisconsin, where the closest law enforcement officer is often at least 30 minutes away, a conflict between property owners and bear hunters running hounds through the woods is reaching a boiling point. The conflict, which has sprung up in...
Lawsuit filed in Price County Sheriff's race - Developing story
Allegations are being made on each side of a hotly-contested sheriff's race.Photo Credit: My Price County / My Northern Wisconsin. Incumbent sheriff, Brian Schmidt, of Prentice, has filed a lawsuit against registered write-in, John Brylski, of Phillips. While John Brylski is not on the ballot, he is a registered write-in, and he is running for the position currently held by Brian Schmidt, which is the role of the Price County Sheriff. Brian Schmidt is running for re-election to this position.
WEAU-TV 13
Girl Scouts Troop members gathered at Camp Nawakwa to send a message over decision to sell the camp
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Members with the Girl Scouts Troop #3188 gathered at Camp Nawakwa to send a message to the Girl Scouts of Northwestern Great Lakes over their decision to divest from the camp. The council made the announcement in early October that Camp Nawakwa would be put...
