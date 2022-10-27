ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
If You Find an Arrowhead in Washington, Can You Keep It?

Washington is home to over 140,000 Indigenous people from 29 different federally-recognized tribes, making up almost 3% of the state's population; good for tenth in the country. Considering that rich history, it is not unlikely that you may find Indigenous artifacts around the state. People like to collect and keep...
Washington Senate Town Hall: Murray VS Smiley [WATCH LIVE]

With election day coming fast (November 8), Washingtonians who want to learn more about senatorial candidates Patty Murray and Tiffany Smiley will want to tune in for the 2022 U.S. Senate Town Hall, which takes place in Seattle. You can tune in right here via a live stream from KIRO 7 News. The town hall will be aired live on Sunday the 30th at 5:00 PM.
WA State Dumps $5 Million Into Electric Firetruck Project

The Washington State Department of Ecology held some question-and-answer public comment sessions on Thursday about a proposed electric firetruck project. The state has put up $5 million towards the project and will be accepting grant applications for this program through December 15th of this year. According to sources, Los Angeles...
Tyson To Pay WA State $10.5-Million Over Price Fixing Allegations

(Seattle, WA) -- Tyson Foods will pay Washington state ten-and-a-half million dollars to resolve a price-fixing lawsuit over chicken. Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson says that since 2008, 19 broiler chicken producers coordinated price increases. Arkansas-based Tyson is the largest chicken producer in the U.S. The company has agreed to produce documentation for lawsuits against 16 other chicken producers. Tyson will also conduct internal training and certify that it has corporate policies to follow state and federal antitrust laws.
The Best Place to Get a Haircut in Tri-Cities is WHERE?

Anyone who knows me knows that I'm all about getting the best deal wherever and whenever I can. During the Covid-19 Pandemic, I had to wait several DAYS to get a haircut. I was in Superior, WI of all places. When I finally got in to a salon I was amazed at how expensive it was. This place was in the middle of nowhere and charged exorbitant prices for the most basic services. I guess there really is something to the supply and demand pricing curve.
How to Ace Your Driver’s License Test in Washington State

What's The Hardest Part About Taking A Driver's License Test In Washington State. So you've finally reached the age where you can get your driver's license. But before you can hit the open road, you have to pass the test. And if you're planning on taking your test in Washington State, you might be wondering just how hard it is to pass.
