WTAP
West Virginia University Medicine hosts stroke awareness event at Belpre Senior Citizens Center
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - WVU Medicine traveled to the Belpre Senior Citizens Center to host a stroke awareness event. The percentages of strokes are increased when the subject turns 65 years old. Those who work at WVU Medicine says it was important to get into the senior citizens center to...
WTAP
Governor Jim Justice and Baby Dog are coming to Parkersburg
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice and Baby Dog will be coming to Parkersburg Monday. According to a press release from the Governor’s office, the community conversation will start at 3:00 P.M. at the Blennerhassett Hotel. The governor will be discussing his proposal to reduce West...
WTAP
Some Wood County residents can expect minor delay in their daily travels
WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - For some living in Wood County, you may experience minor delays in your commute starting Wednesday November 2, 2022. There will be a paving and milling project on West Virginia Route 14, From Vienna to Central. That’s according to a press release from the West Virginia Division of Highways.
WTAP
Wood County schools participate in active shooter training
WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - Several schools in Wood County worked with law enforcement on what to do if there was an active shooter in their school. Schools hold training like this on a regular basis to keep everyone safe in case of an incident. Williamstown Police Chief Shawn Graham talked...
WTAP
Structure fire in Parkersburg leads to evacuation
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A fire on 12th street in Parkersburg was called in Saturday night at 10:18 PM resulted in no injuries. The fire at 416 12th Street however did cause the evacuation of at least one adult and two children who were inside of the home at the time.
911 outage in West Virginia: What number to call
If you can't reach 911, here are numbers to call in north central West Virginia.
WTAP
Mid-Ohio Valley Model Railroad Club held a train show
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Mid-Ohio Valley Model Railroad Club held their annual train show Saturday. The club filled West Virginia - Parkersburg’s Activity room with everything a model railroader could imagine. There was a large turn out of people looking for items to add to their layout. Club...
WTAP
West Virginia House of Delegates 11th District: Meet the Candidates
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - One race people in the Mid-Ohio Valley will be voting on in the Midterm election is for a seat in the West Virginia House of Delegates in the 11th District. First time candidate Republican Bob Fehrenbacher is running against Democrat Harry Deitzler. Deitzler: “I understand what...
WTAP
Hope Mission hosts annual coat giveaway
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Hope Mission hosted their annual coat drive this year. Coats from kids sizes to adult sizes were given away. Those who worked the coat drive say that getting the entire community clothing of need was the priority. “There is a lot of need in the area...
WTAP
160 Driving Academy opens a school in Mineral Wells
MINERAL WELLS, W.Va. (WTAP) - 160 Driving Academy is bringing new opportunities to the Mid - Ohio Valley. They opened a new driving school just off of 77 in Mineral Wells. General Manager Preston Winkle talked about what people can expect if they join. Winkle said, “They would have 160...
WTAP
Design plans show new and improved Jackson Park Pool
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - The pool was originally built in 1965, according to Vienna Mayor Randy Rapp. Mayor Rapp said the pool had some structure issues and was out of date, making it a good time to work on the new plans. He says they’ve been working on the plans...
Westbound lanes open on new I-64 bridge in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The westbound lanes on Interstate 64 in West Virginia now have access to the new Nitro WWI Memorial Bridge. Crews began construction Friday evening. For the next two weeks, contractors will begin shifting the eastbound lanes onto the new bridge. Once both directions of traffic have access to the new bridge, […]
wchstv.com
Meet Anthony: Mason sheriff says homeless man encounter leads to outpouring of support
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A homeless man named Anthony is touching lots of hearts in Mason County. Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller shared a post Thursday on the sheriff’s office Facebook page, posing in a picture with the homeless man, and telling his story. The sheriff then shared a follow-up about all of the help that had been offered since community members learned about the homeless man who had come to town.
SportsZone Highlights: Ritchie County at Gilmer County
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – Ritchie County (4-5) defeated Gilmer County (2-7) by a final score of 34-14. Next week, Gilmer County will take on Meadow Ridge, and Ritchie County will play Calhoun County High School.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Smith Candy to sweeten business with manufacturing center
ST. MARYS — Smith Candy is in the process of a company expansion, which will feature a brand new manufacturing center, that is already in the early stages of construction at the corner of Fairview and Stadium drives. What was once Susan Kay Candies, officially established in 1952 on...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Local students nominated to service academies
WASHINGTON — Four students from Wood, Jackson and Wetzel counties are among the 41 nominated to U.S. service academies by Sen. Joe Manchin. * Chase Trembly, Williamstown High School, to the Military Academy at West Point and the Merchant Marine Academy. * Sara Ellem, Parkersburg South High School to...
SportsZone Highlights: Williamstown at Doddridge County
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – Williamstown (8-1) defeated Doddridge County (7-2) by a final score of 41-14. Next week, Doddridge County is set to play Tygarts Valley High School.
WDTV
Crews respond to separate vehicle fires in Bridgeport
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Several fire crews responded to two separate vehicle fires that happened within an hour in Bridgeport. The first vehicle fire was reported around 1:42 p.m. Friday off of Brushy Fork Rd., according to the Harrison County 911 Center. It reportedly involved a minivan. Officials then dispatched...
WHIZ
ZPD Investigation in Putnam Tavern Fatal
Zanesville Police are investigating an incident that took place Friday night. Detective Sgt. Phil Michel would only say that at this time there was a fatality in the park lot of the Putnam Tavern located at 721 Putnam Avenue. He said a driver of a vehicle was located and are in custody.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood County Magistrate Court
PARKERSBURG — The following cases were handled in Wood County Magistrate Court Oct. 21-23: • Jerrell Edward Harrison, 1635 Vogel Ave., Columbus, was arraigned on charges of possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl) with intent to deliver and transporting a controlled substance and released on $150,000 bond. •...
