Allentown — Energy vampires are scary — and no, we’re not talking about those people who drain the energy out of you. We’re talking about all the electronic gadgets, gizmos, appliances and other devices that draw energy — commonly known as phantom loads — when they’re plugged in but not in use. Phantom loads can cost a typical family $100 annually, according to the U.S. Department of Energy. But, by following these tips all around your home, you can slay those money-eating monsters and save. ...

ALLENTOWN, PA ・ 16 HOURS AGO