Suffolk County, NY

therealdeal.com

Company deserts 180K sf building on Long Island to shrink footprint

Long Island’s largest public company is abandoning a large part of its office footprint. Medical supply distributor Henry Schein is leaving its 180,000-square-foot office at 80 Baylis Road in Melville at the end of the year, Newsday reported. The space, internally referred to as Melville East, is the larger of the company’s two headquarters in the Suffolk County hamlet.
TBR News Media

Port Jefferson Station/Terryville civic talks public safety, LIRR electrification, Brookhaven redistricting, shake-up at the helm

The Port Jefferson Station/Terryville Civic Association met Tuesday, Oct. 25, at Comsewogue Public Library for its monthly general meeting covering various topics. Due to a recent shortage of Suffolk County COPE officers, civic vice president Sal Pitti, whose background is in law enforcement, delivered the public safety report. He concentrated on the crime trend of catalytic converter thefts in the area.
onthewater.com

Looking Ahead: November Fishing In Long Island

Close to Metro New York and along the South Shore, November is often a banner month, especially for blackfish, bluefish, and striped bass. Peanut bunker have been prevalent and anglers look forward to finding stripers in the Rockaways, and in Jamaica and Raritan bays. Bay anchovies will be driving most of the bass fishing, however. If we are lucky, herring may also be part of the menu, and high-diving gannets are the clue to their presence.
foodieflashpacker.com

The 15 Best Michelin Star Restaurants In NYC

From cheap street snacks to exquisite caviar French plates, NYC has some of the best food in the world. You’re sure to find something of interest here, no matter your interests. If your budget allows, you can also have a pre-fixe lunch at a Michelin-starred restaurant. From their street...
New Jersey 101.5

One of the coolest hotels in America is here in NJ

One thing we love when we are away from home is finding fun and eclectic places to stay that are comfortable and have a style all their own. We haven't traveled much since the pandemic, but April and I are looking forward to it shortly and I can't wait til we can plan a trip to see the kids in California.
CBS New York

Police: Long Island park ranger shoots man armed with knife

COPIAGUE, N.Y. -- Police say a park ranger on Long Island shot a man armed with a knife Saturday.It happened around 4:45 p.m. at Tanner Park Marina in Copiague.The Suffolk County Police Department says a Babylon park ranger was sent to the marina in response to a complaint about a suspicious person.Police say at the marina, a man armed with a knife lunged at the park ranger, who then shot the man once in the chest.The man was taken to a local hospital to be treated for serious injuries. The park ranger was also taken for evaluation.
cheddar.com

A Whole Lot of Cannabis & Nowhere to Sell: NY Battles Croptober Challenge

King Aswad, co-owner of Claudine Field Apothecary farms, prunes a cannabis plant as fellow co-owner Jasmine Burems speaks during a tour of their farm on October 07, 2022 in Columbia County, New York. NYS Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) made its final stop in its Harvest Tour at Claudine Field Apothecary farms, a Columbia County farm, whose farmers received a Conditional Cultivation license and are one of the first Black farmers in the legal adult-use cannabis industry. Following the passing of the Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act in March 2021, OCM was created. The office upholds a framework for the production, licensing, packaging, marketing, and sale of cannabis for both medical and adult use in New York. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
milfordmirror.com

What's the difference between the CT and NY real estate market? Here's a look at recent trends

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The two houses were priced roughly the same near $900,000 in August, and within weeks the keys for both would be handed over to new owners who now live three miles apart. But where one buyer negotiated a discounted price to move onto a tree-lined street in Ridgefield, the other did the same on a country lane in Lewisboro, N.Y., less than 200 yards across the Connecticut line.
birchrestaurant.com

13 Best Restaurants in Westport, CT

The town of Westport, Connecticut lies in the southernmost part of the state along the Long Island Sound. Lovingly nicknamed “WePo,” Westport is known within popular culture as a “creative heaven” due to the inspiring arts district as well as the city’s history as a temporary home for F. Scott Fitzgerald and other historical visionaries.
