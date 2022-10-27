Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
The North Pole Christmas Village in Chilton is a Not to Miss Family Favorite!
There are so many excellent holiday light and decoration displays to explore in the Fox Valley. One of our favorites has become a family tradition and is unlike any of the others. The North Pole, previously located in Kaukauna, has been welcoming families at their new permanent home in Chilton, Wisconsin since 2020. They have revamped many of their displays for the 2022 season and added ‘Santa’s Teddy Bear Village’, too!
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Public Library to Host Event Focused on the Famous Evergleem
The following article was written by Thomas Kelly, a Lifestyle Guru & Style Icon, and Evergleam collector. With November fast approaching and Thanksgiving on the horizon, it always seems to be the case that our obligations to holiday-associated activities are never in short supply. Nay, once Christmas and the New Year roll around, I often feel that I am stretched beyond limits—like I’m strapped to some festive medieval torture device! With so many choices, it can be difficult to choose between friends and family.
wearegreenbay.com
County Highway in Seymour begins reconstruction soon, with completion anticipated next summer
SEYMOUR, Wis. (WFRV) – The Outagamie County Highway Department will be reconstructing a section of CTH VV beginning on Monday, October 31. Officials say that the section of CTH VV that will be closed is between Isaar Road and CTH Y in Seymour. The project will lower the roadway...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Elks Lodge To Host Halloween Costume Contest Tomorrow
While the official trick-or-treating times in Manitowoc will be on Monday, there is an event tomorrow (October 29th) for families. The Elks Lodge, located at 1807 North Rapids Road, will be hosting a Trunk or Treat event from noon to 4:00 p.m. Everyone is invited to stop out for food...
seehafernews.com
Two Rivers Main Street Invites Adults to Sample Wine and Beer Tonight
While Halloween weekend is typically for children and families, Two Rivers Mainstreet is inviting adults to visit the Cool City tonight to sample the great wine and beer selections available. The Reds, Whites and Brews Wine and Beer Walk will begin at 5:00 at Central Park in Downtown Two Rivers.
seehafernews.com
708 Series in Women’s Bowling At Meadow Lanes West
Two National Honor Counts to report today from league bowling at Meadow Lanes West in Manitowoc, including the first-ever 700 series for a young lady. According to 21st Century League Secretary Jason Heinzen, Daytona Seehaver posted a 708 series on games of 244, 247, and 217 in the Monday Night Specials League.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Boys’ discoveries in 1930’s farm fields around West Bend | By Dave Bohn
West Bend, WI – Over the last 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm, just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
seehafernews.com
Shoreline Retail Lending Manager Named to Manitowoc County Future 15 List
The Manitowoc County Chamber has released its 2023 list of Future 15 award winners, and the Retail Lending Manager at Shoreline Hometown Credit Union made the cut. Tomas Salinas and the rest of the award winners will be honored with an award at the Young Professionals of Manitowoc County Future 15 Annual Banquet on the evening of Thursday, November 10th.
travellens.co
18 Best Things to Do in Manitowoc County, WI
Manitowoc County is in the coastal section of Wisconsin, right along Lake Michigan. Because of its location, it has a lot of outdoor attractions complemented by several interesting urban areas throughout its cities and towns. Besides tourist hotspots along Lake Michigan, the county is well known for various museums, parks,...
wearegreenbay.com
Dirt bike causes $50k in damages to fresh concrete on WIS 15 in Outagamie County
GREENVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – Deputies in Greenville are trying to identify a driver of a dirt bike that caused substantial damage to fresh concrete on WIS 15 in Outagamie County. Authorities say that the damage occurred by Manley Road in Greenville, and estimate the cost to repair the damage...
UPMATTERS
Wisconsin teen accused of filming underage acquaintances through peephole while hosting swim parties
POLK, Wis. (WFRV) – A 17-year-old from Wisconsin has been charged with 27 felonies stemming from allegedly taking photos and videos of underage girls through a peephole while at his residence. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the 17-year-old’s charges include exposing a child to harmful material, invasion...
wearegreenbay.com
Fond du Lac police investigate shots fired between vehicles, ‘extended capacity handgun magazine’ found
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – On Saturday night, Fond du Lac officers responded to reports of shots fired being exchanged between two vehicles. According to the Fond du Lac Police Department, the incident happened around 10:50 p.m. on October 29, in the area of West Follett Street and North Macy Street.
seehafernews.com
Salvation Army Official Announces Record Need For Coats
The leader of the Manitowoc Salvation Army said recently that the need for winter coats is high. Jenny Moffit appeared this month on “The Coolest Coast” radio program on 107.9 FM WOMT. Moffit explains the “need in this community is great, but this community is great.”. “I...
wearegreenbay.com
WATCH: Oneida Police Department search for suspect who vandalized gas station
ONEIDA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oneida Police Department is asking for the public’s help in providing any known information about a person seen vandalizing a local gas station. In the video the person can be seen throwing a fire extinguisher at the gas station windows, breaking a window, and using the extinguisher in the parking lot.
Fox11online.com
Pulaski bonfire victim expected to be home for Thanksgiving
PULASKI (WLUK) -- It's been two weeks since a drum, partially filled with diesel, was rolled into a bonfire, causing it to explode, burning dozens of Pulaski area teens. Brandon Brzeczkowski has undergone multiple surgeries, and has his breathing and feeding tubes removed. His family says it's progress, but he...
WBAY Green Bay
Door County supper club owner heartbroken over fire
JACKSONPORT, Wis. (WBAY) - The owner of a popular Door County supper club is heartbroken after a fire heavily damaged his business. As we first reported, the blaze broke out Sunday afternoon at Mr. G’s Supper Club, just south of Jacksonport. Firefighters responded to Mr. G’s on Sunday after a passerby spotted smoke and called 911.
Fox11online.com
Traffic accident in Green Bay causes detour
GREEN BAY (WLUK) – The Green Bay Police Department is advising drivers to avoid west Mason Street and Oneida Street due to a traffic issue Sunday night. A vehicle crash near west Mason Street and Oneida Street has closed Marquette Avenue to Meacham Street for the next eight hours.
nomadlawyer.org
Sheboygan: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Sheboygan, Wisconsin
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Sheboygan Wisconsin. Summer activities begin as early as Memorial Day Weekend, when marinas fill with boaters and a full boating season begins. If you’ve never been sailing before, you can take a “First Sail” class from the Sailing Education Association of Sheboygan, which will teach you the basics of boating.
wearegreenbay.com
The Neenah Animal Shelter needs your help with overpopulation of kittens
(WFRV) – They are bursting at the seams with kitten cuteness!. The Neenah Animal Shelter visited Local 5 Live along with some very special guests with how you can help their overpopulation right now, whether that means providing a forever home for an animal or becoming a foster. The...
seehafernews.com
Random Lake Teen Hospitalized Following Two Vehicle Crash
A teenager from Random Lake had to be airlifted after being involved in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon. The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office reports that their deputies were sent to the area of Abbot Drive, west of Lynn Road near Silver Creek at around 2:45 Wednesday afternoon. An investigation...
Comments / 0