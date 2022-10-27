Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Apple TV + offers Peanuts holiday classic free to non-subscribersCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
TSA finds the 8th loaded gun in one year at Roanoke - Regional AirportCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Culture Calendar reveals upcoming arts events for this weekendCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Blue Ridge PBS Classic Cinema offers a trilogy of classic horror films on October 31Cheryl E PrestonBlue Ridge, VA
The Battle of Hanging Rock Civil War haunting at Greenhill Park in Salem VirginiaCheryl E PrestonSalem, VA
WSLS
Preparing for Halloween: How trick-or-treating may look different for those with autism
ROANOKE, Va. – “Just let them be kids.”. Trick-or-treaters bring a lot of fun on Halloween night. Ghouls and goblins roam the streets with their adult companions, wandering up to doors and gathering candy. Whether they’re teens or little tikes, you’ll likely be greeted with “Trick-or-treat!” or maybe even a growl from the grizzly wolf or lion. Sometimes, you may be greeted with nothing at all.
wfxrtv.com
RISE 540 gets Roanoke teens out of the house
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – RISE 540 is a free program out of the Kirk Family YMCA for 12 to 15- year- olds that wellness director Andrea Burney says gets kids out of the house and into new experiences. “Pretty much the thought process of it was we needed something...
WDBJ7.com
Humble Hustle Co. to distribute winter coats at two Roanoke schools; donations needed
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A nonprofit in Roanoke Is working to make sure children have coats this winter. The Humble Hustle Company Inc. is working to collect and distribute coats at two elementary schools next month. The Winter Coat Drive is a part of the Keep Giving Initiatives that are...
WDBJ7.com
Lynchburg Fire offers safety tips ahead of Halloween
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - As families finish up their costumes and trick-or-treating plans, the Lynchburg Fire Department wants to offer a few safety tips for Halloween. Here @ Home traveled to the Hill City and took a walk with Chief Greg Wormser to hear ways parents can protect their little monsters during this spooky season.
Talking Turkey: Will there be enough birds for Thanksgiving in Virginia?
HARDY, Va. (WFXR) — When it comes to turkey availability for this Thanksgiving, there have been some doom and gloom stories. However, agriculture business experts say there should be enough supply, though prices will be higher this year. The reason? Avian flu outbreaks in the midwest have affected the number of fresh turkeys available, though […]
WSLS
Angels of Assisi, New Freedom Farm to host pet adoption event
BUCHANAN, Va. – Local pet shelters including Angels of Assisi have run out of room to help more animals. To be able to provide help to more pets, the Angels of Assisi is partnering with New Freedom Farm to hold the Priscilla Adoption Event on Saturday, Oct. 29. The...
WDBJ7.com
Across our hometowns, some groups getting into Halloween spirit early
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Kool Kids Party Bus partnered with multiple community organizations to host Bike or Treat Saturday. They want to go beyond giving kids candy on this holiday. Clothes including coats, school supplies and boxes of food will be given to families who need them. The organization will...
WDBJ7.com
Fire damages Lynchburg townhome, spreads to unit next door
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Two townhomes were ventilated Saturday evening after a fire broke out at the Woodbine Village apartments. The Lynchburg Fire Department was called around 7:05 p.m. to the fire at 1442 Ashbourne Drive. Crews found smoke leaving the eaves of the two-story, wood-frame building with two residents...
Augusta Free Press
Three nights: Random acts of sidewalk astronomy to be documented in the Valley
On clear nights when the moon is out, you might have noticed a guy with a telescope on Beverley Street in downtown Staunton. David Verde is a Virginia-based filmmaker and documentarian. He invites strangers to view the moon, Saturn and Jupiter through the lens of his telescope. For free. “It...
chathamstartribune.com
Shear Chaos Hair Salon opens in Chatham
Shear Chaos Hair Salon recently held a grand re-opening event at its location at 38 Center St. in Chatham. Shear Chaos is now open and is welcoming new clients. New owner Brandi Harris, a local stylist with 15 years in the cosmetology industry, has rebranded the salon, which was known for years as Impressions Salon.
WDBJ7.com
Here @ Home looks at history of sports club
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Love sports? Talking about sports? Watching sports? The Roanoke Valley Sports Club is for you. Natalie & Kate chatted with the club’s Vice President, Brad Mullins, along with Dave Ross to find out more about the history of this club and the speakers it has that inspire sports fanatics.
WDBJ7.com
Pittsylvania County hosts first Treats on Main Street Halloween event
CHATHAM, Va. (WDBJ) - Pittsylvania County organized Treats on Main Street in Chatham for the first time this year. Over 20 businesses on Main Street signed up to hand out candy to trick-or-treaters Friday night. “By providing an environment that’s right here in the community and only participating with county...
WBTM
Bubba’s Ice Cream Changing Locations
A Danville institution is changing locations after 64 years in the same spot. Bubba’s Ice Cream announced yesterday in a Facebook post that Sunday will be their last day at 2626 North Main Street. Bubba’s will be opening a new location at 2455 Franklin Turnpike, beside of Rubens Too....
WSLS
Virginia Tech dorm floods, some students lose belongings
BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech students were out in the cold after their dorm flooded on Thursday morning. Students living in Slusher Hall claim one student got upset and began hitting ceiling tiles which they say caused a pipe to burst and flood multiple floors. Some students were lucky...
WDBJ7.com
Two shot in Pittsylvania Co. early Sunday morning
PITTSYLVANIA Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Two people arrived at local emergency rooms early Sunday morning after being shot in the area. The Pittsylvania Co. Sheriff’s Office says the 911 center received an early morning report of gunshots within the Java community, in or around the 500 block of Riceville Road. Deputies had previously responded to the area for a report of loud music.
WDBJ7.com
UPDATE: Roanoke County man found safe after Senior Alert issued
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: A spokesperson with Roanoke County confirmed police found Curtis Howell safe and well. ORIGINAL STORY: Virginia State Police have issued a Senior Alert on behalf of Roanoke County Police as part of the search for a missing man. Police are looking for Curtis Harvey...
WSLS
More than 700 Virginia children are waiting to be adopted: 30 Days of Hope
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – There are more than 700 children who are ready for adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is profiling one child who needs a home every day in November during the hours of 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. in 30 Days of Hope. The children are of all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2022 marks the sixth year 10 News is doing this series.
WSET
HomeGoods is coming to River Ridge Mall in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Lynchburg residents, get ready for a new stop to add to your mall shopping list: HomeGoods!. HomeGoods confirmed Friday that a new location was opening inside River Ridge Mall. We previously reported on a HomeGoods sign at the mall, but today the new location was officially confirmed.
WDBJ7.com
Danville Mall employee and shopper react to shooting
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Danville Police released a correction to the name of the victim. Tyshais Dashawn King died in the shooting. EARLIER: Police are still looking for the suspect involved in a shooting that left one person dead. It happened Saturday night inside a store in the Danville Mall.
NRVNews
Pack, Wilma Bailey
Wilma Lee Pack, age 68, of Christiansburg, went to be with our Lord and Savior, October 27, 2022, at her home. She was born in Montgomery County, Virginia on August 18, 1954. She was a loving mother and grandmother. She was preceded in death by her father; James Pearson Bailey;...
