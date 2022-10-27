ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Noisecreep

John 5’s Ties to Motley Crue Revealed

While the announcement of John 5's addition to Motley Crue's touring lineup may seem sudden, the guitarist's association with the group goes back some time now. In fact, he's long had ties to the iconic rock band. The news has been rumored for a while now, with Mick Mars announcing...
American Songwriter

7 Songs You Didn’t Know Michael Jackson Wrote for Other Artists

In a career spanning more than four decades, Michael Jackson wrote more than 150 songs and produced a number of artists across genres. Already penning several songs for his 1979 Quincy Jones-produced solo album Off the Wall—including “Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough” which he wrote on his own—Jackson’s songwriting continued to flourish under the tutelage of Jones, who would work with Jackson on two more of his seminal albums Thriller and Bad.
OK! Magazine

Who Is That? Johnny Depp Appears Unrecognizable While Posing With Fans

Johnny Depp, is that you? The Pirates of the Caribbean star was spotted greeting fans on Saturday, October 8, before he took the stage at the Capitol Theatre with musician Jeff Beck in Port Chester, New York. However, Depp appeared to look a bit different with a clean shaven face and long stringy hair flowing in the breeze. The 59-year-old, who is rumored to be seeing his U.K. attorney Joelle Rich, took time out of his busy day to sign autographs and take photos with fans before making his way into the venue prior to the concert. WHAT DID SHE...
PORT CHESTER, NY
Rolling Stone

Watch Leslie Jordan Sing About Going to Heaven a Day Before His Death: ‘Love. Light. Leslie’

The day before his death, Leslie Jordan shared a video of himself singing a hymn about going to heaven. On Sunday, the beloved Will & Grace actor shared a video where he’s singing, “When the Roll Is Called Up Yonder” on his Instagram. The hymn’s message takes a more poignant meaning following his death. In the video, Jordan can be seen seated next to his producer Danny Myrick, who played guitar as Jordan began to sing. “Sunday Mornin’ Hymn Singin’ with @dannymyrick,” the late actor captioned the post, while teasing new music. “Danny helped me with a new original song that should be...
Deadline

D.H. Peligro Dies: Drummer For Dead Kennedys, Red Hot Chili Peppers Was 63

Drummer D.H. Peligro (real name: Darren Henley) died at his home in Los Angeles on Friday. Police reported that he died from a trauma to the head caused by an accidental fall. Peligro joined The Dead Kennedys in February 1981 and appeared on the EP In God We Trust, released in December 1981. He would also record on the studio albums Plastic Surgery Disaster, Frankenchrist, and Bedtime for Democracy. He also appeared on the singles/rarities collection, Give Me Convenience or Give Me Death. Guitarist East Bay Ray, who performed with Peligro, posted on Facebook following the death. “I am heartbroken. D.H. Peligro...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Ultimate Classic Rock

Jerry Lee Lewis Through the Years: Photo Gallery

Jerry Lee Lewis helped inspire many of rock's biggest acts to become musicians. As you can see from the career-spanning collection of photographs below, many of them were lucky enough to meet or even perform with their pioneering hero. Born Sept. 29, 1935, Lewis shot to fame in 1957 with...
Loudwire

Loudwire

