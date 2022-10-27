Read full article on original website
WNDU
Thousands of voters make their voices heard early in St. Joseph County
Michiana Crime Stoppers say shred event is a win-win for the community. A $20 donation allowed residents to have their sensitive documents shredded Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Updated: 8 hours ago. South Bend Police are investigating after two males are shot on the city's northwest side. Man...
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb to not instate blanket pardons for minor marijuana offenses
On Oct.17, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb said he won’t show leniency to Indiana residents for minor marijuana offenses, despite President Biden’s request for governors to consider state- level pardons. The Biden administration announced a plan to pardon thousands of offenders convicted for simple marijuana possession at the federal...
95.3 MNC
Million Meals program helping needy Hoosiers
While the most extreme impacts of the pandemic have eased, the demand at Indiana food banks has not. Indiana pork producers and Feeding Indiana’s Hungry have an ongoing Million Meals program to attempt to provide one million meals in a year to Hoosiers in need. The effort seeks to include protein with those meals in the form of fresh and frozen ground pork provided on an ongoing basis.
abc57.com
Saint Joseph County election campaign signs being stolen
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. --- Several Saint Joseph County election candidates are growing frustrated; they say their campaign signs are getting stolen just over a week away from Election Day. Indiana House District 5 candidate Heidi Beidinger had to replace her large campaign sign off of Fir Rd. Sunday for...
abc57.com
After announcing their new name-- Corewell Health assures that patients will still have the best quality of care in Southwest Michigan
ST. JOSEPH, Mich. -- After merging with Spectrum Health in 2018 and with Beaumont Health earlier this year, the Beaumont-Spectrum- Lakeland Health System has a new name-- Corewell Health-- to signify the three healthcare providers coming under one banner to serve the state of Michigan. “We’re grateful for the new...
Dine at the Most Haunted Restaurant in Indiana
You can wine and dine with some paranormal guests at this haunted restaurant in Indiana. Typically when you go out to eat, you are mainly concerned with what to order off of the menu. However, there are some establishments throughout the country where you might have to also consider that you might be joined by some uninvited guests. There are a lot of restaurants that are known for their food, as well as their haunted past.
95.3 MNC
Humane societies looking for help
Michiana humane societies are looking for help from the community. The Humane Society of St. Joseph County and Elkhart County are looking for donations. In St. Joseph County, the humane society is asking for canned wet dog food. WNDU reports that the shelter is running out of space, with 114...
Illinois DNR gives mountain lion new Indiana home
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) has been tracking and observing a mountain lion on the west side of Springfield for several days. They made the decision on Friday to tranquilize the animal and transport it to a sanctuary specializing in the care of large felines.
One day off: Indiana woman likely celebrates wrong birthday for 74 years
SELLERSBURG, Ind. — A southern Indiana woman is facing the reality that she may have been celebrating the wrong birthday her whole life. Carolyn and Ron, a married couple in Sellersburg, tried to go on an Alaskan cruise several years ago. In order to go, Carolyn needed a passport. To get that, she needed a copy of her birth certificate.
abc57.com
Indiana State Police to hold drug takeback event
BREMEN, Ind. -- The Indiana State Police are joining several other organizations in Michiana by hosting a drug takeback event this weekend. Police will be at the Indiana State Police Bremen Post on Miami Trail. Along with expired medication, police will also be accepting vaping pens and cartridges. The takeback...
Local Indiana marching bands prepare ahead of State Finals
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WEHT) — The ISSMA State Finals are coming, and many local Indiana marching bands will be competing among the best in the state. The groups will be taking the field bright and early next Saturday morning at Lucas Oil Stadium. Vincennes Lincoln High School will be kicking off Open Class C with ‘It’s […]
WKRC
Headstone of boy found dead in suitcase in Indiana finally gets a name
SALEM, Ind. (WKRC/WDRB/CNN Newsource) - The gravestone of a 5-year-old boy who was found dead and stuffed inside a suitcase in rural Indiana finally bears his name: Cairo Ammar Jordan. WDRB spoke to the carver who etched Jordan's name in stone. He told them this job hit him hard. "Every...
Indiana woman sentenced in crash that killed husband
The woman had a BAC of .11% after the Jan. 8 crash on Lower Huntington Road.
Michigan Man Sentenced To Over 15 Years For Trafficking Meth In Kentucky
A Michigan man was sentenced on Friday to 185 months in prison, by U.S. District Judge Robert E. Wier, for his involvement in a conspiracy to distribute heroin and 500 grams or more of methamphetamine. On August 12, 2021, a Johnson County Sheriff’s Deputy conducted
Kangaroo on the Loose in Indiana Neighborhood
When a pet kangaroo was reported missing in an Indiana neighborhood, neighbors hopped to attention to help. On Sunday afternoon, a friendly roo kept by a local man went missing near the towns of Patton and Yeoman, The New York Post reports. Animal control is not currently searching for the marsupial. However, many residents are taking it upon themselves to look for the creature.
wmay.com
Mountain Lion Tranquilized, Will Be Moved To Indiana Sanctuary
The mountain lion that had been roaming parts of the west side of Springfield for the past couple of days has been captured by state conservation officers and will be moved to a sanctuary. Officials had been tracking the animal’s movements and talking to neighbors since it was spotted in...
californiaexaminer.net
Indiana Man Arrested In 2017 Delphi Girl Murders
Two little kids were found murdered in Delphi, Arizona in 2017, and an Indiana guy is supposedly in prison for their deaths. On the afternoon of February 14, 2017, the bodies of Liberty “Libby” German, 14, and Abigail Williams, 13, were discovered near the trailhead where German’s sister had left them the day before.
3 Great Seafood Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you also love eating seafood, here is a list of three amazing seafood places in Indiana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
Times-Union Newspaper
Democrats Warn Of Consequences Ahead Of Election Day
Indiana's top state-level candidates gave a full-throated warning about the consequences of the upcoming Nov. 8 election. Speaking to a small group gathered outside of the Kosciusko County Courthouse on Saturday, U.S. Senate candidate Tom McDermott predicted the Supreme Court will continue to chip away at personal rights that have been protected for decades.
vincennespbs.org
Senator Braun may run for Governor of Indiana
Indiana’s US Senator from Jasper is considering a run for governor. Mike Braun appeared on Indianapolis radio this week saying that the increased crime in the state’s capital is one of the reasons he’s considering vying for the state’s top office. He commented that the crime...
