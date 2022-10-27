Chicago Bulls Assign Marko Simonovic to G League

The 23-year-old former second-round pick logged one missed three in his first game action of the season on Wednesday.

The Chicago Bulls assigned Marko Simonovic to the Windy City Bulls, their G League affiliate, on Thursday.

Simonovic made his first appearance of the season in the Bulls’ 124-109 victory over Indiana on Wednesday, logging one missed three in two minutes of action.

The 23-year-old former second-round pick took home Second-Team All-Summer League honors after averaging 15.6 points, 8.8 rebounds, and two assists in Vegas in July.

But he hasn’t proven he can hold his own against regular-rotation players. And, as long as the two former All-Stars — Nikola Vucevic and Andre Drummond — in front of him on the depth chart stay healthy, meaningful playing time will be anything but promised.

Marko Simonovic averaged 17 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 2.7 assists in 28 games with the Windy City Bulls last season.