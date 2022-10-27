Read full article on original website
Related
Here’s How Long It Actually Takes for the Caffeine in That Cup of Coffee To Kick In—And How To Make It Hit Faster
If you ask me, there are two types of people in this world: those who don’t drink coffee, and those who can’t possibly imagine a life without it. (Full disclosure: I’m 110 percent in the latter camp.) Now, if the promise of coffee is a—or the—motivating force to get you out of bed each morning, or gives you the power to overcome an afternoon slump, you might wonder if there’s a way to make the caffeine in that cup of joe hit harder, better, faster, and stronger.
7 Tweaks You Can Make to Your Workout Routine To Boost Your Immunity, According to a Yoga Teacher With a PhD in Immunology
We often hear about the many health benefits of exercise. From reducing blood pressure to strengthening the heart and lungs, consistent workouts have been shown to provide an array of physical and mental health perks that touch nearly every system in the body. Included in this plethora of benefits? The...
What Being Really Good at Holding Your Breath Might Mean for Your Overall Health
If you happened to be the Breath-Holding Champion of your friend group at the pool in elementary school, you undoubtedly felt pretty special about it and accomplished at the time. But, from a scientific point of view, is it actually a superpower to be good at holding your breath?. But...
‘SuperAgers’ Have Memory Function of People Decades Younger Than Them—Here’s How They Stay Sharp
Age is just a number, and for a number of people, their brain and memory function is keeping them younger than their biological age on a scientific level. New research has on a group of people called "SuperAgers" has found that the memory-storing part of their brain is significantly larger than those decades younger than them. And although more studies still need to be conducted to understand exactly why this is, there's plenty you can start doing today to access some of the longevity-boosting brain benefits of those in the SuperAging camp.
Here’s Why Rocking Back and Forth To Poop Actually Works, According to Pelvic Floor Therapists
There's nothing worse than feeling like you have to poop, only to spend 15 fruitless minutes on the toilet squeezing every muscle you can think of to move things along. As you watch the seconds tick by, it can be tempting to try just about any technique to speed up the process and get on with your day (especially since experts recommend limiting your toilet time to 5 minutes or less). This is when rocking back and forth to poop sometimes enters the picture—and for good reason.
I Spent a Month Testing America’s #1 Top-Selling Anti-Aging Cream—Here Are My Honest Thoughts
Considering IT Cosmetics' Confidence In a Cream ($52) was the top-selling anti-aging moisturizer in the U.S. in 2021, it came as a surprise when the brand announced that they'd be tweaking the fan-favorite formulation. Their reasoning for messing with perfection? To deliver double the benefits to mature skin. The recently-revamped...
How Submerging Your Face in a Bowl of Ice Water Helps Calm Anxiety in Seconds
Social media (TikTok, in particular) is chock-full of hacks for literally everything. Some are totally weird and ineffective. Some are not recommended by experts and should be avoided (cough cough, bad skin-care hacks). And others are genuinely pretty helpful. Case in point: submerging your face in ice water. This random—albeit...
The ‘Big 3’ Brain-Boosting Nutrients a Functional Medicine Doctor Says You Should Eat at Breakfast for the Most Focused Day
We’ve heard it said countless times that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and studies show that this age-old saying is totally on-point. Whether you’re a fan of making breakfast the first item on your morning to-do list or you prefer to wait until your appetite has awoken post-morning walk, how we choose to break our fast can unquestionably have a major impact on the entire day.
The FDA’s New Proposed Definition of ‘Healthy’ Is a Positive, but Pretending the Term Can Ever Be Clearly Defined Isn’t
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) generated significant buzz this month after announcing its plans to update its definition of what foods are allowed to be labeled as "healthy" on food packaging. This new definition, they state, will automatically apply to all fruits and vegetables, but other foods will need to contain at least one of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) key food groups (fruits, vegetables, dairy, grains, and protein) to meet the FDA's updated requirements. Foods must also stay within predetermined limits on added sugars, sodium, and saturated fat to "indicate that a food's level of nutrients may help consumers maintain healthy dietary practices."
Why Dietitians Say That You Should Always Pair Avocado With Tomato
Flavor-wise, pairing avocado with tomato is an endlessly reliable food combination—the creamy mellowness of avocados plays perfectly with zingy, juicy tomatoes. But like turmeric and black pepper or cherries and dark chocolate, the pairing is also rife with synergistic advantages in terms of nutrition, which means that when you consume the ingredients together, they offer health benefits that you wouldn’t otherwise receive if you were to eat them on their own.
4 Things To Consider If You’re Thinking About Freezing Your Eggs
If you’ve tuned into any wellness-focused website, podcast, or social media platform recently, you’ve probably noticed that fertility has nabbed a prominent spot in the convo. When it comes to reproduction, people are charting paths for themselves and rejecting the idea of a single route to parenthood (and we’re here for it).
This 2-Ingredient Breakfast Is a ‘Match Made in Gut Health Heaven,’ Says a Dietitian
While it may purely be due to convenience and comfort at this point, a typical breakfast in our household often includes a banana and some yogurt. (Dragging oneself out of bed is challenging enough—having a fuss-free morning meal you can grab and go is basically required.) However, come to find out, this simple combination also happens to be one of the best food duos for balancing your gut microbiome, according to a registered dietitian. Sorry, PB&J, there’s a new power couple in town.
Well+Good
New York City, NY
7K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Decoding and demystifying what it means to live a well life, inside and out.https://www.wellandgood.com/
Comments / 0