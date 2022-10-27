ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birchwood, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wpr.org

Voters in dry Wisconsin town to vote on allowing alcohol sales for the first time

Amid the high-stake races for governor and senate, one Wisconsin community is asking voters to decide on an issue closer to home: Should their dry town stay dry?. Voters in a rural Barron County Town of Stanfold will vote on a non-binding referendum Nov. 8, asking whether the community should allow alcohol sales for the first time. The question on the ballot is the result of the small town's political debate over a local couple's dream of opening a winery.
BARRON COUNTY, WI
viatravelers.com

19 Fun & Best Things to Do in Hayward, Wisconsin

Hayward is a quiet city surrounding Hayward Lake in northwestern Wisconsin. This midwestern town’s unique community offers surprisingly diverse tourist attractions. Surrounded by over 2000 freshwater lakes, including the intercity Hayward Lake, Hayward, Wisconsin, provides easy access to fishing, kayaking, ATV riding, hunting, mountain biking, horseback riding, snowboarding, skiing, and snowmobiling.
HAYWARD, WI
drydenwire.com

Chemical Leak At Jennie-O In Barron County Closes Hwy 8

BARRON COUNTY -- A chemical leak at Jennie-O in Barron Closed HWY 8 earlier this morning, according to a press release from the Barron County Sheriff’s Office. At 9:27am on Monday, October 31 2022, the Barron County 911 Center received a call from the Jennie-O Plant in Barron reporting a chemical leak at its Main Plant Feed Mill location. Upon arrival, emergency responders conducted an assessment and determined that two chemicals (Anatox and Lysine) had been accidentally mixed together and were off-gassing a poisonous vapor into the atmosphere. Jennie-O had immediately evacuated the facility to protect employees against inhalation hazards.
BARRON COUNTY, WI
CBS Minnesota

Hit-and-run results in 100+ mph police pursuit in western Wisconsin

DUNN COUNTY, Wis. -- Authorities in western Wisconsin say three people were injured in a hit-and-run on Interstate 94 early Friday afternoon.Wisconsin State Patrol says they received a report of a hit-and-run crash on eastbound I-94 near mile marker 33. The report says a blue BMW with front-end damage left the crash scene.Deputies from the Dunn County Sheriff's Department say they located the BMW and attempted to stop it. The pursuit reached speeds over 100 mph.Police in Eau Claire spotted the BMW on Highway 37 where the two occupants fled on foot.Both suspects, a man and a woman, were taken into custody and are being treated at the hospital for minor injuries.The incident is under investigation.
DUNN COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

UWEC Police identify man in death investigation near campus

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire Police has identified 32-year-old Thomas Polski of Danbury, Wis. as the man whose body was found in the Putnam Park area adjacent to campus. The initial media release stated that the man had no ties to UW-Eau Claire and...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
fox9.com

Man found dead in Wisconsin jail cell

(FOX 9) - An inmate was found dead in his cell at a Wisconsin jail early Sunday morning. The Polk County, Wisconsin, Sheriff's Office said in a news release Monday that corrections officers discovered the man in his cell at the Polk County Jail at 1 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30. He was unconscious and not breathing.
POLK COUNTY, WI
1520 The Ticket

1520 The Ticket

Rochester, MN
12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

1520 The Ticket KOLM has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1520theticket.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy