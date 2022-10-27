ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain Warned After Hatch Act Violation Flagged by Former Trump Official Stephen Miller

By Emma Kinery,CNBC
NBC Miami
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Miami

What We Know About David DePape, Man Who Attacked Nancy Pelosi's Husband in Home Invasion

The man accused of breaking into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's home and assaulting her husband in a violent attack appeared to have far-reaching and at times contradictory political positions, espousing libertarian anti-establishment ideas and more recently posting ramblings associated with far-right extremism, multiple senior law enforcement officials familiar with the case told NBC News.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy