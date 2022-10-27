ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larose, LA

houmatimes.com

Raceland Man Arrested for Felony Theft and Burglary

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced the arrest of a Raceland man for theft and burglary at a Raceland residence. Danny Brown, 55, of Raceland was arrested on Saturday. On October 28, 2022, deputies responded to Danos Street in Raceland. A man reported several items had been stolen from his...
RACELAND, LA
stmarynow.com

Theft, battery charges among arrests Thursday

Local police reported five arrests Thursday, including charges of theft, battery, drunken driving and identity theft. Police Chief Chad M. Adams reported that the Morgan City Police Department responded to 66 calls for service over the last 24-hour reporting period and made these arrests:. --Bayron Alexander Chavez-Funez, 31, Odile Lane,...
MORGAN CITY, LA
WDSU

Larose girl dead, boy in hospital after suspected overdose

LAROSE, La. — The Lafourche Parish sheriff is searching for a Larose man who they say is a suspected drug dealer linked to two overdoses. According to the sheriff, Thursday morning a 15-year-old girl was found dead and a 16-year-old boy was hospitalized. Detectives took Blayne Terrebonne, 18, of...
LAROSE, LA
brproud.com

3 Denham Springs men arrested for distributing drugs

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – After a month-long investigation, narcotics agents have arrested three Denham Springs men for allegedly distributing drugs. The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office says deputies have been working on information received about illegal narcotics being distributed in the parish. Sheriff Jason Ard says agents were able to search two homes.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
brproud.com

Gonzales Police on the lookout for man who exposed himself at hotel twice

GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – The Gonzales Police Department is looking for a man who allegedly exposed himself twice at a hotel. The police say that the suspect was caught on tape exposing himself in the Budget Inn breezeway on Oct. 17 and again on Oct. 24. The suspect fled the hotel in a red or burgundy Chevrolet Impala.
GONZALES, LA
stmarynow.com

Women accused of entering home, making threat with knife

Berwick police have arrested a woman accused of entering a home uninvited and threatening the resident with a knife. Police Chief David S. Leonard Sr. reported this arrest:. --Brooke K. Carline, 30, Leo Street, Patterson, was arrested at 8:23 p.m.. Wednesday on charges of unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, aggravated assault and simple criminal damage to property.
BERWICK, LA
an17.com

Two arrested in connection with string of business burglaries

Tangipahoa Parish Sheriffs Office Chief Jimmy Travis announces the arrest of Alvin Roy Phillips and Earl Duncan, Jr after a string of Dollar General burglaries were reported during the month of October. During the course of the investigations, detectives were able to positively identify the primary suspect as 50-year-old Alvin...
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
WDSU

Well-known NOPD officer suspended for 120 days

NEW ORLEANS — A once high-ranking officer at the New Orleans Police Department has been suspended. Sabrina Richardson has been suspended for 120 days. The suspension started on Oct. 23. Richardson was demoted from her probationary rank as captain to her permanent classified rank of lieutenant. Officials say she...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

