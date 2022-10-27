ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

Bring Me The News

Bomb squad destroys explosive found on man taken to Fargo jail

A man who was taken into custody in Fargo on Sunday afternoon was in possession of an explosive device. According to the Cass County Sheriff's Office, the 66-yt=ear-old man was arrested and taken to the county jail at 450 34th St. S. in Fargo around 3 p.m. When officers were conducting a search of the man's backpack they found a "suspicious device."
FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

Woman arrested in connection to Fargo shooting

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Twenty-three-year-old Tarnelle Abraham has been arrested in connection to a Fargo shooting October 10. She was taken into custody by Cass County deputies on felony warrants for aggravated assault and aggravated reckless endangerment Friday morning. The shooting police say she was involved in happened in...
FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

Total of Four Arrests Made During Tuesday Raid and Searches in F-M

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A total of four arrests were made following a SWAT raid on an apartment building in south Fargo and two searches carried out in Moorhead on Tuesday. People were targeted by multiple agencies for selling M30 Fentanyl pills in the metro. 33-year-old Rickey Walker, 22-year-old...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Truck stolen in S. Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A family in S. Fargo is asking the public for their help in their search for their son’s stolen truck. Ashley Bodin said her son Austin, parked it in the lot of their apartment building in the 3000 Block of 44th St. S.
FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

Motorcycle driver killed in Fargo crash identified

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — North Dakota Highway Patrol has also released the name of the man killed in a motorcycle crash in Fargo Saturday afternoon. Thirty-eight-year-old Andrew Burt, of Byron, Minnesota, was killed when he accelerated while driving out of a parking lot, lost control, and hit a curb.
FARGO, ND
kfgo.com

The Fargo Police Department to Host Downtown Substation Opening

FARGO, N.D. – In celebration of the Grand Opening of its Downtown Substation located at 511 4th Avenue North on the first floor of the Mercantile Building, The Fargo Police Department (FPD) will hand out candy to trick-or-treaters from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, October 31, 2022. FPD officers will be set up outside the Substation but will transition inside in the event of inclement weather.
FARGO, ND
KNOX News Radio

2 motorcyclists killed in separate ND accidents

Two motorcyclists were killed in separate accidents Saturday in southeast North Dakota. The State Patrol says a 38-year-old man from Byron (MN), died in a crash in Fargo at around 1:45 PM Saturday. On the 3500 block of Westrac Drive, the driver lost control of the cycle, which struck a...
FARGO, ND
froggyweb.com

Fatal motorcycle crash in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – One man died in a rollover motorcycle crash in Fargo on Saturday afternoon around 1:43 p.m. at 3500 Block Westrac Drive, when the driver lost control and struck a curb, throwing the man from the motorcycle. The motorcycle left a private parking lot, entered Westrac...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

West Fargo Police K9 passes away unexpectedly

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It’s a sad day for the West Fargo Police Department after authorities say one of its K9′s crossed the rainbow bridge unexpectedly earlier this week. K9 ToSti (Toe-chee) was a 7-year-old Dutch Shepherd that joined WFPD in November 2015. He was...
WEST FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

UPDATE: Body pulled from Red River

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police are confirming a man’s body was pulled from the Red River working near a train bridge along the downtown Fargo bike trail. Emergency crews were called around 11:15 a.m. Sunday for the report of a body in the river. A witness...
FARGO, ND
wdayradionow.com

Tensions run hot at Fargo Police Oversight Meeting

(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department and Police Chief Dave Zibolski are facing pressure from the city's Oversight and Advisory Board. Tensions ran high at Thursday's board meeting, as members expressed concerns about accountability in the department. The board discussed findings of an internal investigation that found no wrongdoing in a July officer-involved shooting, while also discussing the recent decision for no charges or wrongdoing found in a similar incident in Mapleton.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Two motorcyclists die in separate crashes in the Red River Valley

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -Two motorcyclists were killed in separate crashes in the Red River Valley. The first happened on Westrac Drive in Fargo around 1:45 p.m. Saturday. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the motorcycle was leaving a parking lot when the rider lost control and struck...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Two Moorhead men honored after saving a man and his dog from drowning

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - An awards ceremony held by the North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP) and North Dakota Peace Officers’ Association (NDPOA) honored two individuals both from Moorhead, M.N. on Friday, October, 28th. The following individuals received the NDHP Colonel’s Award for Excellence and NDPOA Lifesaving Award...
MOORHEAD, MN
KX News

Wahpeton man strikes, kills cow on US Highway 2

WAHPETON, ND (KXNET) — A 60-year-old Wahpeton man hit and killed a cow while driving on US Highway 2 near York on Wednesday. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the man was driving east on US Highway 2 around 7:30 p.m. when he struck a cow in the road, causing his car to come […]
WAHPETON, ND
valleynewslive.com

High-risk search results in five detained

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Five people have been detained after a high-risk search at a Fargo apartment early Tuesday morning. Around 6 am, the Red River Valley SWAT and Fargo police conducted a high-risk search warrant in the 4800 block of 47th St. S in Fargo. There is...
FARGO, ND
KX News

Two Minnesota Motorcyclists killed in Saturday crashes

UPDATE — 10/30/2022, 6:08 P.M. FARGO, N.D. (KXNET) –The names of the individuals killed in this weekend’s crashes have been released by the North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP). The man who lost control of his motorcycle and struck a curb on the 3500 Block of Westrac Drive in Fargo has been identified as 38-year-old Andrew […]
FARGO, ND

