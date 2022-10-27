Read full article on original website
Related
Mastriano fumbles when asked about antisemitism
Pennsylvania Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano (Spencer Platt/Getty Images) In one of the most closely watched U.S. governor's races in the 2022 midterms, the Republican candidate's wife stepped in on his behalf after he was asked about anti-Semitism. At a Saturday press conference in Pennsylvania, GOP nominee Doug Mastriano was...
Affirmative action: Supreme Court hears arguments in disputes over race-conscious college admissions
The Supreme Court gathers Monday to debate one of the most important questions this term: Whether colleges may consider the race of their applicants.
Comments / 0