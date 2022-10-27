Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Washington Post belatedly admits that the New York Times wronged James Bennet over that Tom Cotton op-ed
An astute conservative can predict with formulaic accuracy that broadly touted stories circulating on the Right will eventually emerge on the Left. Take the notion that the coronavirus emerged from the Wuhan Institute of Virology as a result of highly risky (and American-funded) gain-of-function research. What began as serious hypothesis among conservatives, first popularized by Republican Tom Cotton in January 2020, began as an unspeakable conspiracy theory well outside the Overton window of acceptable discourse for liberals and the media. Soon enough, however, it morphed into a tough but worthy open question after the 2020 election. Now, finally, it is considered the most likely explanation for what happened, and even left-wing politicos must begrudgingly accept it.
Washington Examiner
Biden would harm transgender youth in the name of 'fundamental rights'
On the issue of transgender rights , President Joe Biden plants his feet firmly in far-left territory. During a recent presidential forum for NowThis News, Biden spoke with several activists, including Dylan Mulvaney, a biological male but self-proclaimed transgender woman whose social media is filled with video entries documenting "days of girlhood." Mulvaney makes a mockery of womanhood, as if it's something that can be adopted out of sheer desire. That Mulvaney was invited to the White House for a discussion on the issue of transgenderism says much about the administration's motives.
Washington Examiner
Obama claims Republicans would 'investigate their political opponents' if they win midterms
Former President Barack Obama criticized Republicans during a speech Friday for planning on “investigating their political opponents” if they win control of Congress in November. The former president also claimed that the Republicans would not help Georgians but focus on themselves instead and cut out programs such as...
Washington Examiner
Midterms 2022 updates: Youngkin makes joke about Paul Pelosi attack during campaign stop
The 2022 midterm elections are just days away. Follow live as the Washington Examiner covers all the major updates and news in the race for the House and Senate. Follow our rolling Midterms 2022 live blog for the latest news and updates. Kemp and Abrams talk crime and safety. Kemp...
Washington Examiner
We really need to talk about Democrats' efforts to pre-delegitimize our elections
After the 2022 midterm elections and the 2024 presidential election , it surely will be. A number of U.S. politicians are playing a dangerous game, questioning the legitimacy and results of our elections. Some do this because they solemnly believe the allegations of electoral foul play, even despite evidence to the contrary. See: former President Donald Trump and his cohort.
Washington Examiner
House GOP promises energy policy change if party wins majority in midterm elections
House Republicans, equipped with the political battering ram of high fuel prices, are hoping to win voters over on Nov. 8 by promising to command an energy policy turnabout in Washington if voters award the party control of the chamber. The Democrats scored a major legislative victory in August with...
Washington Examiner
The New York Times accuses Republicans of racism for noticing crime
Democrats and their liberal media allies will do anything to avoid addressing the issue of crime, including accusing Republicans of racism for talking about it. Writing for the New York Times, Jonathan Weisman accused Republicans of “injecting race” into campaigns across the country for daring to label black Democratic candidates as soft on crime. He cites ads targeting Senate candidates Mandela Barnes (D-WI) and Cheri Beasley (D-NC) because both are black. He also raises the horror of random mailers in New Mexico state races that allegedly “darkened” the hands of a barber.
Washington Examiner
Midterms 2022 updates: New poll poses 'ominous sign' for Democrats
The 2022 midterm elections are just days away. Follow live as the Washington Examiner covers all the major updates and news in the race for the House and Senate. Follow our rolling Midterms 2022 live blog for the latest news and updates. 'Ominous sign' for Democrats: Nearly 8 in 10...
Washington Examiner
Biden goes on offense against Republicans on economy in final campaign push
President Joe Biden is sharpening his economic message in the final two weeks of midterm campaigning, aggressively targeting Republicans as threats to economic security at both the individual and societal levels. Biden made a stop in Syracuse, New York, on Thursday to promote manufacturing but spent much of his speech...
Washington Examiner
Bill Maher says Paul Pelosi attack is part of 'cold civil war' in America
Bill Maher condemned the recent attack on Paul Pelosi as an example of the "cold civil war" in the United States. The violent attack against Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) husband in their San Francisco residence was allegedly intended for the speaker, as the suspect asked her husband where she was while assaulting him. This 42-year-old suspect, David Depape, has been charged with attempted homicide, elder abuse, assault with a deadly weapon, and several other felony charges, according to police.
Washington Examiner
In town hall with Hispanic Council, Fetterman emphasizes investment and energy security
(The Center Square) – A virtual town hall on Thursday featured Democratic U.S. Senate nominee John Fetterman talking about the concerns of Latino business owners. The forum, hosted by the U.S. Hispanic Business Council, had USHBC President Javier Palomarez question Fetterman on the economy, immigration, energy policy and crime. Like Tuesday’s U.S. Senate debate with Republican rival Dr. Mehmet Oz, Fetterman used closed caption technology and echoed some of the same lines.
Washington Examiner
Climate envoy John Kerry weighs departure as Republican wave looms: Report
President Joe Biden’s special climate envoy John Kerry is weighing whether to depart the administration after the COP27 climate conference, according to a report. The November elections could pose new challenges as Kerry seeks to navigate a political landscape dominated by global energy needs in the wake of Russia’s war in Ukraine and diminishing traction on cooperation with China, a significant fossil fuel emitter.
Washington Examiner
Trump stands by hosting Saudi-funded LIV Golf events
Former President Donald Trump is not backing down from hosting events for the controversial Saudi-backed LIV Golf tour at his golf courses. Trump, in brief remarks to the New York Times while he was at his Miami area golf course, dismissed criticisms of LIV Golf and instead criticized the PGA Tour.
