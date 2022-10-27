Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
LSP investigates deadly officer-involved shooting in Tangipahoa Parish; deputy not injured
HAMMOND, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police said it is investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting in Hammond at the request of the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office. Troopers said it happened on Laurie Drive off Wardline Road in Hammond on Sunday (Oct. 30). NOTE: It appears Laurie Drive intersects Wardline...
Child shot in Lower Garden District
Cops say a bullet hit a child Sunday in New Orleans. “The NOPD is investigating an Aggravated Battery by Shooting in the 800 block of Adele Street,”
houmatimes.com
Raceland Man Arrested for Felony Theft and Burglary
Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced the arrest of a Raceland man for theft and burglary at a Raceland residence. Danny Brown, 55, of Raceland was arrested on Saturday. On October 28, 2022, deputies responded to Danos Street in Raceland. A man reported several items had been stolen from his...
wbrz.com
Suspect dead after shootout with deputies in Hammond; State Police investigating
HAMMOND - A man was killed in a shootout with Tangipahoa sheriff's deputies Sunday afternoon. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said they responded to a domestic incident off Laurie Road and Wardline Road. During negotiations with the man, he got out of a vehicle and started shooting toward deputies. They...
stmarynow.com
Theft, battery charges among arrests Thursday
Local police reported five arrests Thursday, including charges of theft, battery, drunken driving and identity theft. Police Chief Chad M. Adams reported that the Morgan City Police Department responded to 66 calls for service over the last 24-hour reporting period and made these arrests:. --Bayron Alexander Chavez-Funez, 31, Odile Lane,...
wbrz.com
Man killed after being thrown from truck in Iberville Parish overnight, State Police says
MARINGOUIN - A man was killed in an overnight crash in Iberville Parish when the truck he was riding in flipped, throwing him from the vehicle. State Police said the single-vehicle crash happened on LA 77 at Wheelock Lane in Iberville Parish. It claimed the life of 44-year-old Courtney Terrel Davis of New Orleans.
WDSU
Larose girl dead, boy in hospital after suspected overdose
LAROSE, La. — The Lafourche Parish sheriff is searching for a Larose man who they say is a suspected drug dealer linked to two overdoses. According to the sheriff, Thursday morning a 15-year-old girl was found dead and a 16-year-old boy was hospitalized. Detectives took Blayne Terrebonne, 18, of...
Lafourche Parish teen dead, another hospitalized after drug overdoses
GALLIANO, La. (WVUE) - A Lafourche Parish family’s worst nightmare was realized Thursday (Oct. 27), when a 15-year-old daughter was found dead from an apparent drug overdose. “The family members saw her face down in the bed, and she had been deceased for some time,” Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig...
Two men accused of robbing Mandeville smoke shop, police say
The Mandeville Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying those involved in an armed robbery.
brproud.com
3 Denham Springs men arrested for distributing drugs
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – After a month-long investigation, narcotics agents have arrested three Denham Springs men for allegedly distributing drugs. The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office says deputies have been working on information received about illegal narcotics being distributed in the parish. Sheriff Jason Ard says agents were able to search two homes.
brproud.com
Gonzales Police on the lookout for man who exposed himself at hotel twice
GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – The Gonzales Police Department is looking for a man who allegedly exposed himself twice at a hotel. The police say that the suspect was caught on tape exposing himself in the Budget Inn breezeway on Oct. 17 and again on Oct. 24. The suspect fled the hotel in a red or burgundy Chevrolet Impala.
wbrz.com
One hurt after shooting in Covington neighborhood late Sunday morning, deputies say
COVINGTON - One person was shot in a St. Tammany neighborhood late Sunday morning. The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened shortly before noon at the intersection of Quincy Avenue and 9th Street in the Tammany Hills area of Covington. Deputies said one victim was brought to...
wbrz.com
State trooper famous on social media placed on leave after being involved in hit-and-run boating crash
BATON ROUGE - Louisiana State Police placed Trooper Justin Chiasson on leave this month for his involvement in a hit-and-run boating crash that left a person injured. Chiasson is an internet sensation who has millions of followers under the name Stalekracker. Chiasson was on a boat in July with Bryan...
NOLA.com
Deadly triangle: Family of man accused of killing ex-girlfriend's new lover say couple hadn't split
Authorities say first-degree murder suspect Donovan LaFrance broke into his ex-girlfriend's unincorporated Gretna apartment and fought with her before fatally shooting the new man she'd been dating. But relatives of LaFrance who testified Friday during a Jefferson Parish Magistrate Court hearing said LaFrance lived with the woman in the apartment...
Venetian Isles shooting leaves man wounded Saturday
According to police, at about 3:50 p.m. they responded to the scene in the 6300 block of Chef Menteur Highway.
stmarynow.com
Women accused of entering home, making threat with knife
Berwick police have arrested a woman accused of entering a home uninvited and threatening the resident with a knife. Police Chief David S. Leonard Sr. reported this arrest:. --Brooke K. Carline, 30, Leo Street, Patterson, was arrested at 8:23 p.m.. Wednesday on charges of unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, aggravated assault and simple criminal damage to property.
Louisiana students in custody after racially-motivated video circulates
The cell phone video displays students, who are White, using repeatedly racial slurs to refer to nearby African-American students. Authorities got ahold of the video and opened an investigation.
an17.com
Two arrested in connection with string of business burglaries
Tangipahoa Parish Sheriffs Office Chief Jimmy Travis announces the arrest of Alvin Roy Phillips and Earl Duncan, Jr after a string of Dollar General burglaries were reported during the month of October. During the course of the investigations, detectives were able to positively identify the primary suspect as 50-year-old Alvin...
wbrz.com
Police rescue man who crashed car into bayou, then write him a ticket
HOUMA - Police wrote a man a ticket after they helped save him from drowning inside his car, which plummeted off a bridge and into a bayou after he failed to stop for a barricade. The Houma Police Department said good Samaritans had to help first responders fish the 62-year-old...
WDSU
Well-known NOPD officer suspended for 120 days
NEW ORLEANS — A once high-ranking officer at the New Orleans Police Department has been suspended. Sabrina Richardson has been suspended for 120 days. The suspension started on Oct. 23. Richardson was demoted from her probationary rank as captain to her permanent classified rank of lieutenant. Officials say she...
Comments / 0