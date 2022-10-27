ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Public Health restarts Narcan-box program in area businesses

By Caroline Morse
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qbGE3_0ip8ijSU00

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Public Health of Dayton and Montgomery County is restarting their Narcan-box program , placing life saving measures inside businesses to allow bystanders to be first responders. The program was paused during the pandemic while businesses were closed.

Public Health says there are 50 boxes in 19 different locations throughout the county that have been serving the public for two years. The exact location hasn’t been released yet, but staff say this is one more measure to take to fight the opioid crisis.

‘These are not bad people’: Ohio mom shares story of son’s fatal overdose

“It’s to either revive someone from an opioid overdose or just give time for first responders to get there,” said Public Health Dayton & Montgomery County Community Overdose Action Team Project Manager Dawn Schwartz.

Public Health says Montgomery County businesses have the opportunity of a lifetime, becoming first responders in the opioid epidemic with nalox boxes. Each box contains two doses and are strategically placed inside high-traffic and high-risk buildings.

“Any suburb, in the mall, dentist office, just pretty much any business you go into,” said Schwartz. “Realistically, if you have a business where you have a following and people coming in and out, it can happen any time of day, on any day of any year.”

Overdose Awareness Day: Free Narcan kits to be distributed in Dayton

Public Health has recorded 229 accidental overdose deaths in 2022 and is expecting more by the end of the year, so they’re urging businesses to take action.

“This is safe to use, if someone is just having a seizure and you use naloxone, it will not harm them in any way,” said Schwartz.

To obtain Narcan for your business, contact Dawn Schwartz, Community Overdose Action Team Project Manager, Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County at (937) 225-6026.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
countynewsonline.org

Greenville Police Department adresses the growing population of unhoused and resources to help

On October 25, 2022 the Greenville Police Department held a community meeting discussing the population of unhoused residents in Greenville and proposing solutions to help these individuals. In attendance was the Tri County Board, members of Family Health, Darke County Health Department, CAP, Fish Choice Pantry, EUM Church and various others across the county.
GREENVILLE, OH
dayton.com

$5M ‘reinvention’ of Kettering arts center becoming more visible

KETTERING — Rosewood Arts Centre has taken another step toward completing its $5 million renovation, hitting the middle of three phases to remake the 57-year-old facility. Work on the front entrance “was absolute pivotal to the whole design — or I should say — reinvention,” Rosewood Manager Shayna McConville said. Now the parking lot is the latest piece of the project to be finished.
KETTERING, OH
WDTN

Kettering Parks wants your help collecting holiday trees

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Kettering Parks Division is asking for your help in search of holiday trees, including candidates for the annual Kettering Mayor’s Christmas Tree. The Parks Division says that if you would like to donate a tree or know someone that would like to donate for the holiday season, you […]
KETTERING, OH
WDTN

Candidate for Ohio’s 10th Congressional District hosts pancake breakfast

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A candidate running against an incumbent Congressman is holding a pancake breakfast at his home. The democrat candidate running to represent Ohio’s 10th Congressional District in Congress, David Esrati, opened his home up for a campaign breakfast event on Saturday in Dayton. The event was held from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 […]
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

There’s ‘strong’ support to expand Dayton’s outdoor drinking district

Downtown Dayton’s outdoor drinking district has been very popular, and some notable businesses and developers are pushing to expand its boundaries to cover a larger section of the center city and include more restaurants, breweries and drinking establishments. “Expanding the (Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area) north would create a bridge...
DAYTON, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Public housing residents hope to paint a new career path

CINCINNATI — Armed with half a dozen paintbrushes, a handful of rollers and a few buckets of paint, a dozen residents with Cincinnati Metropolitan Housing Authority hoped to brighten up their community space and employment outlook with a little hands-on training. The free course through Sherwin Williams has been...
CINCINNATI, OH
WDTN

Pedestrian reportedly struck in Dayton, 1 in custody

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person is in custody after someone called authorities saying a person was hit by a vehicle. According to dispatch, a call came in at 8:46 a.m. for a report of a person that was hit by a vehicle on Philadelphia Drive in Dayton. Authorities say there was reportedly no injury […]
DAYTON, OH
oxfordobserver.org

Restaurant receives three critical violations in latest inspections

The Butler County General Health District inspected six Oxford-area restaurants in the last week. Paesano’s Pasta House, 308 S Campus Ave., received three critical and two non-critical violations Oct. 21. Two critical violations for cleaning prep surfaces and storing foods were corrected during inspection. The third critical violation was for unclean utensils.
daytonlocal.com

Dayton Ohio - 2nd Street Market - Trick or Treat

Visitor our vendors for treats and wear a costume as we celebrate Halloween at 2nd Street Market!. Take a stroll through the Market for a family-friendly trick or treat while enjoying creative costumes worn by some of your favorite vendors!. Designated 'trick-or-treat' stops will have a pumpkin sign displayed along...
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

WATCH: Dayton police prevent man from jumping off bridge

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Police officers spoke to a man on a bridge for over an hour, convincing him to step over the railing to safety. James Rider with the Dayton Police Department explained that officers responded to a call where they found a man standing on the outside of a bridge railing, threatening […]
DAYTON, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Piqua “This Place is Awesome” Fall Beautification Award recipients

PIQUA – Seven homes and one business was awarded the Piqua “This Place is Awesome” Fall Beautification Awards. The award is presented to several homes that citizens nominate that are in general beautiful or have outstanding landscaping or has recently been renovated, according to founder Debbie Stein.
PIQUA, OH
WDTN

WDTN

32K+
Followers
19K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy