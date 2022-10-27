ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

Curfew issued for registered SC sex offenders on Halloween

By Sophie Brams
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=217XLE_0ip8jUH600

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- State officials will enforce a curfew for some registered sex offenders in South Carolina on Halloween night.

According to the South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services (SCDPPPS), the curfew will be in place from 5:30 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31.

The curfew will apply to any person on probation, parole, or another form of community supervision for a sex offense whose crime is against a child.

During that timeframe, offenders are required to remain at home and will be subject to surveillance through “team home visits.” The individual is also prohibited from putting up decorations on or around their home, distributing candy, and participating in Halloween parties or carnivals.

The curfew does not apply to all registered sex offenders.

Parents and concerned citizens can search for sex offenders in their area on the state registry by clicking here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 0

Related
WCBD Count on 2

Dispose of unwanted medication at Lowcountry sites on National Drug Take Back Day

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Law enforcement agencies and other authorized collectors across the Lowcountry are participating in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on October 29 giving residents a safe, convenient way to clear out their medicine cabinet. According to the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the twice-yearly event encourages the public to dispose of unwanted, unused, […]
WCBD Count on 2

South Carolina is the deadliest state to drive in

(WGHP) — South Carolina is the deadliest state to be a driver in, according to a recent study by WalletHub. In the “2022’s Safest States in America” list, it is revealed that South Carolina has the most Fatalities per 100 Million Vehicle Miles of Travel of any of the 50 states. In fact, South Carolina […]
ALABAMA STATE
WCBD Count on 2

Coastal Carolina Fair returns Thursday featuring new layout

LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Coastal Carolina Fair is returning to the Lowcountry. Gates will open to the public at 3 p.m. on Thursday, October 27th. Fairgoers can look forward to a brand-new layout and a unique experience. “It was time for a change,” said Gasper Marino, a member of the fair’s safety committee. “We […]
LADSON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Port95 Business Park breaking ground in Dorchester County

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A new 1,300 business park will break ground Wednesday in the St. George area. The new Port95 Business Park will be constructed in the Winding Woods Industrial Park on US-78. Officials say the branded “Port95” name emphasizes its location near the major interstate highway, I-95, which serves as a distribution […]
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

McMaster, Cunningham spar on marriage equality

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Incumbent Governor Henry McMaster (R) and Democrat Joe Cunningham (D) met Wednesday night in their only scheduled face-to-face debate ahead of the November 8th general election. The two candidates voiced their opinion on myriad topics ranging from abortion to legalized sports betting and marijuana, criminal reform, and teacher pay. But one […]
WCBD Count on 2

Democrat Lisa Ellis receives endorsement from former State Superintendent Inez Tenenbaum

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina’s former education leader is throwing her support behind Democratic nominee Lisa Ellis in the race for State Superintendent of Education. Inez Tenenbaum, who served as State Superintendent from 1999-2007, said Ellis’ “years of experience as a classroom teacher is pivotal in her endorsement.” “As a lifelong educator in South […]
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WCBD Count on 2

IAAM, Charleston churches to host ‘History Harvest’ series

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Lowcountry locals are invited to share their family histories for preservation through a new series hosted by the International African American Museum (IAAM) and Charleston churches. IAAM, Hebron Zion Presbyterian Church, and Bethlehem St. James United Methodist Church will host their first History Harvest series. Through the series, locals can share […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Blitz on 2 Live: Hanahan vs Beaufort

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — Unfortunately, this is the final week of the high school football regular season in South Carolina. So you know the WSAV Blitz team is going all out to close out the season. This week we’ve got a matchup to remember. WSAV’s Sports Director Andrew Goldstein and Andrew Davis will be live […]
HANAHAN, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Record fish caught in South Carolina

Anglers the world over gather regularly for fishing derbies to see who can land the biggest catch. But record-breaking fish can be caught at anytime, weighed on an International Game Fish Association-certified scale at any number of tackle shops or marinas, and compared to the IGFA’s online records database. Sport-fishing enthusiasts can even have their […]
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

25K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy