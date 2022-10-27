Chris Meledandri, Issa Rae and Austin Beutner on How Proposition 28 Could Bring a Brighter Future for Public School Children in California (Guest Column)

San Francisco Bay Area residents have one statewide ballot proposition on their mind above all others with fewer than two weeks until the midterm elections. Thirty-six percent of likely voters in the region said in a new statewide poll that Proposition 1 — the proposed constitutional amendment that would enshrine the rights to an abortion and contraceptives in California — is the proposition they are most interested in on Nov. 8.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO