Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cary Becomes the First City in North Carolina to Purchase Electric Mack TruckJames TulianoCary, NC
Detour Affecting the Cary Regional Library to Begin October 31stJames TulianoCary, NC
Durham City Council discusses future of Fayetteville Street CorridorThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Photo exhibit captures spirit of Durham’s West EndThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
2022 N.C. Music Hall of Fame induction Ceremony Features Grammy-winning artistsAlexus BrownKannapolis, NC
Related
WRAL
NC Asian Americans Together holds event to get young voters to the polls
RALEIGH, N.C. — Come out for the food, but stay for the voting. Chavi Khanna Koneru is with North Carolina Asian Americans Together, a non-profit that promotes political participation – with a focus on young Asian American voters. “We want to take a day and enjoy voting,” said...
WRAL News
Most haunted alleyway in North Carolina -- would you dare walk through at midnight?
At night, those who walk near the dark, historic alleyway claim to hear the rhythmic tapping of a silver-tipped cane on the cracked concrete. Some claim if you peer into the shadow walkway, you'll see a ghostly man wearing a long 1900s duster coat and a wide-brimmed hat. He's carrying an old-timey doctor's bag.
WRAL
Foodie News: Cape Fear Seafood to open third area location
RALEIGH, N.C. — Owners of the two Raleigh locations of the wildly successful Cape Fear Seafood Company, Eddie Elliott and Matt Wivell, announced that they will open a third Triangle-area location up in Wake Forest next spring. The newest spot will be in the Wheat Field Shopping Center at 3612 Rogers Branch Road. They are shooting for an April/May opening. In the meantime, visit either of their other Triangle-area locations at Village District here or North Raleigh here. Cape Fear was originally opened in the Wilmington area by founder Evans Trawick, where they also have three locations. Congrats to Eddie, Matt and their entire team!
WRAL
Proud Boys protest LGBTQ+ drag show brunch
Members of the far-right militia group known as the Proud Boys showed up to a drag queen event in Sanford on Sunday afternoon. Members of the far-right militia group known as the Proud Boys showed up to a drag queen event in Sanford on Sunday afternoon. Reporter: Leslie MorenoPhotographer: John...
WRAL
Celebration of Life for Mary Marshall, woman killed in Raleigh mass shooting
Community gathers at Dix Park for a Celebration of Life for Mary Marshall, who was killed in the mass shooting in Raleigh's Hedingham neighborhood. Community gathers at Dix Park for a Celebration of Life for Mary Marshall, who was killed in the mass shooting in Raleigh's Hedingham neighborhood.
WRAL
Seniors savor $30M renovation at Durham housing complex
Community leaders and residents celebrated the new look of the JJ Henderson senior apartments. Community leaders and residents celebrated the new look of the JJ Henderson senior apartments.
WRAL
Child hit by vehicle near high school in Sanford
SANFORD, N.C. — A child was struck by a vehicle in Sanford on Friday night at the intersection of Nash and Bragg Streets, close to Lee County High School. Sanford police confirm responders rushed a child to the hospital, but WRAL News is still working to learn the child's age and condition.
WRAL
Overnight crash in Durham kills 2, injures 1
Two people are dead after a late-night crash in Durham. Police say an Audi SUV ran off the road and struck a tree shortly before midnight on Fayetteville Street near Timothy Avenue. Two people are dead after a late-night crash in Durham. Police say an Audi SUV ran off the...
WRAL
Harris Teeter 5 Day Sale and new e-Vic deals: Red Baron pizza, Nick's ice cream, Blue Bunny Bars
Harris Teeter has 5-day sale through Monday, Oct. 31 and a new set of e-Vic deals starting Friday, Oct. 28. There are impressive deals on Red Baron pizza, Nick's ice cream, Blue Bunny Load'd Bars and more!. These deals are based on the online ad preview on the Harris Teeter...
WRAL
Editorial Roundup: New England
Hearst Connecticut Media. October 27, 2022. Editorial: 1,372 ticket discrepancies demand deeper probe into CT trooper scandal. Don’t even try to keep score of the Connecticut State Police ticket scandal, because the scoreboard is broken. Discovering that even one traffic ticket issued by Connecticut State Police was falsified would...
WRAL
Large police presence gathers at Rolesville High School
ROLESVILLE, N.C. — A large law enforcement presence has gathered Friday afternoon outside of Rolesville High School. On Friday afternoon, the school was put in a code red lockdown. However, students appeared to be dismissed at 3:10 p.m. at the school located at 1099 East Young St. in Rolesville.
WRAL
Rain delays water main repairs, major Raleigh intersection still closed
RALEIGH, N.C. — A busy Raleigh intersection is still closed Saturday morning after a water main break on Friday caused the road to be unstable. The 3600 block of Wake Forest Road is closed in both directions between St. Albans Drive and Colby Drive, near I-440. City officials initially...
WRAL
Apartment fire in Morrisville displaces 6 residents
MORRISVILLE, N.C. — An apartment fire in Morrisville displaced six residents on Saturday morning. Morrisville Fire Rescue was dispatched to a structure fire on Sterling Green Drive just after 10:00 a.m. Seven fire trucks with 26 firefighters responded to the scene. Fire was contained to the apartment of origin...
WRAL
Parents scrambling: Five local schools impacted by bus driver shortage Friday morning
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Parents were scrambling for back-up options on Friday morning as a bus driver shortage left some students without a way to school in Chapel Hill and Carrboro. The bus driver shortage is impacting three different bus routes and students at five different schools. The school...
WRAL
Gunfight in Henderson injures two people, shooter on the run
HENDERSON, N.C. — Two people were injured in an exchange of gunfire Friday afternoon in Henderson, Mayor Eddie Ellington said. The shots were fired around 3 p.m. Friday outside the former Hayes Brothers Muffler Shop at the corner of S. Garnett and Granite streets, according to the Henderson Police Department.
WRAL
Pedestrian dies after being hit by car on New Bern Avenue in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — A pedestrian died after being hit by a car on Friday night in east Raleigh, police said. The crash happened on New Bern Avenue near North New Hope Road, according to the Raleigh Police Department. Authorities took the pedestrian to the hospital. Around 10:15, police confirmed...
WRAL
Police seize dozens of counterfeit candies and snacks containing THC in Roxboro stores
Roxboro police officers seized dozens of counterfeit candies and snacks containing THC at four local stores. Roxboro police officers seized dozens of counterfeit candies and snacks containing THC at four local stores.
WRAL
The Cary Police Department said it is investigating a crash and shooting Saturday that left 1 person injured.
The Cary Police Department said it is investigating a crash and shooting Saturday that left 1 person injured. Reporter: Leslie MorenoPhotographer: John RectorWeb Editor: Cory Dinkel.
WRAL
Crash on I-95 sends 1 to hospital with critical injuries
A crash on I-95 near Four Oaks sent the driver of a Jeep SUV to Wake Med with critical injuries, and closed both southbound lanes, late Saturday evening. A crash on I-95 near Four Oaks sent the driver of a Jeep SUV to Wake Med with critical injuries, and closed both southbound lanes, late Saturday evening.
WRAL
Walgreens sales Oct. 30 - Nov. 5: Palmolive, Dove deodorant, Finish, toothpaste
Walgreens has new sales this week including Palmolive, Crest, Dove deodorant, Finish and more. These sale prices are valid at most Raleigh, NC area stores for myWalgreens reward program members. This list is not a guarantee of price. Check your local ad to verify prices. Senior Discount. Seniors who are...
Comments / 0