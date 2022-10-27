Tampa Police looking for a driver who fired a gun into another car

Tampa Police said a driver fired a gun into another car Wednesday night after an argument.

According to TPD, the driver of a black VW Jetta and the driver of a red Toyota Camry were exchanging words near the intersection of N. Oregon Avenue and W. Flora Street just before 8 p.m. Police claim the driver of the Camry got out of his car, and that's when the driver of the Jetta pulled out a gun.

Police said the driver of the Jetta fired the gun. The bullet hit the Camry's back window, but no one inside the car was injured. The Jetta left the intersection westbound from the intersection.

TPD said the driver of the early 2000's model Jetta was between 25 and 30 years old, wearing a baseball cap, and had a mustache.

If you have information about the shooting, you're asked to call Tampa Police at 813-231-6130.