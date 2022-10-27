ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, NJ

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Philadelphia

6 Shot Outside Philly Nightclub, Police Say

Six people, including four women, were shot outside a Philadelphia nightclub early Sunday morning, authorities said. The shooting occurred at around 3:22 a.m. outside Trilogy Nightclub on Spring Garden Street in the Northern Liberties neighborhood when a subject fired a gun at a crowd, Philadelphia police said. As of Sunday...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Jersey Shore Online

Woman Injured In Brick Hit-And-Run

BRICK – A woman was left with face injuries as a result of a hit-and-run that happened on West Princeton Avenue, police said. The incident occurred at around 8:45 p.m. on October 8 in the area of West Princeton Avenue and Hoffman Street. According to police, a pedestrian was entering her car which was parked adjacent to the roadway on West Princeton Avenue when truck hit the passenger side of her car. The woman sustained injuries to her face from the crash, police said.
BRICK, NJ
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

One injured in Centre Street Shooting

Trenton, NJ (PBN) The Trenton Police shooting response team is investigating a shooting in the 300 block of Centre Street between Federal Street. The shooting happened just before 8:00 Pm leaving one male with a gunshot wound to his leg, Trenton emergency medical services transported the male to Capital Health Trauma center.
Daily Voice

Arrests Made In Killing Of NJ Hoops Star Letrell Duncan

A 22-year-old man and teen boy have been arrested and charged with murder in the death of a 16-year-old North Jersey basketball standout Letrell Duncan, authorities said. Duncan, 16, of East Orange, was walking with friends when he was approached by two young men on Monday, Oct. 3, sources with direct knowledge of the incident tell Daily Voice.
EAST ORANGE, NJ
NJ.com

Landscaper struck, killed by car on N.J. road, police say

A man doing landscaping work in Princeton Friday morning was struck and killed by a car, police said. The landscaper, identified as 70-year-old Ewing resident Salvatore Esposito di Marcantonio, was standing in the southbound lane of Mercer Road when he was hit by a Kia Forte at 10:38 a.m., according to a statement from the Princeton Police Department.
PRINCETON, NJ
MidJersey.News

MidJersey.News

Trenton, NJ
1K+
Followers
975
Post
327K+
Views
ABOUT

MidJersey.News covering news from Trenton to the NJ Shore

 http://midjersey.news

Comments / 0

Community Policy