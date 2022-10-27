ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Powell, OH

Ohio man arrested after stabbing at assisted living facility

By Adam Conn, Sarah Szilagy
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago

POWELL, Ohio (WCMH) – A man has been arrested in connection with a double stabbing at an assisted living facility .

Gebru Berihun, 66, is being charged with two counts of felonious assault after he allegedly stabbed a married couple at the Abbington of Powell Assisted Living facility on Bradford Court. He is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday afternoon in Delaware County Common Pleas Court.

Woman found dead in East Side homicide

According to the probable cause affidavit, witnesses reported seeing Berihun leave his room with a knife and wearing a facemask. Witnesses said he walked up to the couple in the common area, stabbing the man and wife in the back.

Shortly after the stabbings, witnesses reported seeing smoke coming from Berihun’s room. Staff discovered a fire in the microwave that firefighters later extinguished.

An employee called police, the affidavit stated, and the victims were taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital. The man was in critical condition and the woman was stable, according to the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office.

No additional injuries were reported, though Berihun, who police found still holding the knife outside the building, was taken to a hospital for a medical evaluation.

