Athens' best known holiday celebration
Happy Halloween! If you’re a visitor for Saturday’s festival, welcome to Athens. If you live here year round as a townie or college student… well… you know what to expect, which is to expect the unexpected. Opinions may vary, but I’d say this is one of the best celebrations anywhere, anytime. The Athens News/Athens Messenger will be taking tons of photos and be reporting from the front lines of this...
Investigators explore unexplained encounters inside old Delaware County Jail
DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio — Ghost stories are told to keep us up at night. But are these just tales or fantasies... or is something else out there? Some believe. Others doubt. The old Delaware County Jail is said to tell more than just a chilling story. What You Need...
Upper Arlington mothers call for accountability after middle school guest speaker presents 'controversial topics'
UPPER ARLINGTON, Ohio — Two Upper Arlington parents want accountability. “When [my son] shared to the extent that details were shared I was disgusted,” one mother said. 10TV is not identifying the parents, per their request, saying they don’t want any backlash for their children. On Oct....
Five Columbus sandwiches perfect for fall
Now that the weather has cooled and the trees have lost their greenery, there’s something about hearty food that sounds so much more appealing. Maybe it’s psychological, maybe it’s not. Either way, one thing is for sure: fall is sandwich season, so we’ve compiled a list of five local sandwiches perfect for the cool weather. Dig in!
Macedonian Orthodox Cathedral of the Dormition of the Virgin Mary, Reynoldsburg, Ohio
This beautiful Greek Orthodox Cathedral was constructed in 2006 after the local parish community had purchased 17 acres in Reynoldsburg, on the near east side of Columbus, Ohio in 2003. The history of the parishes is just fascinating, and somewhat hard to follow. Strongly recommend that if you are interested,...
Kroger to open food halls at 3 Columbus-area stores
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Three Kroger stores in the Columbus area will be opening food halls that will offer a mix of selections. The company announced California-based Kitchen United will open the halls at 3417 N. High St., Clintonville, 7625 Sawmill Rd., Dublin and 300 S. Hamilton Rd. this fall.
BJ’s newest location is in …
BJ’s Wholesale Club has had a busy couple of months. The membership warehouse club will open a new location on Nov. 4, in New Albany, Ohio. It will be BJ’s seventh store in the state of Ohio, for a total of 233 U.S. clubs. BJ’s has been busy...
4 places to grab lunch for $10 or less in Columbus
If you're trying to find a place to eat a nice, cheap lunch, we've got you covered. Here are four tasty options for $10 or less:Tommy's DinerOn the menu: A Columbus staple since 1989, Tommy's serves a robust all-day breakfast menu along with sandwiches, gyros and burgers.Cost: Bacon or ham-and-cheese omelet ($9), roast beef, roasted turkey, and chicken breast entree ($10), club sandwich ($9.75), gyro ($9), angus burger ($9) or an old-fashioned burger ($6.75).Address: 914 W. Broad St.Hours: 6:30am-2:30pm daily. Photo courtesy of Tommy's DinerAracri PizzeriaOn the menu: Besides pizza, Aracri serves pasta dishes, subs, salads and stuffed pastries. Cost:...
4 Cool Things You Can Only Do in Lancaster
Picture this: it’s a gorgeous, sunny afternoon. You have hours of free time on your hands. The only caveat: you’re in Lancaster, Ohio. To some, the answer would be simple. If you have hours of free time on your hands, then you surely have enough time to leave Lancaster. But if you did this, you would miss out on the four cool things I discovered during an afternoon in the city.
Alene Candles grows in New Albany as business with Bath & Body Works scales up
NEW ALBANY, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — That Bath & Body Works candle sitting in the living room or kitchen might seem like a simple creation, but don’t tell that to Brad Colclasure. “We’re not talking about crayons and string here,” said the chief commercial officer of Alene Candles in New Albany. “This is science.” […]
The iconic Columbus-style pizza originated in 1934 in Ohio’s capital city
October is National Pizza Month. Raise your hand if you knew that. Okay, okay, liars, hands down. Like its random origin suggests, this observation was a marketing ploy, in this case launching in October 1984 along with the new Pizza Today magazine via publisher and pizzeria owner, Gerry Durnell. Durnell dubbed the eerie month pizza month because that’s when the first issue of his magazine debuted.
Clouds, showers return for Halloween trick-or-treaters
High pressure that brought us a beautiful start to the weekend has moved east to New England, with winds shifting to a southerly direction, bringing increasing moisture. Temperatures topped out in the mid-60s. Clouds increased ahead of storm system moving up the mid-Mississippi Valley that will spread showers across central Ohio tonight continuing on Monday. […]
3 Unique Restaurants in Ohio Have Been Ranked Among the Best Places To Eat in the Entire State
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Only In Your State website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some unique new restaurants to try in Ohio, you've come to the right place.
Dogs attack, seriously injure woman riding bike in southern Ohio
McARTHUR, Ohio — Three dogs attacked a woman as she rode her bike down a rural road in southern Ohio, causing serious injuries that resulted in her being flown to a hospital. According to the Vinton County Sheriff’s Office, the attack occurred Saturday on Shea Road near Lake Hope,...
Circleville – Woman Arrested after Driving on Walking Path at Local Park
Circleville – A woman was arrested after she took her car into a walking path at a local park in Circleville. According to Police they were called to the area of 1230 Pontious Road for a possible drunk driver driving on the walking path. When the officer entered the Mary Virginia Crites park he found a confused woman with her vehicle on the walking path. When the officer approached the woman she said she thought she was being followed and had taken a wrong turn.
Couple renovate Grove City house into a multi-generational home
As lifelong Grove City residents, Sarah and Zak O’Day were already part of the city’s history when they moved into a house that had plenty of its own history. The couple recently made the decision to renovate Sarah’s grandparents’ house within the city limits. “It was...
BJ’s Wholesale Club to open in New Albany, Ohio
The new club in New Albany, Ohio, marks the retailer’s 7th location in the state. BJ's Wholesale Club is opening the doors of its newest club in New Albany, Ohio, on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, bringing the total number of U.S. clubs to 233. The new club, located at...
Ohio State to change stadium entrance song away from Kanye West after antisemitic remarks
COLUMBUS, Ohio — When the Buckeyes make the walk from St. John Arena to Ohio Stadium at the next home game, there will be a new song that greets the team. For the last few years, Ohio State has made the walk down the north ramp and across the field to their locker room to "Can’t Tell Me Nothing" by Kanye West, who legally changed his name to Ye.
Nearly 50 more community safety cameras are being installed across Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Additional security eyes will soon be on the lookout for bad guys across Columbus. Crews this week began installing 41 community safety camera units, bought by the City Of Columbus, which will be placed in locations across the city. The first of the units was...
New Hilltop center to offer opportunity to community
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Families in the Hilltop will have access to more education and healthcare services at the start of the new year. The Hilltop Early Learning Center is located on Clarendon Avenue and offers 50,000 square feet of classrooms, a health clinic, a gym, and playgrounds. The goal is to provide Hilltop area […]
