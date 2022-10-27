ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

CBS 58

School Bulletin: Teacher publishes book inspired by daughter

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Racine literacy teacher has followed the old saying, 'Write what you know' and published a children's book inspired by her daughter. "I'm Funny" is all about a little girl doing funny things to cheer people up. "She'd always say, 'Mom, I'm funny,'" Amber Nurmi, an...
RACINE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Pfannerstill: ‘We gather here tonight as one Hartland’

HARTLAND — Seven days after an apartment building fire on Mansfield Court revealed six bodies and displaced three families, dozens of Hartland residents hugged, cried, sang and prayed for those affected by the tragedy and for healing the community. A candlelight vigil was held Friday night in Nixon Park,...
HARTLAND, WI
themadent.com

At 90, Local Woman Designs the Eyeglass Cubby

Betty Carter got the idea for a Cubby for eyeglasses when checking out at a store in Brown Deer and needing to get her glasses out of her purse. When she got to the counter she took all of her stuff out of her purse to get to her glasses and then put everything back in, so she thought. As she walked away, the clerk called out to tell her she left her wallet.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee Diaper Mission kicks off 'The Big Give Back' in Deer District

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Antetokounmpo Family and the Milwaukee Diaper Mission are teaming up once again to kick off 'The Big Give Back' diaper drive. "It really is me when I became a mom and saw those prices for real," said Milwaukee Diaper Mission Board Member and Giannis Antetokounmpo's Partner Mariah Riddlesrigger.
MILWAUKEE, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Halloween family fun at the Racine Zoo

RACINE, Wis. — Jack-O’-Lantern Nights is underway at the Racine Zoo. It is a family-friendly event that features more than 1,000 carved pumpkins, dazzling lights, music and themed spaces that people can vote on. This is a walking event that is suitable for people of all ages and runs through 10 p.m. Sunday.
RACINE, WI
daystech.org

New Kenosha charter high school has focus on industry

KENOSHA — Area enterprise leaders, politicians and educators got here collectively at KTEC High School, 7400 thirty ninth Ave., Thursday night to rejoice a ribbon reducing for the varsity, which opened Sept. 6. After opening remarks and thanks have been made, enterprise leaders, faculty leaders and others in attendance...
KENOSHA, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Obituary | Rachelle L. Schmitt, 32, of West Bend, WI

October 27, 2022 – West Bend, WI – If you know our Rachelle, you know her beautiful smile, catching laugh, quick wit, joy for life, and free spirit. She was her daddy’s girl growing up, never afraid to jump on a skid loader or work with him on a job site.
WEST BEND, WI
miad.edu

Milwaukee’s thriving art and city life garner national, international acclaim

In a move that delighted Milwaukeeans, National Geographic recently named the city one of the top 25 places to visit in the world. Recommended alongside locations from Greece to Laos, Milwaukee’s spot on the list may come as a surprise to some. But as residents will attest, Milwaukee is a city uniquely defined by its thriving community and vibrant arts scene.
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

2022 We Energies Cookie Book celebrates hometown favorites, available in Racine and online Nov 1

The holiday season is upon us. Soon greeting cards will be in the mail, stockings will be hung, and cookies will be in the oven. To get a jumpstart on your holiday baking, copies of the 2022 We Energies Cookie Book will be available for pickup on the border of Racine and Kenosha, and online on Nov. 1. Books are free to customers at WE Energies.
RACINE, WI
CBS 58

Tim Michels makes campaign stop in West Allis ahead of midterm election

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Ahead of former President Obama's visit to Milwaukee today, Republican candidates continued to campaign here in southeast Wisconsin. Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels told a crowd of supporters at the Republican Party Office in West Allis that he is not afraid of the impact the former president's visit may have on the election.
WEST ALLIS, WI
wuwm.com

The legend of the Pfister Hotel ghost

The Pfister Hotel is one of Milwaukee’s most historic and luxurious places to stay. It’s been around for nearly 130 years and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It’s also supposedly haunted. The Pfister opened in 1893 and was known as the 'Grand Hotel...
MILWAUKEE, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Milwaukee hat business sees changes from pandemic

MILWAUKEE — During the COVID-19 pandemic, many small businesses were forced to reinvent themselves. McGlaughlin & Hayes Hat Company, formerly known as The Brass Rooster, was one of those businesses. The Milwaukee custom hat company took on a new business partner as well as a new name. The business also scaled down its retail space to save on rent and it became an appointment only store.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wtmj.com

Mo’s…A Place for Steaks stops by WTMJ studios

MILWAUKEE – Well-known restaurant in Milwaukee Mo’s…A Place for Steaks stops by WTMJ studios for a fun taste test. Operating partner Jamie Vassallo joins Wisconsin’s Morning News to discuss the family business that’s recognized as a “staple” in the city. “My dad’s from...
MILWAUKEE, WI

