Read full article on original website
Related
disneyfoodblog.com
What’s New at Disneyland Resort: Ride Closes for Holiday Overlay
Hello from the West Coast! It’s Halloween weekend here in Disneyland, although the snow on Sleeping Beauty Castle might suggest otherwise. But that’s okay — we know the holidays are right around the corner and we’re as ready as anyone to get our hands on one of those world-famous Disneyland candy canes and we can’t wait to check out all the food booths at California Adventure’s Festival of Holidays. In the meantime, though, let’s see what’s new!
disneyfoodblog.com
The WORST Disney World Hotels for 2023
Not all Disney World Resort hotels are created equally. In fact, some might just be downright WRONG for you and your travel party. There’s no doubt that each Disney World Resort hotel comes with its own set of pros and cons, but how can you decide which one is right for you? That’s where we come in — so let’s take a look at the WORST Disney World hotels for 2023!
disneyfoodblog.com
You HAVE to See These Haunted Mansion Pumpkins Made By Disney World Cast Members!
Halloween weekend is here, and although we’re starting to see the winter holidays creeping in (Animal Kingdom and Hollywood Studios, we’re looking at you), Disney World is still celebrating the end of the spooky season in a big way. You can still see Halloween decorations in Magic Kingdom,...
disneyfoodblog.com
Where To Find the FIRST Holiday Decorations in EPCOT
It’s that weird time of year when we’re still celebrating Halloween, but the holiday season has already started to appear in Disney World. So far, we’ve seen LOADS of new holiday merchandise in Disney World, but we’ve also seen holiday decorations in both Disney’s Animal Kingdom and Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Now, EPCOT is getting in on the holiday decor action!
disneyfoodblog.com
REVIEW: Eastside Cafe at Tokyo Disneyland Resort
In case you haven’t noticed, we LOVE Disney food, and we take every opportunity we can to try ALL of the Disney food — in the parks, on the cruises, and even overseas!. A good friend of ours, Heather Sievers, recently got a chance to cross the Pacific and explore Tokyo Disneyland and explore their restaurants!
disneyfoodblog.com
This Disney Advent Calendar Was Our Best-Selling Gift Last Year, and It’s ON SALE Today at Amazon
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. We know, we know, Halloween hasn’t even happened yet. But hear us out — it’s time to start your holiday shopping!. With supply chain issues and...
disneyfoodblog.com
How Flight Costs to Disney World Are CHANGING for December 2022
If you’ll be heading to Disney World for the holiday season in December, you can expect big crowds, all kinds of holiday snacks, and special Christmas time events. But what can you expect when it comes to flight costs?. We’ve tracked flight costs over the past several months to...
disneyfoodblog.com
How Inflation Could Impact Your 2023 Disney World Vacation
We’re not going to sugar coat it: Taking a trip to Disney World is expensive. That’s why it’s important to stay aware of all of the potential deals and discounts you can get, when the most expensive times are to visit the parks, price increases, and more. But, another major issue that’s affecting almost everything in the U.S. right now is inflation. So, how could inflation impact your 2023 trip to Disney World? We’re breaking it all down for you right here.
disneyfoodblog.com
REVIEW: Enchanted Garden on the Disney Dream Cruise Ship
If you’re a big Disney Park fan, you probably know a decent amount about the popular restaurants in the parks, like Cinderella’s Royal Table in Magic Kingdom, 50s Prime Time Cafe in Hollywood Studios, or Le Cellier in EPCOT. But, how much do you know about the restaurants...
disneyfoodblog.com
NEW Disney Holiday Merch and Loungefly Exclusives Dropped Online
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. The decorations are popping up in Disney World, we’re prepping for holiday entertainment and snacks, and now, the next step is to do that Christmas shopping!. Whether you’re...
disneyfoodblog.com
Best Disney World Restaurants for Adults in 2022 and 2023
Disney World is a great destination for the young and the young at heart!. But sometimes, even the “young at heart” are looking for a more sophisticated dining experience. Disney World is packed with amazing food (so amazing, we dedicate an ENTIRE blog to it) ranging from simple but classic snacks to full-fledged 7-course meals. And to be honest, there’s a place in our hearts for all of it (let’s face it, sometimes you just want some corn dogs nuggets, amiright?). But occasionally, you might be in the mood for something a little more atmospheric. Maybe it’s for a date night, maybe it’s for a taste of something a bit more sophisticated, or maybe you might be looking for a spot where the child-to-adult ratio tips more in your favor. Well, we’ve scoured all of Disney’s 200+ dining options to bring you our BEST picks for Disney World restaurants for adults.
disneyfoodblog.com
Find Out Where You Can Get a New ‘Zootopia’ Cheesecake in Disney World SOON
Okay, where are our Zootopia fans at? Are you excited about the new Zootopia+ series coming to Disney+ soon?. We’re also super excited seeing all the new Zootopia-themed merchandise popping up in the parks, but what we’re really ready for are Zootopia-themed snacks! In honor of the release of the new show, Disney World is offering up a snack we can’t wait to try: a Zootopia Cheesecake!
disneyfoodblog.com
Full Look at Park Hours and Reservations for Disney World Next Week
November is almost here, and a lot is going on in Disney World!. There are already holiday decorations up in Animal Kingdom and Hollywood Studios, and we’re sure to see even more soon once Halloween is over. Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party is coming up too, as is EPCOT’s Festival of the Holidays. So, we’re sure a lot of you are planning to get to Disney World soon to check out the festivities. If you’re going next week, you’ll need to check out the park hours and grab some Park Pass Reservations to get into the parks — so we’ve compiled all of that info right here just for you!
disneyfoodblog.com
Flight of Passage and Rise of the Resistance Wait Times Averaged an Hour and a Half in Disney World This Week
It’s almost Halloween, and just how SCARY are the ride wait times at Disney World?. We’ve seen some HIGH wait times this month but we’ve also seen some wait times going down. As we head into the holiday (and usually busier) season in Disney World, we’re taking a look at the wait times during the last week of October!
disneyfoodblog.com
Magic Key Holders Can Now Book Reservations for Disney’s 100th Anniversary
The Walt Disney Company turns 100 next year, and Disney has some BIG plans to celebrate. Previously, tickets and reservations for this day were open to everyone EXCEPT Magic Key Holders. As of now, though, park pass reservations are now open to them, too. So if you’re a Magic Key Holder in Disneyland, get that park pass reservation for Disneyland or Disney California Adventure on January 27th now! They are currently available for all Magic Key Holder types including the Dream Key, Imagine Key, Enchant Key, Believe Key, and Inspire Key.
disneyfoodblog.com
Disney’s NEW 50th Anniversary Ears Are ONLINE Now — But There’s a CATCH
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. Disney World’s 50th anniversary celebration is far from over, and we’ve got new Minnie ears to prove it!. This celebration has been all about EARidescence, and the...
disneyfoodblog.com
FIRST LOOK at 2022 runDisney Wine and Dine Half Marathon Merchandise
The 2022 Wine and Dine Half Marathon Weekend at Walt Disney World is just days away, and with the races comes commemorative race merchandise to remember those magical miles! Read on to see what you can expect to find at the runDisney Health & Fitness Expo next weekend. Merchandise for...
disneyfoodblog.com
Disney World Releases Hours for Blizzard Beach Reopening
Although Disney World’s Typhoon Lagoon will soon be closing for a refurbishment, Blizzard Beach will soon be reopening on November 13th. Ahead of its opening, Disney shared some photos of the work that was done on Blizzard Beach — many of its areas will now have a Frozen theme! Disney World also just released the hours Blizzard Beach will be open!
disneyfoodblog.com
The Creepiest Souvenir in Disney World Is Now $20 CHEAPER
Can you go to Disney World without wearing ears, a fun hat, or a cool headband?. How can you not? We all love our Minnie Ears and our Mickey ear hats and our fun headbands. Now also might be a good time to stock up on some headwear, too — because there’s a HUGE sale happening in Disney World you need to know about.
disneyfoodblog.com
Some Price DECREASES Hit Disney World Restaurants This Week!
So the Halloween season is coming to an end, and the holidays are taking over Disney World. The holiday decorations have already started arriving in the parks, we already have a HUGE list of food coming in November, and we’ve already started our holiday shopping. We’re also seeing some updates on Disney World restaurant menus, so let’s take a look at those!
Comments / 0