Greensboro, NC

15-year-old identified as 2nd victim in deadly shooting at NC A&T block party

By Emily Mikkelsen, Lauren Crawford, Alliyah Sims, Justyn Melrose
CBS 17
 3 days ago

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — We now know the name of a 15-year-old boy who was killed in a deadly shooting at a Greensboro block party Tuesday night .

The victim, Ronaldlee Snipes, was one of two killed that night, according to a Thursday news release from Greensboro police.

Kaneycha Turner, a 19-year-old North Carolina A&T State University freshman from Statesville, died at the scene.

PREVIOUS: NC A&T freshman dead after shooting that killed 2, injured 4 at Greensboro apartment complex

A release from the Greensboro Police Department said officers were called to Circle Drive around 11:30 p.m.

As officers investigated the scene, four more victims arrived at a nearby hospital. One of the victims is in critical condition.

Interim police chief Teresa Biffle said at a press conference that some of the victims may not have been attending the gathering where the shooting happened.

A representative from the school said they have no indication at this time that any of the other victims were students at the university.

This shooting comes as thousands of people are coming into Greensboro for NC A&T’s homecoming activities, at an apartment complex that officers said serves as off-campus housing for many A&T students, close enough to campus that AggieAlerts were sent out.

The initial AggieAlert went out just before midnight.

This shooting did not happen on NC A&T’s campus. These apartments are not owned by or affiliated with the university. They are privately owned apartments nearby.

Areas of Circle Drive, Palmetto Street and Sullivan Street were blocked off by investigators for hours.

The investigation is ongoing.

CBS 17

