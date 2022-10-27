Read full article on original website
Related
TechCrunch
Should early-stage startups join in on the cloud marketplace fun?
From the future of cloud management to cloud spend in the age of machine learning, our latest cloud investor survey has given me lots of food for thought. It once again came to mind when I read a new report on cloud marketplaces. These have consolidated as a new revenue avenue, but is it ever too early for startups to go that route? Let’s look into it. — Anna.
PC Magazine
Das Keyboard 6 Professional Review
After dipping its toe into gaming with RGB-illuminated keyboards, the elite Das Keyboard brand has returned its focus to productivity. Like the company's recent MacTigr keyboard for Apple users, the $199 Das Keyboard 6 Professional showcases the exemplary build quality and design that defines the brand's reputation, while trotting out a couple of very simple but forward-thinking features such as USB-C ports and removable feet. You'd be right to expect even more features at this price, but assuming you can afford it, the 6 Pro is a pleasure to type on.
Digital Trends
Apple Security Research website launches to protect your Mac
Apple just launched a new website that’s dedicated to macOS and iOS security and there are already two blog posts that provide examples of what to expect, one providing a deep dive into memory allocation within the XNU kernel at the heart of all Apple devices, and another discussing the improved security bounty process.
Digital Trends
Windows 11 finally gets one of the best macOS features
Microsoft has released a new Windows 11 preview build to its Dev and Beta Channels, which includes an interesting new feature for mobile hotspot connectivity. The feature is similar to one seen on macOS and iPadOS, which allows you to turn your computer or tablet into a mobile hotspot without having to involve your iPhone.
Digital Trends
It’s not just you — Microsoft admits its patches broke OneDrive
If you’ve been experiencing OneDrive crashes and error messages, before digging too deep for a solution, note that it might be Microsoft’s fault. Common solutions like restarting, or signing out and back in won’t help because the issue is with the latest Windows 10 update. Apparently, the...
Key earnings reports, market recap, economic reports reviewed and more: Monday's 5 things to know
Traders will be watching this week as Fox Corp. and News Corp. will release third-quarter earnings on Tuesday along with health company earnings including CVS Health and Pfizer.
Digital Trends
Why Google Chrome Incognito Mode isn’t what it claims to be
A seemingly obscure little class-action lawsuit filed in 2021 has exploded into the mainstream news lately, alleging that Google continues to track users when they’re using incognito mode on Chrome. Of course, any savvy web user knows there’s no such thing as complete privacy on the internet, at least...
getnews.info
The Rise of the New Age Entrepreneurial Teen Influencer
Successful teen entrepreneur, Appalla Saikiran, Founder and CEO of SCOPE, is paving the way as a teen entrepreneurial influencer. He seeks to revolutionize the startup industry by building a platform for connecting budding entrepreneurs with knowledgeable mentors, investors, and industry experts. SCOPE Founder and CEO Appalla Saikiran is an example...
Elon Musk Hints Twitter Could Aim At TikTok's Social Media Dominance Under His Leadership
Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk has hinted at plans to bring back Twitter Inc.'s TWTR long-defunct short video app Vine and make it better than the ByteDance-owned TikTok. What Happened: On Monday, Musk conducted a poll on Twitter, asking users if he should bring back Vine. At the time of writing, 1,606,555 people had voted, with 70.5% saying yes.
Google Pixel 7 review: cracking camera at a good price
Google appears to have triumphed again. The new Pixel 7 offers the same the top-flight software, camera and smart AI systems that have made its phones winners, but at a knockdown price that significantly undercuts rivals. Costing £599 ($899/A$1,299) it sits in between the top £849 Pixel 7 Pro and...
getnews.info
OSI Global Specializes in Creating Innovative Solutions to Solve Enterprise IT Ecosystem Needs
Having worked with thousands of satisfied clients, and backed by a 14+ year track record of success, OSI Global has the experience needed to help organizations leverage the power of technology and outperform the competition. OSI Global, a Gartner-recognized leader in enterprise IT hardware, optical solutions, and professional services, discusses...
getnews.info
The first cross-chain DEX aggregator, PLEXUS
PLEXUS, the first cross-chain DEX aggregator, optimized for WEB 3.0 which provides the fastest, the safest and the most secure swap across all blockchains is about to launch on Ethereum. PLEXUS is the next generation Cross-chain DEX aggregator that routes the paths across all blockchains optimal for the fastest, the...
Digital Trends
Is DJI about to release a new drone?
DJI has just teased an event for next week, suggesting it could be about to unveil a new drone. The event, announced on the company’s social media channels, is called, “Explore Vivid,” and will take place at 9 a.m. ET (6 a.m. PT) on Wednesday, November 2.
Digital Trends
‘Wordle’ today, October 31: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#499)
Trying to solve Wordle #499 for October 31, 2022, and need some help? Don’t worry — we’ve got you covered. Before you take a look at the hints below, check out our easy guide on playing Wordle for some tips and tricks for playing daily, including strategies and good starting words. And bookmark our Wordle hub somewhere so you can come back for more hints and answers.
getnews.info
Netooze® Cloud Terraform Provider has been verified by HashiCorp
Netooze Terraform Provider has been verified by HashiCorp and added to the approved list of terraform providers. This means that the Netooze Terraform provider has been examined and found to be compliant with all technical standards for managing Netooze® infrastructure. Now that Netooze Terraform is a part of the...
Digital Trends
How to use your smart speaker to scare people for Halloween
While we’ve talked about how to create routines with voice assistants like Alexa in the past, there’s one type of routine that’s particularly popular, as well as a great way to learn more about your smart home: a Halloween routine that can quickly and easily scare friends or family in just the right ways.
Digital Trends
How to use Twitter Advanced Search
If you are looking for a very specific tweet, you may want to consider using Twitter's Advanced Search tool. This tool allows you to search the bird app's massive collection of tweets via a variety of different factors, terms, and filters (including searching by date). And it's a better option than scrolling forever through your bookmarked tweets or relying on Twitter simpler Search bar.
Digital Trends
Gotham Knights is unplayable on Steam following latest update
Gotham Knights players are reporting that the game is no longer playable on Steam following the latest software update. Fans took to social media outlets to complain about the problem that began last night, when they downloaded an update with a patch that would improve keyboard issues, co-op gameplay problems, and overall game stability — all complaints that cropped up since Gotham Knights launched last week. According to PC Gamer, the patch temporarily removed controversial anti-piracy software Denuvo on Wednesday, but when it was patched back in 15 hours later, the update rendered the game unplayable.
AdWeek
Revolving Door Roster Updates: DNA, Marcel, RP3 Agency & More
Agencies are going strong with roster switch-ups on their marketing, leadership and creative teams as they continue to drive impact in Q4. 72andSunny hired JT Pierce as its new managing director in New York. Coming from his previous role at DoorDash, he will now lead the performance and growth of 72andSunny NYC, working to improve creative output and increase client impact.
Digital Trends
The iPhone 15 may remove your power and volume buttons … sort of
Apple is apparently prepping a few surprises for the iPhone 15 lineup next year, including one that marks the return of haptic tech for physical controls on its phones. According to TF Interntional Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple plans to put “solid-state” buttons on the Pro models next year, replacing the clicky power and volume buttons on the sides.
Comments / 0