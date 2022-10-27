Read full article on original website
therealdeal.com
Company deserts 180K sf building on Long Island to shrink footprint
Long Island’s largest public company is abandoning a large part of its office footprint. Medical supply distributor Henry Schein is leaving its 180,000-square-foot office at 80 Baylis Road in Melville at the end of the year, Newsday reported. The space, internally referred to as Melville East, is the larger of the company’s two headquarters in the Suffolk County hamlet.
Long Beach cleanup commemorates anniversary of Superstorm Sandy
On the anniversary of Superstorm Sandy, residents are remembering the natural disaster with a cleanup in Long Beach.
Port Jefferson Station/Terryville civic talks public safety, LIRR electrification, Brookhaven redistricting, shake-up at the helm
The Port Jefferson Station/Terryville Civic Association met Tuesday, Oct. 25, at Comsewogue Public Library for its monthly general meeting covering various topics. Due to a recent shortage of Suffolk County COPE officers, civic vice president Sal Pitti, whose background is in law enforcement, delivered the public safety report. He concentrated on the crime trend of catalytic converter thefts in the area.
onthewater.com
Looking Ahead: November Fishing In Long Island
Close to Metro New York and along the South Shore, November is often a banner month, especially for blackfish, bluefish, and striped bass. Peanut bunker have been prevalent and anglers look forward to finding stripers in the Rockaways, and in Jamaica and Raritan bays. Bay anchovies will be driving most of the bass fishing, however. If we are lucky, herring may also be part of the menu, and high-diving gannets are the clue to their presence.
foodieflashpacker.com
The 15 Best Michelin Star Restaurants In NYC
From cheap street snacks to exquisite caviar French plates, NYC has some of the best food in the world. You’re sure to find something of interest here, no matter your interests. If your budget allows, you can also have a pre-fixe lunch at a Michelin-starred restaurant. From their street...
One of the coolest hotels in America is here in NJ
One thing we love when we are away from home is finding fun and eclectic places to stay that are comfortable and have a style all their own. We haven't traveled much since the pandemic, but April and I are looking forward to it shortly and I can't wait til we can plan a trip to see the kids in California.
Beautiful NJ town picked as the friendliest for families
Despite the nationwide reputation New Jersey has, we are actually a pretty nice place, and there is one particular town that is even nicer than the rest, at least according to a published report. No matter where you go in the Garden State, you are going to run into nice...
Former crew members claim rats, asbestos fill S.I. Ferry purchased by Davidson and Jost, report says
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.— Pete Davidson and Colin Jost may be in over their heads, according to ex-crew of the Staten Island Ferry vessel purchased by the SNL comedians and borough natives, the Daily News reported. The duo joined an investor group that purchased the retired boat from the city...
Police: Long Island park ranger shoots man armed with knife
COPIAGUE, N.Y. -- Police say a park ranger on Long Island shot a man armed with a knife Saturday.It happened around 4:45 p.m. at Tanner Park Marina in Copiague.The Suffolk County Police Department says a Babylon park ranger was sent to the marina in response to a complaint about a suspicious person.Police say at the marina, a man armed with a knife lunged at the park ranger, who then shot the man once in the chest.The man was taken to a local hospital to be treated for serious injuries. The park ranger was also taken for evaluation.
Gov. Kathy Hochul makes campaign stops on Long Island ahead of midterm elections
Gov. Kathy Hochul is making several campaign stops on Long Island ahead of the upcoming election.
cheddar.com
A Whole Lot of Cannabis & Nowhere to Sell: NY Battles Croptober Challenge
King Aswad, co-owner of Claudine Field Apothecary farms, prunes a cannabis plant as fellow co-owner Jasmine Burems speaks during a tour of their farm on October 07, 2022 in Columbia County, New York. NYS Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) made its final stop in its Harvest Tour at Claudine Field Apothecary farms, a Columbia County farm, whose farmers received a Conditional Cultivation license and are one of the first Black farmers in the legal adult-use cannabis industry. Following the passing of the Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act in March 2021, OCM was created. The office upholds a framework for the production, licensing, packaging, marketing, and sale of cannabis for both medical and adult use in New York. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
milfordmirror.com
What's the difference between the CT and NY real estate market? Here's a look at recent trends
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The two houses were priced roughly the same near $900,000 in August, and within weeks the keys for both would be handed over to new owners who now live three miles apart. But where one buyer negotiated a discounted price to move onto a tree-lined street in Ridgefield, the other did the same on a country lane in Lewisboro, N.Y., less than 200 yards across the Connecticut line.
Early Addition: Suffolk County PD are on the hunt for a guy who stole $400 in Pokémon cards three months ago
Because they gotta catch him, here are your early links: Board of Election investigating Lee Zeldin, the "Wolf of Airbnb" has been caught, Geraldo Rivera loves the subway, and more. [ more › ]
Former NYC Transit president Sarah Feinberg punched while standing at Chelsea intersection
Sarah Feinberg, former interim NYC Transit president, was randomly attacked while standing at an intersection in Chelsea.
Tour the New England Mansion Ivana Trump Won in the Divorce That Just Won’t Sell
It's a stunning, 20,000-square-foot waterfront estate in Greenwich, Connecticut, perched on its own semi-private peninsula, so why won't it sell? The current owners have been trying to sell it since 2014, and after being pulled off the market for a bit, it's back at almost half the price. The current...
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Restaurants in Westport, CT
The town of Westport, Connecticut lies in the southernmost part of the state along the Long Island Sound. Lovingly nicknamed “WePo,” Westport is known within popular culture as a “creative heaven” due to the inspiring arts district as well as the city’s history as a temporary home for F. Scott Fitzgerald and other historical visionaries.
The master plan: How adding land to Manhattan can save NYC from storm surges
MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A decade later, Superstorm Sandy’s impact can still be felt in New York City and the surrounding areas. Parts of the region saw 9.5 feet of floodwater from Sandy’s storm surge. Analysis from the National Hurricane Center and NPR shows storms as powerful as Sandy will become widespread over the next […]
Woman fatally shot in parking lot on Long Island
The shooting happened in the back of a parking lot on Middle Country Road in Coram early Saturday morning.
Gov. Hochul, Rep. Zeldin hold campaign stops ahead of Election Day
Lee Zeldin's message to his Suffolk County supporters on Saturday was that he has a fighting chance to be the first Republican governor since George Pataki - first elected in 1994.
GOP gubernatorial hopeful Lee Zeldin joined by Florida Gov. DeSantis at Hauppauge rally
DeSantis campaigned alongside the gubernatorial hopeful at Zeldin's campaign headquarters.
