Curfew issued for registered SC sex offenders on Halloween

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- State officials will enforce a curfew for some registered sex offenders in South Carolina on Halloween night.

According to the South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services (SCDPPPS), the curfew will be in place from 5:30 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31.

The curfew will apply to any person on probation, parole, or another form of community supervision for a sex offense whose crime is against a child.

During that timeframe, offenders are required to remain at home and will be subject to surveillance through “team home visits.” The individual is also prohibited from putting up decorations on or around their home, distributing candy, and participating in Halloween parties or carnivals.

The curfew does not apply to all registered sex offenders.

Parents and concerned citizens can search for sex offenders in their area on the state registry by clicking here .

