BRICK – A woman was left with face injuries as a result of a hit-and-run that happened on West Princeton Avenue, police said. The incident occurred at around 8:45 p.m. on October 8 in the area of West Princeton Avenue and Hoffman Street. According to police, a pedestrian was entering her car which was parked adjacent to the roadway on West Princeton Avenue when truck hit the passenger side of her car. The woman sustained injuries to her face from the crash, police said.

BRICK, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO