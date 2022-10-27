Read full article on original website
18 Ways Your Credit Card Can Be Your Best Financial Friend
As long as you're a responsible credit card user without outstanding debt, there's no reason why you shouldn't use your card to pay for almost everything.
Woonsocket Call
Moonshot Commons Raised Seed Round from HashKey Capital to “break geo-barriers” for the next Gen-Z founders in Web3
Founded by Wharton, Vassar engineering students, Moonshot Commons has recently raised a seed round to “break geo-barriers” for the next Gen-Z founders in Web3. More than 10 top-tier investors and funds participated in this round, including HashKey Capital, Hash Global, Mask Network, IoTex, ChainIDE, Paeonia Ventures, RSS3; in addition to the founders of IOSG, ODaily, and more.
Woonsocket Call
OSIS by Apotheosis partnering with leading crypto consultancy providing company The Crypto Launchpad
With the popularity of blockchain and cryptocurrency, various excellent crypto projects are penetrating the industry with huge potential to bring changes in the world and getting the support of crypto establishments. OSIS an ambitious crypto project has partnered with the leading crypto consultancy providing company The Crypto Launchpad. What is...
Woonsocket Call
Liberty Offers Renewed Optimism for First-Time Buyers
MELBOURNE, Australia - October 31, 2022 - (Newswire.com) In today's market, the road to homeownership for first-time buyers can be a long one — but Liberty says there are always opportunities to buy. Faced with a higher cost of living and a series of recent rate changes, many first-time...
Woonsocket Call
Best’s Market Segment Report: AM Best Maintains Stable Outlook on Vietnam’s Non-Life Insurance Market
AM Best is maintaining its stable market segment outlook on Vietnam’s non-life insurance segment, citing market growth underpinned by economic tailwinds, regulatory developments expected to help drive growth and climbing domestic interest rates that should benefit investment income. In a new Best’s Market Segment Report, “Market Segment Outlook: Vietnam...
Woonsocket Call
Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) stock rose 17% in early trading on better-than-expected earnings. Management outlined that the company is set to get back on track after a couple of weak quarters, where sales came in far lower than expected. Shopify’s management had previously stated that investment into its product mix was had resulted in lower-than-expected profits. Investments were important to get the company back on track to growth.
Woonsocket Call
Sipe Roofing and General Contracting Explains The Benefits Of Having A Trusted Roofer on Standby
Burlington, NC, 29th October 2022, ZEXPRWIRE, The greatest outcome for homeowners who have a damaged roof is to have it repaired as quickly as possible. This will prevent the home from suffering serious losses or additional damage. Sipe Roofing and General Contracting asserts that having a reputable backup roofer will likely enable one to complete the project more rapidly than if one were forced to hunt for a new roofer. Also, if the standby roofer is familiar with the home, they will likely know what needs to be done and how to do it quickly and correctly.
Woonsocket Call
Quanergy Announces Pricing of $16.7 Million Upsized Underwritten Public Offering
Quanergy Systems, Inc., (NYSE:QNGY) (“Quanergy” or the “Company”) a leading provider of LiDAR sensors and smart 3D solutions, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering for gross proceeds of approximately $16.7 million prior to deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses. The offering...
Woonsocket Call
Waste Sense Provides Effective Waste Solutions for Facilities Management
MELBOURNE, Australia - October 31, 2022 - (Newswire.com) According to the leaders in waste management services Melbourne-wide, Waste Sense, waste and recycling needs can vary depending on the size and use of the facility. It is therefore crucial to analyse waste streams specific to the facility and develop customised solutions to manage them effectively.
Woonsocket Call
LBank Exchange Will List HALO COIN (HALO) on October 31, 2022
Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - October 30, 2022) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list HALO COIN (HALO) on October 31, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the HALO/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 6:00 UTC on October 31, 2022. To...
