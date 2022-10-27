ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Athens NEWS

Athens' best known holiday celebration

Happy Halloween! If you’re a visitor for Saturday’s festival, welcome to Athens. If you live here year round as a townie or college student… well… you know what to expect, which is to expect the unexpected. Opinions may vary, but I’d say this is one of the best celebrations anywhere, anytime. The Athens News/Athens Messenger will be taking tons of photos and be reporting from the front lines of this...
ATHENS, OH
614now.com

Five Columbus sandwiches perfect for fall

Now that the weather has cooled and the trees have lost their greenery, there’s something about hearty food that sounds so much more appealing. Maybe it’s psychological, maybe it’s not. Either way, one thing is for sure: fall is sandwich season, so we’ve compiled a list of five local sandwiches perfect for the cool weather. Dig in!
COLUMBUS, OH
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Kroger to open food halls at 3 Columbus-area stores

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Three Kroger stores in the Columbus area will be opening food halls that will offer a mix of selections. The company announced California-based Kitchen United will open the halls at 3417 N. High St., Clintonville, 7625 Sawmill Rd., Dublin and 300 S. Hamilton Rd. this fall.
COLUMBUS, OH
chainstoreage.com

BJ’s newest location is in …

BJ’s Wholesale Club has had a busy couple of months. The membership warehouse club will open a new location on Nov. 4, in New Albany, Ohio. It will be BJ’s seventh store in the state of Ohio, for a total of 233 U.S. clubs. BJ’s has been busy...
NEW ALBANY, OH
Axios Columbus

4 places to grab lunch for $10 or less in Columbus

If you're trying to find a place to eat a nice, cheap lunch, we've got you covered. Here are four tasty options for $10 or less:Tommy's DinerOn the menu: A Columbus staple since 1989, Tommy's serves a robust all-day breakfast menu along with sandwiches, gyros and burgers.Cost: Bacon or ham-and-cheese omelet ($9), roast beef, roasted turkey, and chicken breast entree ($10), club sandwich ($9.75), gyro ($9), angus burger ($9) or an old-fashioned burger ($6.75).Address: 914 W. Broad St.Hours: 6:30am-2:30pm daily. Photo courtesy of Tommy's DinerAracri PizzeriaOn the menu: Besides pizza, Aracri serves pasta dishes, subs, salads and stuffed pastries. Cost:...
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusunderground.com

4 Cool Things You Can Only Do in Lancaster

Picture this: it’s a gorgeous, sunny afternoon. You have hours of free time on your hands. The only caveat: you’re in Lancaster, Ohio. To some, the answer would be simple. If you have hours of free time on your hands, then you surely have enough time to leave Lancaster. But if you did this, you would miss out on the four cool things I discovered during an afternoon in the city.
LANCASTER, OH
themanual.com

The iconic Columbus-style pizza originated in 1934 in Ohio’s capital city

October is National Pizza Month. Raise your hand if you knew that. Okay, okay, liars, hands down. Like its random origin suggests, this observation was a marketing ploy, in this case launching in October 1984 along with the new Pizza Today magazine via publisher and pizzeria owner, Gerry Durnell. Durnell dubbed the eerie month pizza month because that’s when the first issue of his magazine debuted.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Clouds, showers return for Halloween trick-or-treaters

High pressure that brought us a beautiful start to the weekend has moved east to New England, with winds shifting to a southerly direction, bringing increasing moisture. Temperatures topped out in the mid-60s. Clouds increased ahead of storm system moving up the mid-Mississippi Valley that will spread showers across central Ohio tonight continuing on Monday. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Circleville – Woman Arrested after Driving on Walking Path at Local Park

Circleville – A woman was arrested after she took her car into a walking path at a local park in Circleville. According to Police they were called to the area of 1230 Pontious Road for a possible drunk driver driving on the walking path. When the officer entered the Mary Virginia Crites park he found a confused woman with her vehicle on the walking path. When the officer approached the woman she said she thought she was being followed and had taken a wrong turn.
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
cityscenecolumbus.com

Couple renovate Grove City house into a multi-generational home

As lifelong Grove City residents, Sarah and Zak O’Day were already part of the city’s history when they moved into a house that had plenty of its own history. The couple recently made the decision to renovate Sarah’s grandparents’ house within the city limits. “It was...
GROVE CITY, OH
drugstorenews.com

BJ’s Wholesale Club to open in New Albany, Ohio

The new club in New Albany, Ohio, marks the retailer’s 7th location in the state. BJ's Wholesale Club is opening the doors of its newest club in New Albany, Ohio, on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, bringing the total number of U.S. clubs to 233. The new club, located at...
NEW ALBANY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

New Hilltop center to offer opportunity to community

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Families in the Hilltop will have access to more education and healthcare services at the start of the new year. The Hilltop Early Learning Center is located on Clarendon Avenue and offers 50,000 square feet of classrooms, a health clinic, a gym, and playgrounds. The goal is to provide Hilltop area […]
COLUMBUS, OH

