Moonshot Commons Raised Seed Round from HashKey Capital to “break geo-barriers” for the next Gen-Z founders in Web3
Founded by Wharton, Vassar engineering students, Moonshot Commons has recently raised a seed round to “break geo-barriers” for the next Gen-Z founders in Web3. More than 10 top-tier investors and funds participated in this round, including HashKey Capital, Hash Global, Mask Network, IoTex, ChainIDE, Paeonia Ventures, RSS3; in addition to the founders of IOSG, ODaily, and more.
When McKinsey Comes to Town: The Hidden Influence of the World’s Most Powerful Consulting Firm – review
Walt Bogdanich and Michael Forsythe’s devastating investigation into the consulting firm uncovers a story of secrecy, delusion and untold harm
Credit Suisse unveils details of $4 billion capital raising plan
ZURICH, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) on Monday unveiled details of its plan to raise 4 billion Swiss francs ($4.01 billion) from investors to support the embattled bank's bid to tackle the biggest crisis in its 166-year history.
Best’s Market Segment Report: AM Best Maintains Negative Outlook on Indonesia Non-Life Insurance Market
AM Best is maintaining its negative market segment outlook on the Indonesia non-life insurance segment, citing challenges in credit and motor insurance and ongoing macroeconomic uncertainties. Claims frequency normalization, which has the potential to dampen the segment’s profitability, also underpins the negative outlook. In a new Best’s Market Segment...
Marketing for Greatness Receives Service Firm of the Year Award
This prestigious award was designed specifically for women in Architecture, Engineering, and Construction- sectors where women are underrepresented but continue on their journey toward success!. AUSTIN, TX, October 30, 2022 /24-7PressRelease/ -- Marketing for Greatness Receives Service Firm of the Year Award from Luna Awards. The Luna Awards are hosted...
Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) stock rose 17% in early trading on better-than-expected earnings. Management outlined that the company is set to get back on track after a couple of weak quarters, where sales came in far lower than expected. Shopify’s management had previously stated that investment into its product mix was had resulted in lower-than-expected profits. Investments were important to get the company back on track to growth.
TOP RANKED ROSEN LAW FIRM Encourages Compass Minerals International, Inc. Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – CMP
WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE: CMP) between October 31, 2017 and November 18, 2018, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than December 20, 2022.
Waste Sense Provides Effective Waste Solutions for Facilities Management
MELBOURNE, Australia - October 31, 2022 - (Newswire.com) According to the leaders in waste management services Melbourne-wide, Waste Sense, waste and recycling needs can vary depending on the size and use of the facility. It is therefore crucial to analyse waste streams specific to the facility and develop customised solutions to manage them effectively.
Australia's Mining Sector Facing Critical Worker Shortage
PERTH, Australia - October 31, 2022 - (Newswire.com) According to labour hire agency Techforce Personnel, the mining industry is facing its worst skills crisis with Gen Z turning their backs on the sector due to environmental concerns. A recent report released by the Australian Resources and Energy Employer Association (AREE)...
Syngenta Group Honored as Top Agriculture Employer for Sixth Consecutive Year in 2022 Science Magazine Survey; Ranked No. 5 Overall
BASEL, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 31, 2022-- Syngenta Group has been recognized as one of the world’s top five leading employers – and the top agriculture employer – in the 2022 Science Careers Top Employers Survey. The company ranked fifth on the annual list of top employers in biotechnology, biopharmaceutical, pharmaceutical and related industries, marking its 12 th time in 13 years of recognition by the prestigious Science publication. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221031005217/en/ Syngenta Group ranking n°5 at Science Top Employer 2022 (Photo: Business Wire)
Liberty Offers Renewed Optimism for First-Time Buyers
MELBOURNE, Australia - October 31, 2022 - (Newswire.com) In today's market, the road to homeownership for first-time buyers can be a long one — but Liberty says there are always opportunities to buy. Faced with a higher cost of living and a series of recent rate changes, many first-time...
LVMH-backed L Catterton aims to raise 2 billion yuan in first yuan-denominated fund
BEIJING/HONG KONG (Reuters) -L Catterton, the private equity firm backed by luxury goods empire Louis Vuitton Moet Hennessy, said on Monday it aimed to raise 2 billion yuan ($275.44 million) for its first yuan-denominated fund, as it eyes early-stage investments in China.
In-depth understanding Discrete cipher block
Blockchain is a public accounting mechanism (technical solution), it is not a specific product. The basic idea is: by establishing a set of public ledgers on the Internet, all users in the network jointly record and verify the accounts on the ledgers to ensure the authenticity and immutability of information. Blockchain has the characteristics of decentralization, trustlessness, scalability, anonymity, security and reliability.
Key earnings reports, market recap, economic reports reviewed and more: Monday's 5 things to know
Traders will be watching this week as Fox Corp. and News Corp. will release third-quarter earnings on Tuesday along with health company earnings including CVS Health and Pfizer.
LBank Exchange Will List HALO COIN (HALO) on October 31, 2022
Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - October 30, 2022) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list HALO COIN (HALO) on October 31, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the HALO/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 6:00 UTC on October 31, 2022. To...
Morgan Stanley Still Has Double Digit Upside
Investment banking and financial services company Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) stock is trading down (-17%) compared to peers Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) (-13%) and Charles Schwab (NYSE: SCHW) down only (-6.5%). The blue shoe investment bank has implemented a strategy to diversify its services and clientele. It bolstered its retail customer base with its $13 billion acquisition of E*TRADE in 2020. However, the advent of zero-commission trading from the likes of Robin Hood (NASDAQ: HOOD) and Charles Schwab pressured Morgan Stanley to make a move. When it acquired E*TRADE, it also gained 5.2 million customer accounts with over $360 billion in assets to join its 3 million accounts and parlay its asset and wealth management services. The uncertain macroeconomic headwinds have negatively impacted investment banking activity, but the Company was able to mitigate the weakness with a strong performance in fixed income and equity. Rising interest rates helped it achieve a 26.9% margin in its wealth management segment driven by higher net interest income. Normalization overshot to the downside as the market climate completely reversed in 2022.
SKYBC & USchool Launches Aerial Visitation Program For American Schools
10/30/2022, Newark, DE // PRODIGY: Feature Story //. Mu Sun and his partner Dingjian "Dean" Zhang co-founded the SKYBC.IO website as an aerial crowdsourcing platform for American real estate advertising. An experienced technology entrepreneur in the Internet industry, Mu Sun has since evolved this concept into the USchool, a mini-program within WeChat. The applet, formally known as "US High School Drone Visiting School Selection," helps people view the world remotely.
Aircraft Seating Market Size, Trends, Forecast to 2027
The report on the Aircraft Seating Market provides a detailed trend analysis from 2018 to 2027. It discusses industry and technology trends currently prevailing in the market, along with drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities that influence the growth of the market. The global aircraft seating market size is projected to...
