White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain Warned After Hatch Act Violation Flagged by Former Trump Official Stephen Miller

NBC Los Angeles
Paul Pelosi's Alleged Attacker Reportedly Carried Zip Ties in Jan. 6 Echo, AP Source Says
The man accused of attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband carried zip ties with him when he broke into the couple's San Francisco home, according to a person briefed on the investigation, in what is the latest parallel to the Capitol riot of Jan. 6, 2021. The person was not...
‘Dastardly Act': Politicians Condemn Attack on Paul Pelosi
Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was assaulted inside the couple's home in San Francisco Friday morning, prompting a wave of condemnation from politicians across the country. Drew Hammill, a spokesman for Nancy Pelosi, issued the following statement: "Early this morning, an assailant broke into the Pelosi...
Trump Applauds Musk's Twitter Takeover, Says the Platform That Banned Him ‘Is Now in Sane Hands'
Twitter's most famous banned user, former President Donald Trump, applauded the platform's new ownership under billionaire Elon Musk. Musk has previously said he would reverse the ban once he owned the company, though Trump said he would not come back. Twitter banned Trump in the wake of the January 6,...
Members of Congress Express Support for Paul Pelosi Following Violent Attack
Members of Congress continued to express support Sunday for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, after he was violently attacked by an intruder with a hammer on Friday. The 82-year-old has gone through a successful surgery to repair a skull fracture and serious injuries to his right arm and...
What We Know About David DePape, Man Who Attacked Nancy Pelosi's Husband in Home Invasion
The man accused of breaking into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's home and assaulting her husband in a violent attack appeared to have far-reaching and at times contradictory political positions, espousing libertarian anti-establishment ideas and more recently posting ramblings associated with far-right extremism, multiple senior law enforcement officials familiar with the case told NBC News.
