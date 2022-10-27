Read full article on original website
The Most Haunted Town In California Might Surprise YouVince MartellacciClayton, CA
Private pilot describes 8-foot-long disc UFO cruising under 300 feetRoger MarshDavis, CA
Job Seeking California Woman Trying to Support Her Elderly Parents Becomes Victim of Zelle ScamZack LoveConcord, CA
New California Pathway Opened To Get $500 Each MonthCadrene HeslopCalifornia State
Volunteers Benefit from Jiffy Lube Partnership with MOW Diablo RegionZoë BroussardWalnut Creek, CA
'Trespasser incident' causing Amtrak delays in Northern California
RICHMOND, Calif. — A "trespasser incident" in the Bay Area city of Richmond Sunday has caused delays across Amtrak's Northern California routes, the passenger rail corporation said on Twitter. Routes along Amtrak's Capitol Corridor and San Joaquins systems, which service Sacramento and San Joaquin Counties are impacted by the...
This California City Is The Most Expensive Place For Fast Food In The U.S
Four California cities are included in MoneyGeek's top 10 list.
PLANetizen
Portland, Sacramento Propose Banning Camping Citywide
In a housing brief on Next City, Roshan Abraham outlines two proposals aimed at further criminalizing homelessness in Portland, Oregon and Sacramento. The two cities are poised to ban sleeping on public streets if two proposals are approved by Portland’s city council and Sacramento voters. The Portland proposal calls...
Terminals, gates and airlines: A guide to travelers heading to the Sacramento International Airport
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento International Airport, also known as SMF because of its IATA code, serves the Sacramento Metropolitan Area and is the gateway to California’s capital city and other parts of the region. The airport is located in the northwest corner of Sacramento County, a little more than ten miles from downtown […]
Sacramento nonprofit working to build first-ever Filipino community center | Race and Culture
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — In Sacramento, firmly established restaurants serving lumpia and adobo and grocery staples like Seafood City Supermarket hint at the capital city's thriving Filipino community. For many who put down their roots here decades ago, that wasn't always the case. "I remember going to school and obviously...
The Most Haunted Town In California Might Surprise You
Clayton, California has a dramatic past. Those drawn to Clayton over the past 200 years brought their hopes and dreams with them. They brought their treasure, their skills, and their resources. They sustained Clayton through industry, hospitality, and the virtue of their labor. And one by one, these brave settlers died tragically.
Want to help the unhoused in Sacramento? These are the items you can donate to shelters
(KTXL) — Shelters and aid organizations in Sacramento that help the unhoused population maintain lists of items that can be donated in order to help the needy. While there are staples like food, water and warm clothing, there are many other items that can be donated that are probably not so obvious. Loaves and Fishes: […]
californiaglobe.com
It’s Time to Look to Sacramento County for Responsibility of Region’s Growing Homeless Crisis
Sacramento County’s 2022 homeless count reported a 67 percent rise in the unsheltered population since 2020. The numbers, not experienced by our neighbors in Yolo (13.9 percent) or Placer counties (under 1 percent), reflect policy failures. Even Los Angeles (4.1 percent) and San Francisco (3.5 percent decrease) demonstrated significantly...
worldanimalnews.com
WAN Update On The Male Mountain Lion Found Yesterday In Brentwood, California, That Was Safely Relocated Back Into The Wild
A young male mountain lion that was found wandering the streets of Brentwood, California, yesterday, taking residents of the busy city by surprise, has safely been relocated back into the wild. WAN talked to Tim Daly, the Information Officer for the South Coast Region of the California Fish and Wildlife...
capradio.org
California coronavirus updates: Applications for rent, utility relief due to COVID-19 open at La Family Counseling Center
Find an updated count of COVID-19 cases in California and by county on our tracker here. Will the COVID-19 pandemic shape our genetic history? Scientists think maybe not. 11:42 a.m.: Applications for rent, utility relief due to COVID-19 open at La Family Counseling Center. La Familia Counseling Center is providing...
KTVU FOX 2
California rejected more than 100,000 ballots in primary election, Alameda County has large discrepancies
OAKLAND, Calif. - Millions of Californians are expected to mail-in ballots for the November general election, but more than 100 thousand may be rejected by county registrars. Data released by the California Secretary of State’s Office shows in the June primary election, 105,818 vote-by-mail ballots were disqualified. That’s about 1.6 % of all ballots submitted by mail.
The Oldest, Continuously Run Restaurant in California Is in San Francisco
The Tadich Grill is a seafood restaurant in San Francisco's Financial District, California, United States. It is San Francisco's oldest continuously operating restaurant, being opened in 1849 as a coffee stand. Tadich Grill claimed to be the first American restaurant to grill seafood over mesquite charcoal, a traditional Croatian method, in the 1920s. The main dishes on the menu today are seafood, stews, and casseroles. Ingredients are acquired locally, including seafood like sand dab and Dungeness crab.
KCRA.com
Melanie Hunter signs off from KCRA 3
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — KCRA 3 meteorologist and traffic reporter Melanie Hunter announced that Friday will be her last day with the station. She is moving to Boston for a new opportunity as a meteorologist. Hunter has been with KCRA for close to five years and has been involved with...
vallejosun.com
American Canyon residents sue to block Vallejo supportive housing project
VALLEJO – Two American Canyon residents sued the city of Vallejo in August in an attempt to block construction of a controversial 48-unit supportive housing project in Vallejo. The residents, Russell Charpentier and William Baker, alleged in the lawsuit that the project “will have significant adverse impacts in and...
birchrestaurant.com
17 Best Restaurants in Sacramento, CA
If you are visiting Sacramento, you need to sample its extensive cuisine. It is one of the top 10 ‘foodie cities’ in the US, and for good reason, there is a variety in the restaurants, the food they serve and the unique moods and décor in each.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Is the Democratic Party losing one of its most important voting bases?
Women of color are the fastest growing voting bloc in the country, and are more likely than white women to vote blue. But just weeks before the California midterm elections, they are “disillusioned” as ever with a party that “lacks vision,” according to Gabby Trejo, an organizer and executive director of Sacramento Area Congregations Together.
Are the Proud Boys growing in the Sacramento region?
DAVIS — A conservative speaking event hosted by a student organization at UC Davis was canceled due to safety concerns after a brawl broke out involving members of the Proud Boys, a known extremist group. The UC Davis student chapter of Turning Point USA held a speaking event featuring Stephen Davis, known as "MAGA Hulk." The event was set up to be held Tuesday night in a conference center on the UC Davis campus. The topic, according to a social media advertisement about the event, was "topics related to systemic racism and the lies that surround the topic." The event brought out...
Stockton seeking to annex 200 acres of land to build warehouses
STOCKTON, Calif. — A project slated to go into consideration in the coming weeks would extend Stockton's city limits to include nearly 200 acres of land currently considered part of unincorporated San Joaquin County. The Mariposa Road Industrial Park Annexation Project would bring 203.5 acres of county land located...
First Significant Storm of the Season Arriving Tuesday
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — After a dry Halloween, a winterlike storm will impact Northern California with much-needed rain and snow. Rain will reach the Sacramento/San Joaquin region Tuesday morning, spreading east into the foothills. The steadiest rain is forecast to fall between late Tuesday morning and early that afternoon. Scattered showers behind the initial front are possible […]
SFist
Rain Is Coming Next Week, But When Will Be the First Atmospheric River?
Rain is in the forecast for the Bay Area next week, likely Tuesday and Wednesday, but this won't be much of a storm. The "rain year" to date (July 1 to now) has not brought much precipitation to the Bay Area — just under an inch so far, but that is 171% of normal for these typically dry months.
