Read full article on original website
Related
WSLS
Late push by Dixon helps tighten Michigan governor's race
DETROIT – Fresh off a late-October prime-time debate, Michigan Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon had completed nearly a dozen TV interviews by noon the next day. Campaign ads were finally airing on TV, and Dixon was scheduled to depart for a statewide bus tour in a final push to become Michigan's next governor.
WSLS
Abortion access could hinge on state election results
RALEIGH, N.C. – The online commercials in a state senate race in some Raleigh, North Carolina, suburbs make an ominous claim, similar to one repeated across the country ahead of the Nov. 8 election: The Republican candidate “wants to strip away our reproductive rights.”. The Republican, Mark Cavaliero,...
WSLS
Virginia sees 1,548 new coronavirus cases Friday, 7,537 new cases in the last week
As of Friday, Virginia is reporting 2,117,608 cases of the coronavirus across the Commonwealth since March 2020. In the last seven days, Virginia has averaged 1,077 newly reported cases a day. In the prior seven-day period, Virginia averaged 1,020 newly reported cases a day. The past week’s average daily newly...
WSLS
Free community college? How this solution is working for in-demand industries
The price tag of college can often be daunting. Thousands of dollars spent on tuition, books and boarding can lead to mounting student debt. But what if we told you it’s possible to go for free? We’re working for you to explain why a focus on most in-demand industries could be the answer.
WSLS
Showers arrive Halloween Eve and stick around into Monday
ROANOKE, Va. – Sunday starts off pleasant with a few clouds for our part of Virginia. Lows are in the 40s and winds are calm. Low pressure coming our way from the southwest means more clouds in the afternoon and showers in the evening. Skies are mostly cloudy after...
WSLS
Flu outbreaks impact schools across Southwest Virginia
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – Schools in the Commonwealth are seeing an increase in flu cases. Approximately 25% of the student body at Lord Botetourt High School is out sick with the flu. “Definitely seen an uptick here at the school,” said School Nurse Abby Rock. Rock said symptoms...
Comments / 0