Two brought to hospital, suspect found after shooting at Gallatin apartment complex
Police spent Sunday evening at the scene of a shooting in Gallatin that sent two people to the hospital.
WSMV
Several arrested after weekend street racer enforcement by Metro Police
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Officers with the Tennessee Highway Patrol and the Metro Nashville Police Department made several vehicle stops and arrests as well as issued several citations. Both MNPD and THP helicopters were involved in finding the places where people were driving recklessly. Five people were arrested and one...
Several men facing charges following street racer enforcement initiative by Metro police, THP
Numerous people were taken into custody or cited because of a coordinated street racer enforcement initiative by members of the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) and Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) on Friday night and Saturday morning.
WSMV
3 including juvenile injured after shooting, stabbing in Gallatin
GALLATIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Gallatin Police Department are investigating after a shooting and stabbing happened at 1590 Airport Road at the Chapel Ridge Apartments on Sunday. One adult and one juvenile were shot. Officials found the suspect with stab wounds. All three had non-life threatening injuries. The Gallatin Police...
Man dies after shot multiple times in Murfreesboro, police say
A homicide investigation is underway following the death of a man who was shot in Murfreesboro early Saturday morning, according to authorities.
clarksvillenow.com
News in Clarksville: Carjacking by teenagers, sidewalks at schools, Fort Campbell fire and other top stories this week
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Here’s a look at the top local news stories from Clarksville Now this week. Teenage carjackers slept on concrete floor at CPD office: The juvenile carjackers, both repeat offenders, had to be detained by police overnight at CPD headquarters because there was nowhere to put them. The police chief says this is unacceptable, and it has to change. READ MORE.
Investigation underway after man found shot multiple times in Murfreesboro
An investigation is underway after police say a man was shot multiple times overnight in Murfreesboro.
WSMV
2 arrested, 1 injured after attempted traffic stop ends in crash
THOMPSON’S STATION, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Sunday evening, around 6 p.m. the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office was attempting to make a traffic stop that ended in a crash with injuries. Officers were trying to pull over a 2021 Ford Mustang driven by Deonte Holmes, 19, of Memphis. He...
Metro police continue search for suspected Madison murderer
Metro police are on the lookout for a man wanted in connection with a murder in Madison.
Street racers raise noise complaints in Antioch
The racers gathered at the intersection of Murfreesboro Pike and Bell Road, then headed toward La Vergne and pulled into a loading dock where the drivers did donuts in the parking lot.
Child hit by vehicle in Clarksville flown to hospital
A 12-year-old girl was flown to a Nashville hospital Saturday night after she was hit by a vehicle on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard in Clarksville.
Gallatin police search for alleged construction site thieves
The Gallatin Police Department is on the lookout for alleged thieves who may be suspects in multiple construction thefts across Middle Tennessee.
radio7media.com
THP Checkpoints on Halloween Night
THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS MONDAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES: MAURY COUNTY ON HIGHWAY 7 POINT ONE MILE SOUTH OF KNOB CREEK ROAD AND WAYNE COUNTY ON ROUTE 13 NORTH AT THE US 64 UNDERPASS. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
WSMV
More than 1,400 without power in Bellevue
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Electric Service crews are working to restore power in the Bellevue area after more than 1,400 people lost power. People in the area have been without power since around 5:40 p.m. on Sunday. According to the Nashville Fire Department, they were called around 5:25...
No Vacancy: Lack of open beds at TN juvenile detention centers, children forced to sleep on floors
Tennessee is so short on places to house children accused of crimes, some are being sent home for the night and others are sleeping on office floors.
rewind943.com
12-year-old girl hit by vehicle after running onto Wilma Rudolph Boulevard
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A 12-year-old girl was hit by a vehicle on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard on Saturday night. At 10:59 p.m., the girl ran out onto Wilma near Trenton Road, according to Clarksville Police spokesman Scott Beaubien. She was flown to Nashville by LifeFlight helicopter. No further...
WSMV
Renewed push for juvenile detention center in Montgomery County
CLARKSVILLE, Tn. (WSMV) - County leaders in Montgomery County are calling attention to the need for a local juvenile detention center after years of sending juvenile offenders to other counties. This week, two teens who were arrested for allegedly carjacking an 80-year-old man had to sleep on the floor of...
WSMV
MNPD remembers homicide victims on Day of the Dead
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Halloween is quickly approaching, but for many Nashville Hispanic families, the day after means a lot more. At Cheekwood this weekend, accents of color inside a wide-open white room bring the Day of the Day (Día de los Muertos) to life. Multiple altar displays will be set up including one by Metro Nashville Police Department’s Family Intervention Program.
clarksvillenow.com
Teenage carjackers slept on floor at CPD office, chief points to need for juvenile center
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – One is a 15-year-old repeat offender with nine charges of vehicle theft. Another is a 14-year-old repeat runaway, with four incidents so far. Both slept on the concrete floor of the interview room at the Clarksville Police Department this week, awaiting a hearing on...
WSMV
No injuries reported after fire at Columbia home
COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WSMV) - No injuries were reported after the roof of a home was destroyed by a fire at a Columbia home. On Saturday, around 12:30 p.m., crews with the Columbia Fire & Rescue team arrived at a single-story home where there was heavy smoke and flames coming from the attic.
