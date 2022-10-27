Read full article on original website
fox29.com
Police: Gun fired into crowd outside nightclub in Northern Liberties, 6 people struck
NORTHERN LIBERTIES - A nightclub in Northern Liberties became the scene of another weekend shooting in Philadelphia, leaving six people injured early Sunday morning. Police say an argument inside Trilogy nightclub at 6th and Spring Garden streets escalated when it became physical around 3:30 a.m. A man then pulled a...
fox29.com
Man found shot dead inside car on Kensington Street Sunday morning, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A 30-year-old man is dead after police say he was shot to death inside in his car Sunday morning. The victim was found shot in the head when police responded to the 3100 block of Hartville Street just before 7 a.m. Police say he was inside a car,...
Woman stabbed at Hillside, NJ liquor store by former friend, cops say
HILLSIDE — A woman is wanted by police after a stabbing at a liquor store in Union County on Friday evening. Hillside police say the victim, a 27-year-old woman who has not been identified, went into Mayfair Liquors on North Broad Street sometime before 9 p.m. but was followed inside by another person.
NBC Philadelphia
6 Shot Outside Philly Nightclub, Police Say
Six people, including four women, were shot outside a Philadelphia nightclub early Sunday morning, authorities said. The shooting occurred at around 3:22 a.m. outside Trilogy Nightclub on Spring Garden Street in the Northern Liberties neighborhood when a subject fired a gun at a crowd, Philadelphia police said. As of Sunday...
Police: Man shot multiple times in North Philadelphia
Police are investigating after a man was shot in North Philadelphia overnight Saturday.
Stabbed multiple times in liquor store, N.J. woman wrestles knife from attacker, police say
A woman was stabbed multiple times in the chest and back Friday night in a Union County liquor store before she was able to wrestle the knife from her attacker and flee the business, authorities said. The 27-year-old victim was in the store in the 1400 block of North Broad...
Police: 3 people shot during party at a banquet hall in Allentown
Police are investigating after three people were shot in Allentown, Pennsylvania.
Philadelphia Pedestrian, 28, Killed By SUV On Atlantic City Expressway
A 28-year-old pedestrian from Philadelphia was struck and killed by a car on the Atlantic City Expressway Saturday, Oct. 29, authorities said. Donte Horton was struck by a westbound Toyota Rav4 in the left lane around 10:05 p.m. in Hamilton Township near milepost 22.8, New Jersey State Police Sgt. Alejandro Goez said.
Crime Fighters: Who killed Sirius Star?
A man contracted to do carpentry work in Kensington is gunned down and wrapped in plastic. Officials are now hoping the public can provide some answers to who killed him.
Man shot and killed inside Parkside apartment
A man was found shot in the head inside a Philadelphia apartment.
2 suspects charged in killing of teen basketball star in East Orange
Josiah Wade and a 16-year-old are accused of fatally shooting Letrell Duncan earlier this month.
Shock Spreads After Pizza Deliveryman Killed In Botched Philadelphia Carjacking
Support is surging for the family of a pizza deliveryman killed in what authorities are calling a botched carjacking in Philadelphia. Enyury A. Rodriguez's loved ones identified him as the victim of the Thursday, Oct. 20 incident on the 2700 block of Swain Street around 8:30 p.m. More than $14,300...
New Jersey woman charged with killing Virginia Beach man in March
A New Jersey woman now faces a murder charge in connection with the death of a Virginia Beach man earlier this year.
Woman Injured In Brick Hit-And-Run
BRICK – A woman was left with face injuries as a result of a hit-and-run that happened on West Princeton Avenue, police said. The incident occurred at around 8:45 p.m. on October 8 in the area of West Princeton Avenue and Hoffman Street. According to police, a pedestrian was entering her car which was parked adjacent to the roadway on West Princeton Avenue when truck hit the passenger side of her car. The woman sustained injuries to her face from the crash, police said.
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com
One injured in Centre Street Shooting
Trenton, NJ (PBN) The Trenton Police shooting response team is investigating a shooting in the 300 block of Centre Street between Federal Street. The shooting happened just before 8:00 Pm leaving one male with a gunshot wound to his leg, Trenton emergency medical services transported the male to Capital Health Trauma center.
Arrests Made In Killing Of NJ Hoops Star Letrell Duncan
A 22-year-old man and teen boy have been arrested and charged with murder in the death of a 16-year-old North Jersey basketball standout Letrell Duncan, authorities said. Duncan, 16, of East Orange, was walking with friends when he was approached by two young men on Monday, Oct. 3, sources with direct knowledge of the incident tell Daily Voice.
Philadelphia Man Indicted In Fatal Cumberland County DWI Crash
A Philadelphia man has been indicted in connection with a fatal DWI crash in Cumberland County, authorities said. Brian A. Trexler, 23, of Oakmont Street, drove off of Route 347 in Maurice River Township on May 30, 2021, striking several trees, New Jersey State Police said. Brad M. Geist, of...
Second man charged in killing of Atlantic City woman
A Millville man is now charged with murder in the fatal shooting of an Atlantic City woman in August. Quamel Schaffer, 30, is the second man jailed in Malikah McLaughlin’s killing.
Landscaper struck, killed by car on N.J. road, police say
A man doing landscaping work in Princeton Friday morning was struck and killed by a car, police said. The landscaper, identified as 70-year-old Ewing resident Salvatore Esposito di Marcantonio, was standing in the southbound lane of Mercer Road when he was hit by a Kia Forte at 10:38 a.m., according to a statement from the Princeton Police Department.
BREAKING: Shooting Reported In 100 Block Of Oakland Street In Trenton; CPR In Progress
Update on the victim here: Victim identified as Rayshawn Baines, 41, of Trenton October 26, 2022 TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–About 9:30…
