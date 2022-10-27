ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vinton, VA

WSLS

Preparing for Halloween: How trick-or-treating may look different for those with autism

ROANOKE, Va. – “Just let them be kids.”. Trick-or-treaters bring a lot of fun on Halloween night. Ghouls and goblins roam the streets with their adult companions, wandering up to doors and gathering candy. Whether they’re teens or little tikes, you’ll likely be greeted with “Trick-or-treat!” or maybe even a growl from the grizzly wolf or lion. Sometimes, you may be greeted with nothing at all.
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

RISE 540 gets Roanoke teens out of the house

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – RISE 540 is a free program out of the Kirk Family YMCA for 12 to 15- year- olds that wellness director Andrea Burney says gets kids out of the house and into new experiences. “Pretty much the thought process of it was we needed something...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Lynchburg Fire offers safety tips ahead of Halloween

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - As families finish up their costumes and trick-or-treating plans, the Lynchburg Fire Department wants to offer a few safety tips for Halloween. Here @ Home traveled to the Hill City and took a walk with Chief Greg Wormser to hear ways parents can protect their little monsters during this spooky season.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WFXR

Talking Turkey: Will there be enough birds for Thanksgiving in Virginia?

HARDY, Va. (WFXR) — When it comes to turkey availability for this Thanksgiving, there have been some doom and gloom stories. However, agriculture business experts say there should be enough supply, though prices will be higher this year. The reason? Avian flu outbreaks in the midwest have affected the number of fresh turkeys available, though […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WSLS

Angels of Assisi, New Freedom Farm to host pet adoption event

BUCHANAN, Va. – Local pet shelters including Angels of Assisi have run out of room to help more animals. To be able to provide help to more pets, the Angels of Assisi is partnering with New Freedom Farm to hold the Priscilla Adoption Event on Saturday, Oct. 29. The...
BUCHANAN, VA
WDBJ7.com

Across our hometowns, some groups getting into Halloween spirit early

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Kool Kids Party Bus partnered with multiple community organizations to host Bike or Treat Saturday. They want to go beyond giving kids candy on this holiday. Clothes including coats, school supplies and boxes of food will be given to families who need them. The organization will...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Fire damages Lynchburg townhome, spreads to unit next door

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Two townhomes were ventilated Saturday evening after a fire broke out at the Woodbine Village apartments. The Lynchburg Fire Department was called around 7:05 p.m. to the fire at 1442 Ashbourne Drive. Crews found smoke leaving the eaves of the two-story, wood-frame building with two residents...
LYNCHBURG, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Shear Chaos Hair Salon opens in Chatham

Shear Chaos Hair Salon recently held a grand re-opening event at its location at 38 Center St. in Chatham. Shear Chaos is now open and is welcoming new clients. New owner Brandi Harris, a local stylist with 15 years in the cosmetology industry, has rebranded the salon, which was known for years as Impressions Salon.
CHATHAM, VA
WDBJ7.com

Here @ Home looks at history of sports club

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Love sports? Talking about sports? Watching sports? The Roanoke Valley Sports Club is for you. Natalie & Kate chatted with the club’s Vice President, Brad Mullins, along with Dave Ross to find out more about the history of this club and the speakers it has that inspire sports fanatics.
ROANOKE, VA
WBTM

Bubba’s Ice Cream Changing Locations

A Danville institution is changing locations after 64 years in the same spot. Bubba’s Ice Cream announced yesterday in a Facebook post that Sunday will be their last day at 2626 North Main Street. Bubba’s will be opening a new location at 2455 Franklin Turnpike, beside of Rubens Too....
DANVILLE, VA
WSLS

Virginia Tech dorm floods, some students lose belongings

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech students were out in the cold after their dorm flooded on Thursday morning. Students living in Slusher Hall claim one student got upset and began hitting ceiling tiles which they say caused a pipe to burst and flood multiple floors. Some students were lucky...
BLACKSBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Two shot in Pittsylvania Co. early Sunday morning

PITTSYLVANIA Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Two people arrived at local emergency rooms early Sunday morning after being shot in the area. The Pittsylvania Co. Sheriff’s Office says the 911 center received an early morning report of gunshots within the Java community, in or around the 500 block of Riceville Road. Deputies had previously responded to the area for a report of loud music.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

UPDATE: Roanoke County man found safe after Senior Alert issued

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: A spokesperson with Roanoke County confirmed police found Curtis Howell safe and well. ORIGINAL STORY: Virginia State Police have issued a Senior Alert on behalf of Roanoke County Police as part of the search for a missing man. Police are looking for Curtis Harvey...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WSLS

More than 700 Virginia children are waiting to be adopted: 30 Days of Hope

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – There are more than 700 children who are ready for adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is profiling one child who needs a home every day in November during the hours of 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. in 30 Days of Hope. The children are of all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2022 marks the sixth year 10 News is doing this series.
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

HomeGoods is coming to River Ridge Mall in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Lynchburg residents, get ready for a new stop to add to your mall shopping list: HomeGoods!. HomeGoods confirmed Friday that a new location was opening inside River Ridge Mall. We previously reported on a HomeGoods sign at the mall, but today the new location was officially confirmed.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Danville Mall employee and shopper react to shooting

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Danville Police released a correction to the name of the victim. Tyshais Dashawn King died in the shooting. EARLIER: Police are still looking for the suspect involved in a shooting that left one person dead. It happened Saturday night inside a store in the Danville Mall.
DANVILLE, VA
NRVNews

Pack, Wilma Bailey

Wilma Lee Pack, age 68, of Christiansburg, went to be with our Lord and Savior, October 27, 2022, at her home. She was born in Montgomery County, Virginia on August 18, 1954. She was a loving mother and grandmother. She was preceded in death by her father; James Pearson Bailey;...
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA

