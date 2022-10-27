ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wood County, WV

WTAP

Governor Jim Justice and Baby Dog are coming to Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice and Baby Dog will be coming to Parkersburg Monday. According to a press release from the Governor’s office, the community conversation will start at 3:00 P.M. at the Blennerhassett Hotel. The governor will be discussing his proposal to reduce West...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Some Wood County residents can expect minor delay in their daily travels

WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - For some living in Wood County, you may experience minor delays in your commute starting Wednesday November 2, 2022. There will be a paving and milling project on West Virginia Route 14, From Vienna to Central. That’s according to a press release from the West Virginia Division of Highways.
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Wood County schools participate in active shooter training

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - Several schools in Wood County worked with law enforcement on what to do if there was an active shooter in their school. Schools hold training like this on a regular basis to keep everyone safe in case of an incident. Williamstown Police Chief Shawn Graham talked...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Structure fire in Parkersburg leads to evacuation

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A fire on 12th street in Parkersburg was called in Saturday night at 10:18 PM resulted in no injuries. The fire at 416 12th Street however did cause the evacuation of at least one adult and two children who were inside of the home at the time.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Mid-Ohio Valley Model Railroad Club held a train show

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Mid-Ohio Valley Model Railroad Club held their annual train show Saturday. The club filled West Virginia - Parkersburg’s Activity room with everything a model railroader could imagine. There was a large turn out of people looking for items to add to their layout. Club...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

West Virginia House of Delegates 11th District: Meet the Candidates

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - One race people in the Mid-Ohio Valley will be voting on in the Midterm election is for a seat in the West Virginia House of Delegates in the 11th District. First time candidate Republican Bob Fehrenbacher is running against Democrat Harry Deitzler. Deitzler: “I understand what...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Hope Mission hosts annual coat giveaway

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Hope Mission hosted their annual coat drive this year. Coats from kids sizes to adult sizes were given away. Those who worked the coat drive say that getting the entire community clothing of need was the priority. “There is a lot of need in the area...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

160 Driving Academy opens a school in Mineral Wells

MINERAL WELLS, W.Va. (WTAP) - 160 Driving Academy is bringing new opportunities to the Mid - Ohio Valley. They opened a new driving school just off of 77 in Mineral Wells. General Manager Preston Winkle talked about what people can expect if they join. Winkle said, “They would have 160...
MINERAL WELLS, WV
WTAP

Design plans show new and improved Jackson Park Pool

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - The pool was originally built in 1965, according to Vienna Mayor Randy Rapp. Mayor Rapp said the pool had some structure issues and was out of date, making it a good time to work on the new plans. He says they’ve been working on the plans...
VIENNA, WV
WOWK 13 News

Westbound lanes open on new I-64 bridge in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The westbound lanes on Interstate 64 in West Virginia now have access to the new Nitro WWI Memorial Bridge. Crews began construction Friday evening. For the next two weeks, contractors will begin shifting the eastbound lanes onto the new bridge. Once both directions of traffic have access to the new bridge, […]
NITRO, WV
wchstv.com

Meet Anthony: Mason sheriff says homeless man encounter leads to outpouring of support

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A homeless man named Anthony is touching lots of hearts in Mason County. Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller shared a post Thursday on the sheriff’s office Facebook page, posing in a picture with the homeless man, and telling his story. The sheriff then shared a follow-up about all of the help that had been offered since community members learned about the homeless man who had come to town.
MASON COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Smith Candy to sweeten business with manufacturing center

ST. MARYS — Smith Candy is in the process of a company expansion, which will feature a brand new manufacturing center, that is already in the early stages of construction at the corner of Fairview and Stadium drives. What was once Susan Kay Candies, officially established in 1952 on...
SAINT MARYS, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Local students nominated to service academies

WASHINGTON — Four students from Wood, Jackson and Wetzel counties are among the 41 nominated to U.S. service academies by Sen. Joe Manchin. * Chase Trembly, Williamstown High School, to the Military Academy at West Point and the Merchant Marine Academy. * Sara Ellem, Parkersburg South High School to...
WETZEL COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Crews respond to separate vehicle fires in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Several fire crews responded to two separate vehicle fires that happened within an hour in Bridgeport. The first vehicle fire was reported around 1:42 p.m. Friday off of Brushy Fork Rd., according to the Harrison County 911 Center. It reportedly involved a minivan. Officials then dispatched...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WHIZ

ZPD Investigation in Putnam Tavern Fatal

Zanesville Police are investigating an incident that took place Friday night. Detective Sgt. Phil Michel would only say that at this time there was a fatality in the park lot of the Putnam Tavern located at 721 Putnam Avenue. He said a driver of a vehicle was located and are in custody.
ZANESVILLE, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Wood County Magistrate Court

PARKERSBURG — The following cases were handled in Wood County Magistrate Court Oct. 21-23: • Jerrell Edward Harrison, 1635 Vogel Ave., Columbus, was arraigned on charges of possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl) with intent to deliver and transporting a controlled substance and released on $150,000 bond. •...
WOOD COUNTY, WV

