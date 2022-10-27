Read full article on original website
warrenrecord.com
Lake Gaston Association to meet Nov. 2
The Lake Gaston Association will hold its next monthly board meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 2, at 9:30 a.m. at the Lake Gaston Baptist Church located on Eaton Ferry Road across from the LKG Chamber of Commerce and Subway Restaurant. Guest speaker Stacy Woodhouse will discuss new businesses developments in Warrenton...
jocoreport.com
Local Group Of Teens & Young Adults With Autism To Host Christmas Craft Fair
CLAYTON – The Johnston County Social Group for Teens and Young Adults with Autism (SGTYA) will hold a Christmas Craft Fair on Saturday, November 5th from 10:00am – 12 Noon at Christ Community United Methodist Church in Clayton. The event is a fundraiser to benefit charity. The handmade...
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Greensville-Emporia Neighborhood Watch focuses on holiday safety
It may still be October, but as long as department stores are stocking Christmas trees, it’s never too early to discuss holiday safety. And holiday safety was the topic of discussion at Wednesday night’s meeting of the Emporia/Greensville Neighborhood Watch, held at the Johns Manville Clubhouse in Jarratt.
warrenrecord.com
Missionary League plans fall bazaar
The Lutheran Women’s Missionary League of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church located at 114 Poplar Mount Rd., Norlina, will be holding a fall bazaar on Saturday, Nov. 12, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. in the fellowship hall of the church. There will be homemade baked goods, preserves, pickles, soups and...
wraltechwire.com
18th annual North Carolina Whirligig Festival to bring new music, food, entertainment to Wilson
WILSON – Final preparations are underway for the 18th annual North Carolina Whirligig Festival which will take place on November 5th and 6th in Historic Downtown Wilson. The festival, which occurs annually during the first full weekend in November, is an all-inclusive festival showcasing art of the region. The inspiration? Vollis Simpson’s Whirligigs, of course. Vendors specializing in works using re-purposed, recycled, reused, or handmade materials line the streets to amaze festival goers. Admission and parking are free, as well as all activities within the festival.
warrenrecord.com
Forestry Field Day scheduled
Woodland owners are invited to a Forestry Field Day, scheduled for Nov. 18 at Buck Spring Park in Warren County. The program will start at 9 a.m. and conclude around 1:30 p.m. This is a free event with lunch provided, thanks to support from various sponsors. Instruction and updates will...
Golden Corral Salutes the nation’s heroes with 22nd annual “Military Appreciation Night”
RALEIGH, N.C. (KTVE/KARD) — Golden Corral will honor the nation’s heroes with their 22nd annual “Military Appreciation Night.” On November 14, 2022, Golden Corral restaurants nationwide will gift a free “thank you” meal to those who protect and serve the country in honor of Veterans Day from 5 PM until closing time. It is an […]
warrenrecord.com
Warren County Kyokushin Karate students promoted in rank
Several area students in Kenny Buffaloe’s Kyokushin Karate classes at the Hollister Dojo in Warren County were recently promoted in rank. This included Kirk Richardson, Claudia Harley and Sonia Harley, who were all promoted to the rank of 9th Kyu/BlueTip. Toma Evans(not pictured) was also promoted to the rank of 9th Kyu/BlueTip.
tmpresale.com
Anthony Hamiltons concert in Durham, NC Jan 13th, 2023 – presale code
Glad to report a presale code for an upcoming Anthony Hamilton presale is available below to WiseGuys users During the time of this time limited presale members have got the chance to acquire concert tickets before their public sale people who don’t have the password 🙂. You owe it...
WRAL
Seniors savor $30M renovation at Durham housing complex
Community leaders and residents celebrated the new look of the JJ Henderson senior apartments. Community leaders and residents celebrated the new look of the JJ Henderson senior apartments.
Chipotle opens first location in Rocky Mount
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — Thursday, Chipotle Mexican Grill will open its first location in Rocky Mount. The restaurant, which will be located at 959 N Wesleyan Blvd. in Rocky Mount, will even feature Chipotlane, a drive-thru pickup lane that will allow customers to pick up a digital order without ever leaving their car. Chipotle also […]
$2 million townhomes being developed under 'missing middle' housing efforts
17 high-end townhomes are being proposed and would be built on a 2.5 acre property in the Hayes Barton historic district in Raleigh.
cbs17
PHOTOS: Mobile home destroyed by fire in Warren County, fire officials say
MACON, N.C. (WNCN) — A mobile home in Warren County was destroyed by a fire Friday morning, according to the Macon Rural Fire Department. At about 7:10 a.m., firefighters said they were called to the 500 block of Macon-Embro Road in the Town of Macon. When they got to...
Nicole Connors, 52: Raleigh shooting victim was upbeat, opinionated, open to new things
The vibrant, informed, dog-loving Ohio native fit right in after moving to Hedingham. Neighbors all knew Connors and her dog, Sami, who died beside her.
WRAL
Large police presence gathers at Rolesville High School
ROLESVILLE, N.C. — A large law enforcement presence has gathered Friday afternoon outside of Rolesville High School. On Friday afternoon, the school was put in a code red lockdown. However, students appeared to be dismissed at 3:10 p.m. at the school located at 1099 East Young St. in Rolesville.
firefighternation.com
Durham (NC) Stops New Housing Development Because City is Short of Firefighters, Apparatus
The Durham City Council put a halt to a housing development because the city does not have enough firefighters or equipment to adequately protect the proposed new homes. Plans call for 700 new homes to be built in the Kemp Road development. But the City Council this week tabled the...
Deer crashes through Rocky Mount school window, euthanized due to injuries
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) — A deer was euthanized Friday due to injuries it suffered after apparently breaking through a window at Rocky Mount High School. A Rocky Mount Police Department Facebook post included a picture of the deer lying in an office near the broken window, visibly injured and surrounded by shards of glass. […]
Man arrested in NC after breaking into vehicles across the U.S., stealing debit cards to buy money orders at Food Lion and Walmart
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies arrested a man responsible for breaking into cars across multiple states and they are looking for another person in connection to the break-ins, according to the Alamance County Sheriff's Office. On Aug. 4, deputies received a call to a park on 5550 Church Road...
warrenrecord.com
Francis earns PhD at UNC-CH
Annie Maria Francis, daughter of Dantton Francis, Jr. and Annie R. Francis of Warrenton, graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in August with a PhD in Social Work. A graduate of Warren County High School, she also holds a masters in Social Work, masters in Public...
Police seize 120+ counterfeit THC candies from 4 stores in North Carolina
ROXBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Police made a “sweet” bust as part of an operation to seize illegal candies found in some Roxboro stores. At first glance, it looks like the real thing. Candy or treats that you would pick up at any store. “21st century counterfeiters are getting really good at what they do,” Roxboro Police […]
