An astute conservative can predict with formulaic accuracy that broadly touted stories circulating on the Right will eventually emerge on the Left. Take the notion that the coronavirus emerged from the Wuhan Institute of Virology as a result of highly risky (and American-funded) gain-of-function research. What began as serious hypothesis among conservatives, first popularized by Republican Tom Cotton in January 2020, began as an unspeakable conspiracy theory well outside the Overton window of acceptable discourse for liberals and the media. Soon enough, however, it morphed into a tough but worthy open question after the 2020 election. Now, finally, it is considered the most likely explanation for what happened, and even left-wing politicos must begrudgingly accept it.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO