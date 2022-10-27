ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warrenton, NC

Comments / 0

Related
warrenrecord.com

Lake Gaston Association to meet Nov. 2

The Lake Gaston Association will hold its next monthly board meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 2, at 9:30 a.m. at the Lake Gaston Baptist Church located on Eaton Ferry Road across from the LKG Chamber of Commerce and Subway Restaurant. Guest speaker Stacy Woodhouse will discuss new businesses developments in Warrenton...
WARRENTON, NC
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Greensville-Emporia Neighborhood Watch focuses on holiday safety

It may still be October, but as long as department stores are stocking Christmas trees, it’s never too early to discuss holiday safety. And holiday safety was the topic of discussion at Wednesday night’s meeting of the Emporia/Greensville Neighborhood Watch, held at the Johns Manville Clubhouse in Jarratt.
GREENSVILLE COUNTY, VA
warrenrecord.com

Missionary League plans fall bazaar

The Lutheran Women’s Missionary League of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church located at 114 Poplar Mount Rd., Norlina, will be holding a fall bazaar on Saturday, Nov. 12, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. in the fellowship hall of the church. There will be homemade baked goods, preserves, pickles, soups and...
NORLINA, NC
wraltechwire.com

18th annual North Carolina Whirligig Festival to bring new music, food, entertainment to Wilson

WILSON – Final preparations are underway for the 18th annual North Carolina Whirligig Festival which will take place on November 5th and 6th in Historic Downtown Wilson. The festival, which occurs annually during the first full weekend in November, is an all-inclusive festival showcasing art of the region. The inspiration? Vollis Simpson’s Whirligigs, of course. Vendors specializing in works using re-purposed, recycled, reused, or handmade materials line the streets to amaze festival goers. Admission and parking are free, as well as all activities within the festival.
WILSON, NC
warrenrecord.com

Forestry Field Day scheduled

Woodland owners are invited to a Forestry Field Day, scheduled for Nov. 18 at Buck Spring Park in Warren County. The program will start at 9 a.m. and conclude around 1:30 p.m. This is a free event with lunch provided, thanks to support from various sponsors. Instruction and updates will...
WARREN COUNTY, NC
warrenrecord.com

Warren County Kyokushin Karate students promoted in rank

Several area students in Kenny Buffaloe’s Kyokushin Karate classes at the Hollister Dojo in Warren County were recently promoted in rank. This included Kirk Richardson, Claudia Harley and Sonia Harley, who were all promoted to the rank of 9th Kyu/BlueTip. Toma Evans(not pictured) was also promoted to the rank of 9th Kyu/BlueTip.
WARREN COUNTY, NC
tmpresale.com

Anthony Hamiltons concert in Durham, NC Jan 13th, 2023 – presale code

Glad to report a presale code for an upcoming Anthony Hamilton presale is available below to WiseGuys users During the time of this time limited presale members have got the chance to acquire concert tickets before their public sale people who don’t have the password 🙂. You owe it...
WNCT

Chipotle opens first location in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — Thursday, Chipotle Mexican Grill will open its first location in Rocky Mount. The restaurant, which will be located at 959 N Wesleyan Blvd. in Rocky Mount, will even feature Chipotlane, a drive-thru pickup lane that will allow customers to pick up a digital order without ever leaving their car. Chipotle also […]
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WRAL

Large police presence gathers at Rolesville High School

ROLESVILLE, N.C. — A large law enforcement presence has gathered Friday afternoon outside of Rolesville High School. On Friday afternoon, the school was put in a code red lockdown. However, students appeared to be dismissed at 3:10 p.m. at the school located at 1099 East Young St. in Rolesville.
ROLESVILLE, NC
warrenrecord.com

Francis earns PhD at UNC-CH

Annie Maria Francis, daughter of Dantton Francis, Jr. and Annie R. Francis of Warrenton, graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in August with a PhD in Social Work. A graduate of Warren County High School, she also holds a masters in Social Work, masters in Public...
WARRENTON, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy