Matthew Ablakan, Founder & Owner of the Millennial’s Choice Group, Interviewed on the Influential Entrepreneurs Podcast

Moonshot Commons Raised Seed Round from HashKey Capital to “break geo-barriers” for the next Gen-Z founders in Web3
Founded by Wharton, Vassar engineering students, Moonshot Commons has recently raised a seed round to “break geo-barriers” for the next Gen-Z founders in Web3. More than 10 top-tier investors and funds participated in this round, including HashKey Capital, Hash Global, Mask Network, IoTex, ChainIDE, Paeonia Ventures, RSS3; in addition to the founders of IOSG, ODaily, and more.
Marketing for Greatness Receives Service Firm of the Year Award
This prestigious award was designed specifically for women in Architecture, Engineering, and Construction- sectors where women are underrepresented but continue on their journey toward success!. AUSTIN, TX, October 30, 2022 /24-7PressRelease/ -- Marketing for Greatness Receives Service Firm of the Year Award from Luna Awards. The Luna Awards are hosted...
AdCombo Gave Affiliates Demo Access to the Platform
(PRLeap.com) Users who registered in AdCombo were previously unable to log in to their accounts without a manager's approval. Although AdCombo managers process requests quickly, the instant access to the account lets the affiliates maintain interest and focus after signing up, since the registration requests may take up to three days to be processed. Finally, when affiliates have their AdCombo accounts approved, it takes a while to get started.
OSIS by Apotheosis partnering with leading crypto consultancy providing company The Crypto Launchpad
With the popularity of blockchain and cryptocurrency, various excellent crypto projects are penetrating the industry with huge potential to bring changes in the world and getting the support of crypto establishments. OSIS an ambitious crypto project has partnered with the leading crypto consultancy providing company The Crypto Launchpad. What is...
Inks & Bindings spotlights Carol J Pitts, author of “Holy Spirit Mystifying Scriptures.”
Author Carol J Pitts’ new book “Holy Spirit Mystifying Scriptures” is now available on all major platforms. The book takes readers on an inspirational journey in text and a full array of beautiful colors. United States - October 29, 2022 — Written and illustrated by author Carol...
