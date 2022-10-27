Read full article on original website
Related
WIAA sets seedings, brackets for state volleyball tournament
(WFRV) – Beginning Thursday, the WIAA state volleyball tournament returns to the Resch Center in Green Bay, welcoming 20 girls teams and eight boys teams in pursuit of the gold ball. The WIAA released brackets and seedings for the tournament Sunday afternoon. The Division 4 girls field does not include any teams from Northeast Wisconsin. […]
Wisconsin city makes list of ‘breathtaking places’ by National Geographic
National Geographic has released its list of “25 breathtaking places and experiences for 2023” and Chicagoans don’t have to go far to find their next adventure. Making the list along with exotic and worldly places as the Azores, Cairo, Egypt and Choquequirao, Peru is … Milwaukee, Wisconsin!
wpr.org
Wisconsin receives $10M to redevelop the Port of Green Bay and revitalize riverwalk
A more than $10 million federal grant will help Brown County transform a decommissioned power plant into a new state-of-the-art port facility. The U.S. Department of Transportation announced the Port of Green Bay's grant Friday. The Maritime Administration’s Port Infrastructure Development grant is paid for by the bipartisan infrastructure law and appropriations from Congress.
Fox11online.com
National Drug Take Back Day events held across Northeast Wisconsin
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Across the country on Saturday, people were safely getting rid of old or unneeded medications. National Drug Take Back Day events were happening like one at St. Mary's Hospital in Green Bay. The goal is to keep the meds out of the hands of the wrong...
wearegreenbay.com
Governor Tony Evers and challenger Tim Michels discuss how they would lead Wisconsin
(WFRV) – On this week’s Newsmaker Sunday, we’re talking to the two men running for Wisconsin Governor, the incumbent, Governor Tony Evers, and the Republican challenger Tim Michels. As we enter the final days before election day, the two joined the show to discuss what makes them...
stcroix360.com
Residents of northwestern Wisconsin report increasing problems with bear hunters and hounds
High-tech hunters harass and trespass. In the remote counties of Northern Wisconsin, where the closest law enforcement officer is often at least 30 minutes away, a conflict between property owners and bear hunters running hounds through the woods is reaching a boiling point. The conflict, which has sprung up in...
New faces joining FOX 9, KSTP teams in Twin Cities
KSTP and FOX 9 are adding a meteorologist and a photographer to their respective teams. Chris Reece, a meteorologist from Texas and Kentucky, is joining KSTP and Willow Locke, a photographer from New Mexico, is heading to FOX 9. Both new employees made their announcements on Twitter. Reece will join...
Advance Titan
22-year-old runs for WI governor
A 22-year-old Wisconsin native is running for state governor as an independent write-in candidate hoping to bridge the age gap between politicians and their demographics. Seth Haskin, who grew up in St. Croix Falls, is a senior majoring in neuroscience at Bethel University in Minnesota. He said that he became...
Fiscal Facts: State tax burden drops yet again
Amid the pandemic and resulting recession, Wisconsin’s tax burden — or its state and local tax collections as a share of personal income in the state — fell in 2020 to its lowest level in at least a generation. New data from the U.S. Census Bureau show...
Two Minnesota Motorcyclists killed in Saturday crashes
UPDATE — 10/30/2022, 6:08 P.M. FARGO, N.D. (KXNET) –The names of the individuals killed in this weekend’s crashes have been released by the North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP). The man who lost control of his motorcycle and struck a curb on the 3500 Block of Westrac Drive in Fargo has been identified as 38-year-old Andrew […]
This Is Wisconsin's 'Creepiest' Legend
Insider compiled a list of the creepiest legends told in every state.
What happened in the final debate between Tim Walz and Scott Jensen?
The final debate between Gov. Tim Walz and Republican challenger Scott Jensen is over, and we listened in so you didn't have to. Here's a look at some of the key issues that came up during the debate, which was hosted by MPR News at the Fitzgerald Theatre:. Contrasting views...
fox9.com
Hennepin County man killed, 5 others injured in Wisconsin crash
ST. CROIX, Wis. (FOX 9) - A 54-year-old man from Hennepin County died Sunday morning following a crash in Wisconsin with a suspected drunk driver who traveled the wrong way on I-94, according to the state's department of transportation. The incident occurred around 12:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes of...
Bet You Don’t Know The Name Of Minnesota’s Largest Lake?
Do you know the name of the Largest Lake in Minnesota that is totally inside the state's borders?. Minnesota has thousands of lakes. Some are just puddles while others are massive bodies of water. It's true that Lake Superior and Lake of the Woods are the biggest bodies of water...
1 dead, 5 injured in I-94 crash near MN-WI border
HUDSON, Wis. — Wisconsin State Patrol are investigating a fatal crash early Sunday morning near the MN-WI border on I-94 westbound. After initial investigation, officials say one of the drivers involved in the crash was driving while intoxicated. According to a press release from the Wisconsin State Patrol's Eau...
WBAY Green Bay
Texas, Wisconsin both mourn an officer killed in the line of duty
CARROLLTON, Texas (WBAY) - Two cities -- one in Texas, the other in Northeast Wisconsin -- are mourning a fallen police officer. Steve Nothem, who was originally from Kiel and was on the Grand Chute police force, was laid to rest Thursday just outside of Dallas. Officer Nothem came to...
WJFW-TV
Woman killed in crash with Wisconsin State Senator was driving 100 MPH
ASHLAND - A Pennsylvania woman who was killed in a car crash involving Wisconsin Senate Minority Leader Janet Bewley was driving 100 mph at the time of the crash. Records show 27-year-old Alyssa Ortman, was traveling nearly 60 mph over the speed limit when the collision with Bewley and another driver occurred in Ashland on July 22. Ortman's 5-year-old daughter was also in the car and died as a result of the crash.
Hit-and-run results in 100+ mph police pursuit in western Wisconsin
DUNN COUNTY, Wis. -- Authorities in western Wisconsin say three people were injured in a hit-and-run on Interstate 94 early Friday afternoon.Wisconsin State Patrol says they received a report of a hit-and-run crash on eastbound I-94 near mile marker 33. The report says a blue BMW with front-end damage left the crash scene.Deputies from the Dunn County Sheriff's Department say they located the BMW and attempted to stop it. The pursuit reached speeds over 100 mph.Police in Eau Claire spotted the BMW on Highway 37 where the two occupants fled on foot.Both suspects, a man and a woman, were taken into custody and are being treated at the hospital for minor injuries.The incident is under investigation.
Comments / 0