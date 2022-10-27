Read full article on original website
riograndeguardian.com
Video: Everything Villalobos and Gonzalez Garza said at Anzalduas groundbreaking ceremony
MISSION, Texas – McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos and Mission Mayor Norie Gonzalez Garza spoke at a recent groundbreaking ceremony for a project to expand Anzalduas International Bridge. The $83-million-dollar infrastructure project will see the construction of commercial inspection facilities, including inspection booths, inspection docks, equipment, roadway, parking and sidewalks....
freightwaves.com
Borderlands: $83M bridge expansion targets expanding Mexico trade
Borderlands is a weekly rundown of developments in the world of United States-Mexico cross-border trucking and trade. This week: $83M bridge expansion project targets expanding Mexico trade; Volkswagen invests $763M in its Mexico plant; Texas border checkpoint receives $165M to speed up inspections; and Port of Harlingen awarded grant to improve dock.
KRGV
McAllen to offer amnesty program
Those who owe money on a traffic ticket in McAllen and skipped out on court are in luck. An amnesty program will begin Tuesday through the McAllen Municipal Court. The failure to be appear charge will be waived if fines are paid off. There will be no late fees or...
KRGV
Interstate expansion projects in Cameron and Willacy counties completed
Fourteen years and $38 million later, the Texas Department of Transportation completed a project to expand two interstates in the Valley. More than five miles were added to I-69E in the Willacy and Kennedy county line. In Cameron County, more than two miles were added to the I-169. The expansions...
kurv.com
Texas Appeals Court Rules Against Penitas In Dispute Over Polling Location
The City of Penitas is vowing to continue its fight to have a polling station put at the city’s public library. That vow came after the state’s 13th Court of Appeals ruled against the city Thursday. Penitas officials had been seeking an order to stop early voting in...
KRGV
City responds after advocates describe ‘unacceptable’ conditions at Weslaco animal shelter
Animal advocates said they found “unacceptable” conditions at the Weslaco animal shelter. Tracy Voss, a member of the organization Tracy’s Paws Rescue, said she visits the Weslaco Animal Care Services shelter every six weeks with a group. She described what she saw in an October 15 visit she said she attended with Weslaco Mayor David Suarez as “unacceptable.”
KRGV
New water pump station to provide flood relief in Cameron County
A groundbreaking ceremony was held Thursday in Cameron County for a new pump station in the Tio Cano Lake area. Three massive water pumps will be station at the new pump station in Cameron County once construction is complete. Plans for the project were pushed forward after back-to-back flooding events...
progresstimes.net
In interview, former Pharr police Chief Andy Harvey tells his side of the story
In mid-September, when Pharr police Chief Andy Harvey abruptly resigned, the city released a curt statement. “We thank Andy for his dedicated work to the City of Pharr during his two years as Chief, and we wish him the best in his future endeavors,” Mayor Ambrosio “Amos” Hernandez said in the statement, which didn’t explain why Harvey resigned.
KRGV
Despite new city ordinance putting disconnections on hold, Brownsville PUB customer left without power
A Brownsville woman says her electricity was cut off less than an hour before city commissioners voted to halt all disconnections for lack of payment. The woman — who asked to be referred to as “Daisy” for fear of retribution — said her calls to the Brownsville Public Utilities Board for answers were futile.
progresstimes.net
365 Tollway project underway in Mission
This article originally ran in the March 18 issue of the Progress Times. A project that has been 12 years in the making is “finally coming to fruition,” Engineer Ramon Navarro said at the March 14 Mission City Council meeting. The Hidalgo County Regional Mobility Authority began turning dirt on the 365 Tollway project this week.
KRGV
Edinburg detention officer charged with oppression, placed on leave
A detention officer was charged Saturday with official oppression after he was accused of slapping a teen detained by the Edinburg Police Department, according to a news release. Roberto Guerra, a detention specialist for the Edinburg Police Department, allegedly slapped a 16-year-old boy at the police department’s juvenile processing center...
KRGV
New clinic to help veterans opens in Harlingen
A new clinic is now open in Harlingen for military veterans who suffer from PTSD. A non-profit group called Nueva Luz held a ribbon cutting for the facility Friday. The clinic will offer art, music, and heart rate therapies. "The longer you take to address the underlying issues of something...
KRGV
La Joya man pleads not guilty in deadly shooting
A 30-year-old La Joya man pleaded not guilty to murder in connection with a deadly August shooting in McAllen. Gerardo Chapa is accused in the death of Luis Alonzo Gonzalez Sanchez, whose body McAllen police found with several gunshot wounds in the 2000 block of Redbud Avenue on August 1.
KRGV
Alton fire under investigation, no injuries reported
The Alton Fire Department is investigating a two-home fire in a rural area of Hidalgo County. Alton firefighters responded to the scene Saturday morning. Only part of the second home was saved. Neither family suffered injuries and their pets were rescued.
kurv.com
Lengthy Prison Term For Ex-Donna Police Sergeant Who Assisted Drug Traffickers
A former Donna police sergeant is going to prison for 14-1/2 years for helping drug traffickers move their illegal drugs through Donna. 43-year-old Alejandro Martinez heard his punishment from a McAllen federal judge Friday, 7 months after he had pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute cocaine. The veteran officer became...
kurv.com
Man Arraigned On Murder Charge In McAllen Shooting
A La Joya man is maintaining his innocence in the broad daylight shooting death of another man in McAllen almost two months ago. 30-year-old Gerardo Chapa on Friday pleaded not guilty to a first-degree murder charge in the death of 56-year-old Luis Alonzo Gonzalez Sanchez. The relationship between the two men isn’t clear but Chapa and Gonzalez had gotten into an argument the afternoon of August 1st in a business area near Redbud Avenue and Bicentennial Drive. McAllen police say Chapa pulled a gun and opened fire.
KRGV
Valley law enforcement agencies holding drug take back events on Saturday
Several law enforcement agencies across the Valley are participating in a drug take-back initiative on Saturday. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at select locations across the Valley, the public can dispose of unwanted, unused or expired prescription medications. The events are part of the DEA's biannual National Prescription Drug...
Report: Valley cities have Texas’ least expensive gas
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The American Automobile Association of Texas reported that drivers in McAllen, Harlingen and Brownsville are paying the least for gas in Texas. Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most with $3.46 on average per gallon, while drivers in Brownsville, Harlingen and McAllen […]
KRGV
DPS: Edinburg man killed in motorcycle crash in McCook
An Edinburg man died after a motorcycle crash in McCook Sunday afternoon, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. DPS says the crash happened at about 4:52 p.m. on FM 490, east of FM 681. Preliminary investigation reveals a motorcyclist was traveling on FM 490 when he "failed to...
Texas mother hiding with children shoots burglar through door
Texas deputies say a man was arrested after breaking into a home Tuesday night and attempting to get into a woman's bedroom where she was hiding with her children.
