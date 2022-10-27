Read full article on original website
Apple TV + offers Peanuts holiday classic free to non-subscribersCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
TSA finds the 8th loaded gun in one year at Roanoke - Regional AirportCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Culture Calendar reveals upcoming arts events for this weekendCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Blue Ridge PBS Classic Cinema offers a trilogy of classic horror films on October 31Cheryl E PrestonBlue Ridge, VA
The Battle of Hanging Rock Civil War haunting at Greenhill Park in Salem VirginiaCheryl E PrestonSalem, VA
WDBJ7.com
Bubba’s Ice Cream in Danville to move to new location
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Bubba’s Ice Cream is spending its last weekend at its current location. Bubba’s Ice Cream has been at 2626 North Main Street for over 60 years. It will soon move up the road to 2455 Franklin Turnpike for its 65th season. The new location...
WDBJ7.com
Kazim Shrine Circus kicks off at Salem Civic Center
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The circus has returned to the Roanoke Valley. The Kazim Shrine Circus gave the WDBJ7 Mornin’ team a behind-the-scenes look at the show. The circus has transformed the Salem Civic Center into the big top, and there are a few new friends inside—including Sky Cycle and former America’s Got Talent contestant Bone Breakers.
wfxrtv.com
RISE 540 gets Roanoke teens out of the house
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – RISE 540 is a free program out of the Kirk Family YMCA for 12 to 15- year- olds that wellness director Andrea Burney says gets kids out of the house and into new experiences. “Pretty much the thought process of it was we needed something...
WDBJ7.com
Humble Hustle Co. to distribute winter coats at two Roanoke schools; donations needed
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A nonprofit in Roanoke Is working to make sure children have coats this winter. The Humble Hustle Company Inc. is working to collect and distribute coats at two elementary schools next month. The Winter Coat Drive is a part of the Keep Giving Initiatives that are...
Augusta Free Press
Three nights: Random acts of sidewalk astronomy to be documented in the Valley
On clear nights when the moon is out, you might have noticed a guy with a telescope on Beverley Street in downtown Staunton. David Verde is a Virginia-based filmmaker and documentarian. He invites strangers to view the moon, Saturn and Jupiter through the lens of his telescope. For free. “It...
WSLS
WSLS hosts Trick or Treat event at Layman Family Farms
BLUE RIDGE, Va. – The WSLS 10 Trick or Treat at Layman Family Farms was scaring up a ton of fun on Thursday night. The 10 News family was out and about with the dino gang parading around the farm, hanging out with the community, and handing out around 130,000 pieces of candy from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
WDBJ7.com
Across our hometowns, some groups getting into Halloween spirit early
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Kool Kids Party Bus partnered with multiple community organizations to host Bike or Treat Saturday. They want to go beyond giving kids candy on this holiday. Clothes including coats, school supplies and boxes of food will be given to families who need them. The organization will...
WDBJ7.com
Here @ Home looks at history of sports club
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Love sports? Talking about sports? Watching sports? The Roanoke Valley Sports Club is for you. Natalie & Kate chatted with the club’s Vice President, Brad Mullins, along with Dave Ross to find out more about the history of this club and the speakers it has that inspire sports fanatics.
Is The Fox Guarding The Henhouse In Roanoke City?
Against the backdrop of a high-drama campaign where eleven candidates are vying for four open seats on Roanoke City Council, a concerned citizen recently reported to The Roanoke Star and at least one other Valley news organization a questionable museum tour and dinner involving Councilmember Joe Cobb and 16 other people. Roanoke City had been […]
WDBJ7.com
HOMETOWN ENTERTAINMENT: Roanoke Ballet Theatre presents “Dracula”
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Dracula will take the stage as a ballet Saturday at the Jefferson Center. The story follows Dracula, as he launches his reign of terror following the tragic loss of his wife. Centuries later, a lawyer, Jonathan Harker travels to Transylvania to finalize a real estate deal with the Count.
WDBJ7.com
Danville Mall employee and shopper react to shooting
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Danville Police released a correction to the name of the victim. Tyshais Dashawn King died in the shooting. EARLIER: Police are still looking for the suspect involved in a shooting that left one person dead. It happened Saturday night inside a store in the Danville Mall.
WDBJ7.com
Fire damages Lynchburg townhome, spreads to unit next door
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Two townhomes were ventilated Saturday evening after a fire broke out at the Woodbine Village apartments. The Lynchburg Fire Department was called around 7:05 p.m. to the fire at 1442 Ashbourne Drive. Crews found smoke leaving the eaves of the two-story, wood-frame building with two residents...
WDBJ7.com
UPDATE: Roanoke County man found safe after Senior Alert issued
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: A spokesperson with Roanoke County confirmed police found Curtis Howell safe and well. ORIGINAL STORY: Virginia State Police have issued a Senior Alert on behalf of Roanoke County Police as part of the search for a missing man. Police are looking for Curtis Harvey...
WSLS
Preparing for Halloween: How trick-or-treating may look different for those with autism
ROANOKE, Va. – “Just let them be kids.”. Trick-or-treaters bring a lot of fun on Halloween night. Ghouls and goblins roam the streets with their adult companions, wandering up to doors and gathering candy. Whether they’re teens or little tikes, you’ll likely be greeted with “Trick-or-treat!” or maybe even a growl from the grizzly wolf or lion. Sometimes, you may be greeted with nothing at all.
Virginia Business
White Mill project closer to getting off the ground
Danville’s highly anticipated $100 million White Mill redevelopment is starting to see positive movement. In August, Danville City Council unanimously approved a resolution to apply for a $5 million state grant from the Department of Housing and Community Development’s Industrial Revitalization Fund, a move to help with gap financing of the renovation.
wfxrtv.com
Humble Hustle asks for the community’s help to provide coats for kids
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Humble Hustle is helping kids stay cozy and warm as the temperatures begin to drop–with a brand-new coat. Every year the 501(c)3 non-profit organization says they curate “Keep Giving Initiatives” and as of the end of October, they are right in the middle of a coat drive for kids. Humble Hustle has set up drop-off locations throughout the City of Roanoke.
Talking Turkey: Will there be enough birds for Thanksgiving in Virginia?
HARDY, Va. (WFXR) — When it comes to turkey availability for this Thanksgiving, there have been some doom and gloom stories. However, agriculture business experts say there should be enough supply, though prices will be higher this year. The reason? Avian flu outbreaks in the midwest have affected the number of fresh turkeys available, though […]
WDBJ7.com
Two shot in Pittsylvania Co. early Sunday morning
PITTSYLVANIA Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Two people arrived at local emergency rooms early Sunday morning after being shot in the area. The Pittsylvania Co. Sheriff’s Office says the 911 center received an early morning report of gunshots within the Java community, in or around the 500 block of Riceville Road. Deputies had previously responded to the area for a report of loud music.
WDBJ7.com
BJ’s Wholesale Club announces Thanksgiving closure
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/BJ’s & Business Wire Release) - BJ’s Wholesale Club, a membership warehouse retailer with a store in Roanoke, has announced it will be closed Thursday, November 24 in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. “Our team members demonstrate hard work and dedication day in and day out,...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke County continues to expand developments in Tanglewood Mall area
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - With Carilion Clinic’s announcement of adding a new mental health clinic to Tanglewood Mall, Roanoke County is continuing to look for development expansions in the area. The 419 Town Center Plan focuses on improving transportation and business development around the Tanglewood Mall. Roanoke County has...
