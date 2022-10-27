ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

National Drug Take Back event happening Oct. 29 in Hampton Roads

By Web Staff
 3 days ago
Local law enforcement and national drug officials are partnering for Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

It's happening Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This is the 23rd National Take Back Event. During the last one, officials disposed of more than 22,000 pounds of drugs just in Virginia.

"You can come out you can come to one of our locations," said DEA Special Agent in Charge Jared Forget. "You don’t even have to get out of your car. Drop it in a bag, we seal it up, and it gets disposed of in a proper way."

There are more than 200 drop-off locations in Virginia with many local departments taking part.

“It’s easy to do it’s free it’s confidential," Forget said. "You can drop any prescribed drug that you want to dispose of. "We also take vaping devices and e-cigarettes. Just remove the battery.”

Click or tap here to find a location nearest you.

