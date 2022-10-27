Read full article on original website
A man who was taken into custody in Fargo on Sunday afternoon was in possession of an explosive device. According to the Cass County Sheriff's Office, the 66-yt=ear-old man was arrested and taken to the county jail at 450 34th St. S. in Fargo around 3 p.m. When officers were conducting a search of the man's backpack they found a "suspicious device."
kvrr.com
Bomb Squad Called To Cass Co. Jail After Item Found In Incoming Inmates Backpack
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Red River Valley Bomb Squad is called to the Cass County Jail after a suspicious device is found in an incoming inmates backpack. A Fargo Police K9 alerted officers about the device while 66-year-old Leonard Budrea, Jr. was being booked around 3 Sunday afternoon. Bomb...
wdayradionow.com
Police arrest 4 suspects and recover drugs and weapons in Fargo Moorhead area drug busts
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo and Moorhead Police Departments have announced the arrests of 4 people in connection with an alleged narcotics distribution ring operating in the FM metro. The arrests and recovery of drugs and weapons happened in busts in Fargo and Moorhead on Tuesday October 25th. One SWAT...
kvrr.com
Woman arrested in connection to Fargo shooting
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Twenty-three-year-old Tarnelle Abraham has been arrested in connection to a Fargo shooting October 10. She was taken into custody by Cass County deputies on felony warrants for aggravated assault and aggravated reckless endangerment Friday morning. The shooting police say she was involved in happened in...
kvrr.com
Total of Four Arrests Made During Tuesday Raid and Searches in F-M
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A total of four arrests were made following a SWAT raid on an apartment building in south Fargo and two searches carried out in Moorhead on Tuesday. People were targeted by multiple agencies for selling M30 Fentanyl pills in the metro. 33-year-old Rickey Walker, 22-year-old...
valleynewslive.com
Truck stolen in S. Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A family in S. Fargo is asking the public for their help in their search for their son’s stolen truck. Ashley Bodin said her son Austin, parked it in the lot of their apartment building in the 3000 Block of 44th St. S.
kvrr.com
Motorcycle driver killed in Fargo crash identified
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — North Dakota Highway Patrol has also released the name of the man killed in a motorcycle crash in Fargo Saturday afternoon. Thirty-eight-year-old Andrew Burt, of Byron, Minnesota, was killed when he accelerated while driving out of a parking lot, lost control, and hit a curb.
kfgo.com
The Fargo Police Department to Host Downtown Substation Opening
FARGO, N.D. – In celebration of the Grand Opening of its Downtown Substation located at 511 4th Avenue North on the first floor of the Mercantile Building, The Fargo Police Department (FPD) will hand out candy to trick-or-treaters from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, October 31, 2022. FPD officers will be set up outside the Substation but will transition inside in the event of inclement weather.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
West Fargo Police Chief speaks against legalizing marijuana use; says drug use fuels crime
(Fargo, ND) -- West Fargo Police Chief Dennis Otterness is among those speaking out against Measure 2, the November ballot measure that would legalize recreational marijuana in North Dakota. "You know there is no question that drugs and alcohol fuel, I would estimate well over 90 percent of the crime...
KNOX News Radio
2 motorcyclists killed in separate ND accidents
Two motorcyclists were killed in separate accidents Saturday in southeast North Dakota. The State Patrol says a 38-year-old man from Byron (MN), died in a crash in Fargo at around 1:45 PM Saturday. On the 3500 block of Westrac Drive, the driver lost control of the cycle, which struck a...
froggyweb.com
Fatal motorcycle crash in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – One man died in a rollover motorcycle crash in Fargo on Saturday afternoon around 1:43 p.m. at 3500 Block Westrac Drive, when the driver lost control and struck a curb, throwing the man from the motorcycle. The motorcycle left a private parking lot, entered Westrac...
valleynewslive.com
West Fargo Police K9 passes away unexpectedly
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It’s a sad day for the West Fargo Police Department after authorities say one of its K9′s crossed the rainbow bridge unexpectedly earlier this week. K9 ToSti (Toe-chee) was a 7-year-old Dutch Shepherd that joined WFPD in November 2015. He was...
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Body pulled from Red River
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police are confirming a man’s body was pulled from the Red River working near a train bridge along the downtown Fargo bike trail. Emergency crews were called around 11:15 a.m. Sunday for the report of a body in the river. A witness...
wdayradionow.com
Tensions run hot at Fargo Police Oversight Meeting
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department and Police Chief Dave Zibolski are facing pressure from the city's Oversight and Advisory Board. Tensions ran high at Thursday's board meeting, as members expressed concerns about accountability in the department. The board discussed findings of an internal investigation that found no wrongdoing in a July officer-involved shooting, while also discussing the recent decision for no charges or wrongdoing found in a similar incident in Mapleton.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo man sentenced to life in prison without parole for murder of Jupiter Paulson
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo man who killed a 14-year-old Jupiter Paulson in a random attack, will spend the rest of his life behind bars. Cass County District Judge John Irby sentenced 23-year-old Arthur Prince Kollie Friday, to life in prison without parole for the teen's death. In September, jurors...
valleynewslive.com
Two motorcyclists die in separate crashes in the Red River Valley
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -Two motorcyclists were killed in separate crashes in the Red River Valley. The first happened on Westrac Drive in Fargo around 1:45 p.m. Saturday. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the motorcycle was leaving a parking lot when the rider lost control and struck...
valleynewslive.com
Two Moorhead men honored after saving a man and his dog from drowning
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - An awards ceremony held by the North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP) and North Dakota Peace Officers’ Association (NDPOA) honored two individuals both from Moorhead, M.N. on Friday, October, 28th. The following individuals received the NDHP Colonel’s Award for Excellence and NDPOA Lifesaving Award...
Wahpeton man strikes, kills cow on US Highway 2
WAHPETON, ND (KXNET) — A 60-year-old Wahpeton man hit and killed a cow while driving on US Highway 2 near York on Wednesday. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the man was driving east on US Highway 2 around 7:30 p.m. when he struck a cow in the road, causing his car to come […]
valleynewslive.com
High-risk search results in five detained
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Five people have been detained after a high-risk search at a Fargo apartment early Tuesday morning. Around 6 am, the Red River Valley SWAT and Fargo police conducted a high-risk search warrant in the 4800 block of 47th St. S in Fargo. There is...
Two Minnesota Motorcyclists killed in Saturday crashes
UPDATE — 10/30/2022, 6:08 P.M. FARGO, N.D. (KXNET) –The names of the individuals killed in this weekend’s crashes have been released by the North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP). The man who lost control of his motorcycle and struck a curb on the 3500 Block of Westrac Drive in Fargo has been identified as 38-year-old Andrew […]
