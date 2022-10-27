Read full article on original website
Top 5 States People Are Bailing To Move to Washington
Here Are The Top 5 States People Are Moving From To Washington. I recently saw a friend from Idaho recently post on Facebook that they wanted people to quit moving from California to Idaho. It got me thinking and wondering what states do have the most migrations to Washington. Who's...
This Washington Town Disappeared and Was “Eaten” By Pasco
This is the story of how Pasco "ate" another town. Now, I'm not sure if this is being taught in Washington State History classes in Tri-Cities or if it's something that has to be passed down from generations of Tri-Citians to the next. Ainsworth was a small town that would...
If You Find an Arrowhead in Washington, Can You Keep It?
Washington is home to over 140,000 Indigenous people from 29 different federally-recognized tribes, making up almost 3% of the state's population; good for tenth in the country. Considering that rich history, it is not unlikely that you may find Indigenous artifacts around the state. People like to collect and keep...
Washington Senate Town Hall: Murray VS Smiley [WATCH LIVE]
With election day coming fast (November 8), Washingtonians who want to learn more about senatorial candidates Patty Murray and Tiffany Smiley will want to tune in for the 2022 U.S. Senate Town Hall, which takes place in Seattle. You can tune in right here via a live stream from KIRO 7 News. The town hall will be aired live on Sunday the 30th at 5:00 PM.
Is Sleeping in Your Car Legal in Washington State?
We've all been there. You're driving home from a long day at work or traveling, and you start to get sleepy. Your eyelids start to feel heavy, and the next thing you know, you're fighting to keep your eyes open. You know you won't make it all the way home,...
Washington State’s Best Mouth-Watering Burger Might Be in Tiny Toppenish!?
Is The Best Burger In Washington State Located In Toppenish?. I'm a burger carnivore. Hamburgers have always been my favorite food and I'm always up for a road trip and adventure to find the best burger in Washington State. The Giant Papa Burger Might Be The Largest Burger In Washington...
WA State Dumps $5 Million Into Electric Firetruck Project
The Washington State Department of Ecology held some question-and-answer public comment sessions on Thursday about a proposed electric firetruck project. The state has put up $5 million towards the project and will be accepting grant applications for this program through December 15th of this year. According to sources, Los Angeles...
2 Washington State Passes Close Early Due to Record-Breaking Snowfall
After a foot of snow fell and with more in the forecast combined with lower-than-normal temperatures, the gates to SR 410 and SR 123 inside Mount Rainier National Park, including Chinook and Cayuse passes, are now closed for the season. The passes both closed Tuesday night after multiple spinouts combined...
Washington State’s Top 5 Vanity License Plate Rejections
How Do I Get A Personalized License Plate In Washington State?. In Washington State, drivers have the option to personalize their license plates with up to seven characters. What Can I Put On My Vanity Plate In Washington State?. The Washington State Department of Licensing has a pretty extensive list...
5 Tips To Stay Safe if You Get Stranded on a Winter Pass in Washington State
5 Tips To Remember If You Get Stranded On A Winter Pass In Washington State. Getting stranded on a winter pass in Washington State is no joke. If you find yourself in this unfortunate situation, it's important to stay calm and follow these tips to ensure your safety until help arrives.
5 Washington State Sneaky Speed Traps You Should Avoid
If you're planning a road trip through Washington State, beware - there are plenty of speed traps set up to catch unwary drivers. Here are the top 5 places you'll need to slow it down. As I came out of Cle Elum yesterday, there sat a Washington State Patrol cruiser....
Governor Names City of Pasco’s Mike Gonzalez to Hispanic Affairs Commission
City of Pasco Economic Development Manager Mike Gonzalez has been appointed to the Washington State Commission on Hispanic Affairs by Governor Jay Inslee. According to a press release on the City of Pasco's website:. The Washington State Commission on Hispanic Affairs was created by a Governor’s Executive Order and established...
Inslee Invites Trick Or Treaters to ‘Executive Residence’ on Halloween
Apparently, COVID is not enough of an issue to deter Gov. Inslee from inviting people to trick-or-treat at the Executive Residence on Halloween. Inslee to welcome (terrify?) trick-or-treaters on Halloween. According to a release from Governor Inslee's office, there will be trick-or-treating at the Executive Residence near the State Capitol...
5 of the Most Picturesque Washington Towns to Visit in Wintertime
Washington State is home to some of the most beautiful scenery in the country, hands down. Washington is gorgeous, especially during winter and we've selected five towns that you should visit. Here Are 5 Great Washington Small Towns To Visit During Winter Time. And in wintertime, when the snow blankets...
Tyson To Pay WA State $10.5-Million Over Price Fixing Allegations
(Seattle, WA) -- Tyson Foods will pay Washington state ten-and-a-half million dollars to resolve a price-fixing lawsuit over chicken. Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson says that since 2008, 19 broiler chicken producers coordinated price increases. Arkansas-based Tyson is the largest chicken producer in the U.S. The company has agreed to produce documentation for lawsuits against 16 other chicken producers. Tyson will also conduct internal training and certify that it has corporate policies to follow state and federal antitrust laws.
Can You Really Buy Undelivered Packages in Washington State?
I am sure at least once in your lifetime you expected something in the mail, and it never arrives. The USPS or Amazon have no idea where it is and you get a refund. My question is, what happens to all those undelivered packages in Washington State? Can you get your hands on them for cheap?
The Best Place to Get a Haircut in Tri-Cities is WHERE?
Anyone who knows me knows that I'm all about getting the best deal wherever and whenever I can. During the Covid-19 Pandemic, I had to wait several DAYS to get a haircut. I was in Superior, WI of all places. When I finally got in to a salon I was amazed at how expensive it was. This place was in the middle of nowhere and charged exorbitant prices for the most basic services. I guess there really is something to the supply and demand pricing curve.
Tri-Cities Washington Most Hated Halloween Candy Is a Traditional Favorite!?
Our Poll Results Reveal The Least Favorite Halloween Candy In Tri-Cities Washington. Time to break out the Halloween decorations and start planning your costumes. And, of course, time to start stocking up on candy for all of the Trick-or-Treaters. But what kind of candy should you get?. What's Your Least...
How to Ace Your Driver’s License Test in Washington State
What's The Hardest Part About Taking A Driver's License Test In Washington State. So you've finally reached the age where you can get your driver's license. But before you can hit the open road, you have to pass the test. And if you're planning on taking your test in Washington State, you might be wondering just how hard it is to pass.
