Panasonic Q2 profit falls 11% but exceeds estimates
TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan’s Panasonic Holdings Corp posted on Monday an 11% drop in second-quarter operating profit, but performed better than analysts’ estimates. It reported 86.1 billion yen ($582.54 million) in operating profit for the three months to end-September, versus an average 81.6 billion yen profit estimated by nine analysts, according to Refinitiv data.
Japan carrier ANA Holdings posts half-year profit, raises full-year target
TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan’s largest airline ANA Holdings Inc on Monday swung to a half-year profit and raised its full-year earnings target as a relaxation of COVID-19 border measures fosters a recovery in travel demand. ANA lifted its operating profit forecast to 65 billion yen ($440 million) for the 12...
Bed Bath & Beyond reviewing possible data breach
(Reuters) – Bed Bath & Beyond Inc said on Friday a third party had this month improperly accessed its data through a phishing scam by accessing the hard drive and certain shared drives of one of its employees. The big-box retailer said it was reviewing the data that was...
Global oil giants rake in massive profits in third quarter
(Reuters) – Global oil-and-gas giants including Exxon Mobil, Chevron and Equinor posted huge profits in the third quarter, benefiting from surging energy costs that have boosted inflation around the world and hit consumers hard. Oil companies booked billions of dollars in profits as prices for crude, natural gas and...
Glencore cuts zinc output guidance after production drops 18% in nine months
LONDON (Reuters) – Glencore produced 18% less zinc in the first nine months compared with the same period a year before, the company said on Friday as it trimmed its full-year output forecast by 6% due to knock-on effects of the Ukraine war. The forecast reduction was due to...
Toyota profit to rise but eyes will be on its shaky supply chain, EV strategy
TOKYO (Reuters) – Toyota Motor Corp is expected to report a small quarterly profit increase on Tuesday, with soaring costs of parts and materials nearly offsetting the benefits from the plunging Japanese yen and a rebound in production. The world’s biggest automaker by sales said last week its global...
Pioneer Natural Resources to increase return targets for oil wells
(Reuters) – U.S. shale oil producer Pioneer Natural Resources will reshuffle its drilling portfolio next year to target wells with potentially higher returns, a move to boost productivity levels. The company will run about 24 to 26 drilling rigs, up from between 22 and 24 this year, and up...
UniCredit raises full-year guidance on net interest income
MILAN (Reuters) – UniCredit has made a slight upward revision to its guidance for this year’s net interest income (NII) excluding Russia after changes to the terms of the European Central Bank’s Targeted Longer-term Refinancing Operations (TLTRO). Italy’s No.2 bank, which previously forecast 2022 NII of more...
UK’s FTSE 100 dips as commodity stocks weigh
(Reuters) – UK’s FTSE 100 inched lower on Monday, weighed down by losses in commodity-linked stocks, even as reports Prime Minister Rishi Sunak could extend a freeze on British foreign aid soothed some nerves. The blue-chip FTSE 100 slipped 0.1% by 0806 GMT, while the domestically oriented FTSE...
Fed pivot not on horizon even as over-tightening risks loom- strategists
(Reuters) – There is a greater chance of the U.S. Federal Reserve raising interest rates too far and tipping the economy into a recession, strategists and fund managers told the Reuters Global Markets Forum (GMF). “The biggest risk is that the Fed overdoes it since inflation tends to react...
Global equity funds receive inflows for first time in 10 weeks
(Reuters) – Global equity funds attracted money inflows in the week ended Oct. 26, bolstered by expectations the Federal Reserve would slow its pace of rate hikes to counter the economic slowdown. According to Refinitiv Lipper data, investors bought a net $7.8 billion worth of global equity funds in...
LVMH-backed L Catterton aims to raise 2 billion yuan in first yuan-denominated fund
BEIJING/HONG KONG (Reuters) -L Catterton, the private equity firm backed by luxury goods empire Louis Vuitton Moet Hennessy, said on Monday it aimed to raise 2 billion yuan ($275.44 million) for its first yuan-denominated fund, as it eyes early-stage investments in China. L Catterton, which has invested in Chinese soft...
Audi supports one-off staff payments over permanent wage hikes
BERLIN (Reuters) – German carmaker Audi is in favour of offering employees one-off tax-free payments instead of permanent wage increases, its human resources director said, as unions across Europe’s biggest economy demand higher wages in light of rising inflation. Workers’ purchasing power in Germany has already taken a...
Porsche CFO: we must safeguard data infrastructure
BERLIN (Reuters) – Porsche’s Chief Financial Officer Lutz Meschke said critical infrastructure, particularly data infrastructure, needed better protection in Germany and worldwide to protect supply chains from overlapping crises. The chief financial officer did not specify who needed protection from whom but cited the recent attacks on the...
Nitro Software receives $320 million offer from KKR’s Alludo
(Reuters) -Australia’s Nitro Software said on Monday it would back a near A$500 million ($320.15 million) offer from KKR Inc’s Alludo that trumps an earlier bid from major shareholder Potentia Capital Management. Alludo made the offer early Monday at A$2.00 per share, which it said was an 11%...
Fewer German companies feel threatened than during pandemic – Ifo
BERLIN (Reuters) – Far fewer German businesses feel their survival is at risk now than at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, a survey by economic institute Ifo showed on Monday. The survey of some 7,000 businesses, conducted from Oct. 4 to 24, showed 7.5% felt their economic survival...
