Wisconsin State

WFRV Local 5

WIAA sets seedings, brackets for state volleyball tournament

(WFRV) – Beginning Thursday, the WIAA state volleyball tournament returns to the Resch Center in Green Bay, welcoming 20 girls teams and eight boys teams in pursuit of the gold ball. The WIAA released brackets and seedings for the tournament Sunday afternoon. The Division 4 girls field does not include any teams from Northeast Wisconsin. […]
GREEN BAY, WI
wpr.org

Wisconsin receives $10M to redevelop the Port of Green Bay and revitalize riverwalk

A more than $10 million federal grant will help Brown County transform a decommissioned power plant into a new state-of-the-art port facility. The U.S. Department of Transportation announced the Port of Green Bay's grant Friday. The Maritime Administration’s Port Infrastructure Development grant is paid for by the bipartisan infrastructure law and appropriations from Congress.
GREEN BAY, WI
Advance Titan

22-year-old runs for WI governor

A 22-year-old Wisconsin native is running for state governor as an independent write-in candidate hoping to bridge the age gap between politicians and their demographics. Seth Haskin, who grew up in St. Croix Falls, is a senior majoring in neuroscience at Bethel University in Minnesota. He said that he became...
WISCONSIN STATE
KX News

Two Minnesota Motorcyclists killed in Saturday crashes

UPDATE — 10/30/2022, 6:08 P.M. FARGO, N.D. (KXNET) –The names of the individuals killed in this weekend’s crashes have been released by the North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP). The man who lost control of his motorcycle and struck a curb on the 3500 Block of Westrac Drive in Fargo has been identified as 38-year-old Andrew […]
FARGO, ND
fox9.com

Hennepin County man killed, 5 others injured in Wisconsin crash

ST. CROIX, Wis. (FOX 9) - A 54-year-old man from Hennepin County died Sunday morning following a crash in Wisconsin with a suspected drunk driver who traveled the wrong way on I-94, according to the state's department of transportation. The incident occurred around 12:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes of...
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
KARE 11

1 dead, 5 injured in I-94 crash near MN-WI border

HUDSON, Wis. — Wisconsin State Patrol are investigating a fatal crash early Sunday morning near the MN-WI border on I-94 westbound. After initial investigation, officials say one of the drivers involved in the crash was driving while intoxicated. According to a press release from the Wisconsin State Patrol's Eau...
ALEXANDRIA, MN
WBAY Green Bay

Texas, Wisconsin both mourn an officer killed in the line of duty

CARROLLTON, Texas (WBAY) - Two cities -- one in Texas, the other in Northeast Wisconsin -- are mourning a fallen police officer. Steve Nothem, who was originally from Kiel and was on the Grand Chute police force, was laid to rest Thursday just outside of Dallas. Officer Nothem came to...
GRAND CHUTE, WI
WJFW-TV

Woman killed in crash with Wisconsin State Senator was driving 100 MPH

ASHLAND - A Pennsylvania woman who was killed in a car crash involving Wisconsin Senate Minority Leader Janet Bewley was driving 100 mph at the time of the crash. Records show 27-year-old Alyssa Ortman, was traveling nearly 60 mph over the speed limit when the collision with Bewley and another driver occurred in Ashland on July 22. Ortman's 5-year-old daughter was also in the car and died as a result of the crash.
ASHLAND, WI
CBS Minnesota

Hit-and-run results in 100+ mph police pursuit in western Wisconsin

DUNN COUNTY, Wis. -- Authorities in western Wisconsin say three people were injured in a hit-and-run on Interstate 94 early Friday afternoon.Wisconsin State Patrol says they received a report of a hit-and-run crash on eastbound I-94 near mile marker 33. The report says a blue BMW with front-end damage left the crash scene.Deputies from the Dunn County Sheriff's Department say they located the BMW and attempted to stop it. The pursuit reached speeds over 100 mph.Police in Eau Claire spotted the BMW on Highway 37 where the two occupants fled on foot.Both suspects, a man and a woman, were taken into custody and are being treated at the hospital for minor injuries.The incident is under investigation.
DUNN COUNTY, WI

