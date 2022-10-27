White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain Warned After Hatch Act Violation Flagged by Former Trump Official Stephen Miller

Read full article on original website
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Trump Applauds Musk's Twitter Takeover, Says the Platform That Banned Him ‘Is Now in Sane Hands'
Twitter's most famous banned user, former President Donald Trump, applauded the platform's new ownership under billionaire Elon Musk. Musk has previously said he would reverse the ban once he owned the company, though Trump said he would not come back. Twitter banned Trump in the wake of the January 6,...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Members of Congress Express Support for Paul Pelosi Following Violent Attack
Members of Congress continued to express support Sunday for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, after he was violently attacked by an intruder with a hammer on Friday. The 82-year-old has gone through a successful surgery to repair a skull fracture and serious injuries to his right arm and...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
What We Know About David DePape, Man Who Attacked Nancy Pelosi's Husband in Home Invasion
The man accused of breaking into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's home and assaulting her husband in a violent attack appeared to have far-reaching and at times contradictory political positions, espousing libertarian anti-establishment ideas and more recently posting ramblings associated with far-right extremism, multiple senior law enforcement officials familiar with the case told NBC News.
