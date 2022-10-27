Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Forensic Handwriting Analysis of Darrell Brooks UncoveredDr. Mozelle MartinWaukesha, WI
6 dead at Wisconsin apartmenthellasHartland, WI
This Town in Wisconsin Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Visit in the Entire StateJoe MertensCedarburg, WI
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersWisconsin State
Teen turns vacant elementary school into haunted house for charity
JOHNSON CREEK, Wis. — Shawn Richardt is just 15 years old, and he turned his now-vacant elementary school into the TNT Terror Haunted House, with all the proceeds going to charity. For Richardt, the journey began in his family’s garage. “We decided to start a haunted house just for a Halloween party,” Richardt said. “I think I just grew up...
CBS 58
School Bulletin: Teacher publishes book inspired by daughter
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Racine literacy teacher has followed the old saying, 'Write what you know' and published a children's book inspired by her daughter. "I'm Funny" is all about a little girl doing funny things to cheer people up. "She'd always say, 'Mom, I'm funny,'" Amber Nurmi, an...
CBS 58
'They pushed themselves to greatness': Milwaukee College Prep 38th Street glee club goes viral on social media
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Their harmonies close to perfection with every note executed carefully, preparing to make the world their stage. The students at Milwaukee College Preparatory School on 38th Street made big noise in rehearsal and online. This summer, a video produced to be seen by donors of the...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Pfannerstill: ‘We gather here tonight as one Hartland’
HARTLAND — Seven days after an apartment building fire on Mansfield Court revealed six bodies and displaced three families, dozens of Hartland residents hugged, cried, sang and prayed for those affected by the tragedy and for healing the community. A candlelight vigil was held Friday night in Nixon Park,...
themadent.com
At 90, Local Woman Designs the Eyeglass Cubby
Betty Carter got the idea for a Cubby for eyeglasses when checking out at a store in Brown Deer and needing to get her glasses out of her purse. When she got to the counter she took all of her stuff out of her purse to get to her glasses and then put everything back in, so she thought. As she walked away, the clerk called out to tell her she left her wallet.
CBS 58
Milwaukee Diaper Mission kicks off 'The Big Give Back' in Deer District
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Antetokounmpo Family and the Milwaukee Diaper Mission are teaming up once again to kick off 'The Big Give Back' diaper drive. "It really is me when I became a mom and saw those prices for real," said Milwaukee Diaper Mission Board Member and Giannis Antetokounmpo's Partner Mariah Riddlesrigger.
Motorcycle group meets Vietnam vet following chance encounter
A Vietnam veteran was moved to tears when he saw some veterans riding by, some saluting him. A month and a half later, they got to meet.
spectrumnews1.com
Halloween family fun at the Racine Zoo
RACINE, Wis. — Jack-O’-Lantern Nights is underway at the Racine Zoo. It is a family-friendly event that features more than 1,000 carved pumpkins, dazzling lights, music and themed spaces that people can vote on. This is a walking event that is suitable for people of all ages and runs through 10 p.m. Sunday.
Trinity Lutheran Church in Milwaukee has millions more to raise after fire
With the church celebrating its 175th anniversary this week, Peters says he is keeping his faith that one day, everything will be brought back to its glory.
daystech.org
New Kenosha charter high school has focus on industry
KENOSHA — Area enterprise leaders, politicians and educators got here collectively at KTEC High School, 7400 thirty ninth Ave., Thursday night to rejoice a ribbon reducing for the varsity, which opened Sept. 6. After opening remarks and thanks have been made, enterprise leaders, faculty leaders and others in attendance...
CBS 58
Racine & Me: Abandoned Haunted House Complex
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Cari Greving from Real Racine joined us to break down a ton of fun!. To learn more about the events and for tickets: click here.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Family sues Milwaukee Montessori School, claims discrimination
A family is suing Milwaukee Montessori School, claiming it discriminated against their son due to his disability. It isn't the first such lawsuit.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Obituary | Rachelle L. Schmitt, 32, of West Bend, WI
October 27, 2022 – West Bend, WI – If you know our Rachelle, you know her beautiful smile, catching laugh, quick wit, joy for life, and free spirit. She was her daddy’s girl growing up, never afraid to jump on a skid loader or work with him on a job site.
miad.edu
Milwaukee’s thriving art and city life garner national, international acclaim
In a move that delighted Milwaukeeans, National Geographic recently named the city one of the top 25 places to visit in the world. Recommended alongside locations from Greece to Laos, Milwaukee’s spot on the list may come as a surprise to some. But as residents will attest, Milwaukee is a city uniquely defined by its thriving community and vibrant arts scene.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
2022 We Energies Cookie Book celebrates hometown favorites, available in Racine and online Nov 1
The holiday season is upon us. Soon greeting cards will be in the mail, stockings will be hung, and cookies will be in the oven. To get a jumpstart on your holiday baking, copies of the 2022 We Energies Cookie Book will be available for pickup on the border of Racine and Kenosha, and online on Nov. 1. Books are free to customers at WE Energies.
CBS 58
Tim Michels makes campaign stop in West Allis ahead of midterm election
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Ahead of former President Obama's visit to Milwaukee today, Republican candidates continued to campaign here in southeast Wisconsin. Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels told a crowd of supporters at the Republican Party Office in West Allis that he is not afraid of the impact the former president's visit may have on the election.
Wisconsin city makes list of ‘breathtaking places’ by National Geographic
National Geographic has released its list of “25 breathtaking places and experiences for 2023” and Chicagoans don’t have to go far to find their next adventure. Making the list along with exotic and worldly places as the Azores, Cairo, Egypt and Choquequirao, Peru is … Milwaukee, Wisconsin!
wuwm.com
The legend of the Pfister Hotel ghost
The Pfister Hotel is one of Milwaukee’s most historic and luxurious places to stay. It’s been around for nearly 130 years and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It’s also supposedly haunted. The Pfister opened in 1893 and was known as the 'Grand Hotel...
spectrumnews1.com
Milwaukee hat business sees changes from pandemic
MILWAUKEE — During the COVID-19 pandemic, many small businesses were forced to reinvent themselves. McGlaughlin & Hayes Hat Company, formerly known as The Brass Rooster, was one of those businesses. The Milwaukee custom hat company took on a new business partner as well as a new name. The business also scaled down its retail space to save on rent and it became an appointment only store.
wtmj.com
Mo’s…A Place for Steaks stops by WTMJ studios
MILWAUKEE – Well-known restaurant in Milwaukee Mo’s…A Place for Steaks stops by WTMJ studios for a fun taste test. Operating partner Jamie Vassallo joins Wisconsin’s Morning News to discuss the family business that’s recognized as a “staple” in the city. “My dad’s from...
