Read full article on original website
Related
waupacanow.com
Victim’s mother slated for homicide trial
The Waupaca woman charged with homicide for her alleged involvement in killing her son is scheduled for a week-long trial in early February 2023. Tiffany Powell, 36, has been in custody on a $500,000 cash bond since Oct. 21, 2020. She faces felony charges of first-degree intentional homicide as party...
WBAY Green Bay
Shooting investigation underway in Fond du Lac
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Fond du Lac police responded to a report of shots fired in the area of W. Follett St. and N. Macy St. around 10:51 p.m. Saturday. Police say witnesses saw gunfire exchanged between two vehicles. One vehicle was described as possibly a dark SUV and the other as a small, light-colored car.
WBAY Green Bay
Fond du Lac police investigating burglary at Fleet Farm
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - The Fond du Lac Police Department is investigating a burglary at the Fleet Farm on S. Military Rd. Around 8:53 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a report of an alarm. Officers noticed a hole cut in the perimeter fence and a service door forced...
greenbaycrimereports.com
Daily Arrest Records - October 28, 2022
Brown County Arrest Records - Friday, October 28, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
wearegreenbay.com
WATCH: Oneida Police Department search for suspect who vandalized gas station
ONEIDA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oneida Police Department is asking for the public’s help in providing any known information about a person seen vandalizing a local gas station. In the video the person can be seen throwing a fire extinguisher at the gas station windows, breaking a window, and using the extinguisher in the parking lot.
UPMATTERS
Several guns, ammo stolen from Wisconsin Fleet Farm, officers look for suspect
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers in Fond du Lac are looking for a suspect after the Fleet Farm on South Military was broken into, and had several guns and ammunition stolen. According to the Fond du Lac Police Department, the incident happened just before 9 p.m. on...
Shawano County authorities release more information on bonfire investigation
"This is an update to the ongoing investigation of the Pulaski Bonfire Incident as the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate this matter."
Fox11online.com
Investigators promise 'as much information as possible' when bonfire probe finished
(WLUK) -- Four victims of the Pulaski-area bonfire explosion remain hospitalized as of Friday, Shawano County sheriff's officials say. Investigators released a statement Friday afternoon saying they are continuing to meet with victims and witnesses, and have received more information about the explosion. The explosion happened two weeks ago at...
Inmate at Green Bay Correctional Institution died following assault
A man in Wisconsin Department of Corrections (DOC) care at Green Bay Correctional Institution has died following an assault at the institution.
WEAU-TV 13
Chase & manhunt suspect charged in Chippewa County
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The man accused of leading law enforcement officers on a high speed chase before crashing on Hwy 29 in Chippewa County in September, is charged. 20-year-old Chad Myszka of Wausau was arrested in September in Marathon County. Multiple charges were filed in Chippewa County on October 27, including eluding an officer, five counts of 1st-degree recklessly endangering safety, two counts of hit and run and one count of hit and run involving injury.
waupacanow.com
Man accused of domestic violence
A New London man is accused of whipping his girlfriend with a belt, beating her repeatedly, spitting in her face and brainwashing her. Trenton A. Swortz, 26, is charged with first-degree reckless injury, reckless endangerment with a weapon, intimidation of a victim with use of force, strangulation, aggravated battery, false imprisonment and two counts of felony bail jumping.
UPMATTERS
Sheriff: Four still hospitalized as a result of Wisconsin bonfire incident
MAPLE GROVE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office has given an update on the Pulaski Bonfire incident back on October 14. According to deputies, detectives are continuing to meet with individuals who were at the October bonfire. Additional statements and information has been obtained since the last update.
wearegreenbay.com
Ripon man suffers life-threatening injuries after hitting raccoon on motorcycle, alcohol believed to be factor
BURNETT, Wis. (WFRV) – A 32-year-old from Ripon was transported to a hospital after suffering life-threatening injuries after hitting a raccoon while attempting to pass a semi in Dodge County. According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened shortly after 8 a.m. on Friday on CTH E...
radioplusinfo.com
10-31-22 waupun woman seriously injured in rollover crash
A 31 year Waupun woman was seriously injured in a one-vehicle, alcohol-related rollover crash in Fond du Lac County. She was a passenger in a vehicle that failed to negotiate a curve on Savage Road near Whooley Road in the town of Waupun Saturday evening. When emergency personnel arrived the victim was found lying next to the vehicle. She was flown by helicopter to ThedaCare Regional Medical Center in Neenah. The driver, a 27 year old Waupun man, was arrested for causing injury by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle.
wearegreenbay.com
‘You’re lucky I’m in these handcuffs’: Green Bay man facing nine charges after incident at local bar
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Green Bay is looking at close to 40 years in prison stemming from an alleged incident at a bar on the city’s west side. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 46-year-old Marvin Skenandore is facing nine charges following an alleged hit-and-run incident. On October 23 around 2:15 a.m. officers were sent to a bar on West Mason Street for a reported disturbance.
UPMATTERS
Wisconsin man thrown from vehicle before it bursts into flames on I-41, cited for inattentive driving
SUAMICO, Wis. (WFRV) – Inattentive driving was the cause of a fiery early morning crash on I-41 in Brown County on Friday. According to Brown County Sheriff Todd Delain, around 4:50 a.m., a 30-year-old man from Little Chute was driving northbound on I-41 on his way to work in Marinette when he fell asleep at the wheel.
wtaq.com
Fond Du Lac PD Looking For This Guy
FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ) – Fond du Lac police are asking for the public’s help locating a man they believe was involved in a shooting incident this summer. For months, officers have been investigating the shooting incident that occurred near N. Hickory Street and Thomas Street. Police believe the incident began as an altercation at the W. Scott Street Kwik Trip.
seehafernews.com
Two Injured in Rural Outagamie County Crash
Two people were injured in a crash yesterday (October 26th) in rural Outagamie County. The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office was informed of the crash just before 7:45 a.m. Deputies were sent to the intersection of State Highway 54 and French Road in the Town of Osborn. Investigators determined that...
Police ID victim in Portage Co. death investigation
Police have identified the man whose body was found in September in a Portage County corn field as an investigation into the death continues. Bruce Vossekuil, a 41-year-old Wisconsin Rapids resident, was identified Oct. 24 by Portage Co. Medical Examiner Heather Schultz through forensic dental records, according to a news release. Vossekuil’s body was found Sept. 24 near the intersection of 15th Road and Lein Road in the town of Belmont by a farm worker.
wisconsinrightnow.com
Josh Kaul Coldly Walks Away When Asked About Halloween Killer Victim’s Mother
Attorney General Josh Kaul coldly walked away on video when asked Thursday about the feelings of Maryann Gehring, the mother of Lisa Ann French, the little girl murdered while trick or treating by the Halloween killer in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin. Kaul’s office is still handling the case. Watch:
Comments / 1