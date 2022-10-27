ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRAL

Foodie News: Cape Fear Seafood to open third area location

RALEIGH, N.C. — Owners of the two Raleigh locations of the wildly successful Cape Fear Seafood Company, Eddie Elliott and Matt Wivell, announced that they will open a third Triangle-area location up in Wake Forest next spring. The newest spot will be in the Wheat Field Shopping Center at 3612 Rogers Branch Road. They are shooting for an April/May opening. In the meantime, visit either of their other Triangle-area locations at Village District here or North Raleigh here. Cape Fear was originally opened in the Wilmington area by founder Evans Trawick, where they also have three locations. Congrats to Eddie, Matt and their entire team!
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Proud Boys protest LGBTQ+ drag show brunch

Members of the far-right militia group known as the Proud Boys showed up to a drag queen event in Sanford on Sunday afternoon. Members of the far-right militia group known as the Proud Boys showed up to a drag queen event in Sanford on Sunday afternoon. Reporter: Leslie MorenoPhotographer: John...
SANFORD, NC
WRAL

Child hit by vehicle near high school in Sanford

SANFORD, N.C. — A child was struck by a vehicle in Sanford on Friday night at the intersection of Nash and Bragg Streets, close to Lee County High School. Sanford police confirm responders rushed a child to the hospital, but WRAL News is still working to learn the child's age and condition.
SANFORD, NC
WRAL

Overnight crash in Durham kills 2, injures 1

Two people are dead after a late-night crash in Durham. Police say an Audi SUV ran off the road and struck a tree shortly before midnight on Fayetteville Street near Timothy Avenue. Two people are dead after a late-night crash in Durham. Police say an Audi SUV ran off the...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Editorial Roundup: New England

Hearst Connecticut Media. October 27, 2022. Editorial: 1,372 ticket discrepancies demand deeper probe into CT trooper scandal. Don’t even try to keep score of the Connecticut State Police ticket scandal, because the scoreboard is broken. Discovering that even one traffic ticket issued by Connecticut State Police was falsified would...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WRAL

Large police presence gathers at Rolesville High School

ROLESVILLE, N.C. — A large law enforcement presence has gathered Friday afternoon outside of Rolesville High School. On Friday afternoon, the school was put in a code red lockdown. However, students appeared to be dismissed at 3:10 p.m. at the school located at 1099 East Young St. in Rolesville.
ROLESVILLE, NC
WRAL

Apartment fire in Morrisville displaces 6 residents

MORRISVILLE, N.C. — An apartment fire in Morrisville displaced six residents on Saturday morning. Morrisville Fire Rescue was dispatched to a structure fire on Sterling Green Drive just after 10:00 a.m. Seven fire trucks with 26 firefighters responded to the scene. Fire was contained to the apartment of origin...
MORRISVILLE, NC
WRAL

Gunfight in Henderson injures two people, shooter on the run

HENDERSON, N.C. — Two people were injured in an exchange of gunfire Friday afternoon in Henderson, Mayor Eddie Ellington said. The shots were fired around 3 p.m. Friday outside the former Hayes Brothers Muffler Shop at the corner of S. Garnett and Granite streets, according to the Henderson Police Department.
HENDERSON, NC
WRAL

Pedestrian dies after being hit by car on New Bern Avenue in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. — A pedestrian died after being hit by a car on Friday night in east Raleigh, police said. The crash happened on New Bern Avenue near North New Hope Road, according to the Raleigh Police Department. Authorities took the pedestrian to the hospital. Around 10:15, police confirmed...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Crash on I-95 sends 1 to hospital with critical injuries

A crash on I-95 near Four Oaks sent the driver of a Jeep SUV to Wake Med with critical injuries, and closed both southbound lanes, late Saturday evening. A crash on I-95 near Four Oaks sent the driver of a Jeep SUV to Wake Med with critical injuries, and closed both southbound lanes, late Saturday evening.
FOUR OAKS, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy