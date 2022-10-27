ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

WSMV

Several arrested after weekend street racer enforcement by Metro Police

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Officers with the Tennessee Highway Patrol and the Metro Nashville Police Department made several vehicle stops and arrests as well as issued several citations. Both MNPD and THP helicopters were involved in finding the places where people were driving recklessly. Five people were arrested and one...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

3 including juvenile injured after shooting, stabbing in Gallatin

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Gallatin Police Department are investigating after a shooting and stabbing happened at 1590 Airport Road at the Chapel Ridge Apartments on Sunday. One adult and one juvenile were shot. Officials found the suspect with stab wounds. All three had non-life threatening injuries. The Gallatin Police...
GALLATIN, TN
clarksvillenow.com

News in Clarksville: Carjacking by teenagers, sidewalks at schools, Fort Campbell fire and other top stories this week

CLARKSVILLE, TN – Here’s a look at the top local news stories from Clarksville Now this week. Teenage carjackers slept on concrete floor at CPD office: The juvenile carjackers, both repeat offenders, had to be detained by police overnight at CPD headquarters because there was nowhere to put them. The police chief says this is unacceptable, and it has to change. READ MORE.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
radio7media.com

THP Checkpoints on Halloween Night

THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS MONDAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES: MAURY COUNTY ON HIGHWAY 7 POINT ONE MILE SOUTH OF KNOB CREEK ROAD AND WAYNE COUNTY ON ROUTE 13 NORTH AT THE US 64 UNDERPASS. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
MAURY COUNTY, TN
WSMV

More than 1,400 without power in Bellevue

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Electric Service crews are working to restore power in the Bellevue area after more than 1,400 people lost power. People in the area have been without power since around 5:40 p.m. on Sunday. According to the Nashville Fire Department, they were called around 5:25...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

MNPD remembers homicide victims on Day of the Dead

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Halloween is quickly approaching, but for many Nashville Hispanic families, the day after means a lot more. At Cheekwood this weekend, accents of color inside a wide-open white room bring the Day of the Day (Día de los Muertos) to life. Multiple altar displays will be set up including one by Metro Nashville Police Department’s Family Intervention Program.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

No injuries reported after fire at Columbia home

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WSMV) - No injuries were reported after the roof of a home was destroyed by a fire at a Columbia home. On Saturday, around 12:30 p.m., crews with the Columbia Fire & Rescue team arrived at a single-story home where there was heavy smoke and flames coming from the attic.
COLUMBIA, TN

