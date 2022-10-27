ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mills, WY

Glenrock’s Outdoor Ice Skating In The Works For 2022

Winter activities in Central Wyoming are really top notch. Skiing, snowshoeing, sledding, snowmobiling and skating are all possibilities for you and the family to head out and enjoy the elements. Last week, we many were heartbroken by the announcement that David Street Station wouldn't be having outdoor ice skating, due...
Win Tickets to Candlelight Frights Oct. 31st in Casper

Candlelight Frights is presenting an 'exclusive, immersive, interactive, and historical Hallow's Eve experience,' and it's happening one night only, on October 31, in Casper. Here is you opportunity to join in the experience for FREE!. For centuries, there were no mass produced Halloween costumes, so people made their own costumes...
VIDEO: First Snow Frosts Casper Mountain on Sunday

This year, for the first time in a long time, Casper really got a pretty incredible fall. We got the trees. We got the leaves. We got the colors of the wind. But it was only a matter of time before the Wyoming Winter reared its ugly head. And that's exactly what happened on Sunday in various parts of central Wyoming, including on top of Casper Mountain.
Video Catches Ghosts In Action At Fort Caspar

Have you ever had that creepy sensation that someone is right behind you, but when you turn around, there's nothing there?. How about when you know the history of what happened at a certain location and you keep telling yourself that ghosts aren't real, but things start to happen. What...
Casper Planetarium Launching Us To The Moon In November

The first Moon landing was in 1969, when Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin became the first humans to set foot on the moon. The last manned mission to the moon was in 1972, so for 50 years, scientists have been chomping at the bit to get back. With today's technology...
Friday Night Sleepover Ends in Structure Fire Near Kelly Walsh High School

The smell of smoke wafted through the air late Friday night, as multiple agencies responded to reports of a structure fire in the 1200 block of South Forest Drive. Deputy Chief Devin Garvin with Casper Fire-EMS told K2 Radio News that firefighters were called to the area of South Forest Drive, a few blocks west of Kelly Walsh High School, with reports of a structure fire.
PHOTOS: Car Totaled After One-Vehicle Rollover on McKinley Street

A woman has been hospitalized, and her car totaled, after a one-vehicle rollover on McKinley Street Thursday night. That's according to reports from dispatch and confirmation from the Casper Police Department and Casper Fire-EMS. Dispatch called in a report at approximately 7:15 p.m. on Thursday evening, directing responders to South...
Casper Transit to Update Signs and Change Stops

At the Casper city council meeting on Tuesday, Liz Becher, Community Development Director, talked to the council about new bus stop signs the Casper Area Transit Link and Assist plans to introduce. The new signs will go on the red, yellow, and purple routes while signs for the blue, orange,...
Chili Cook-Off to End Veteran Suicide at Casper VFW

Cold weather is here and it's officially time to bust out your best chili recipes. Feeling confident about your special twist on the tried-and-true cold-weather mainstay?. Bring your best recipe for a chance to win the people's choice prize of $100. On November 5th, the Capser Memorial VFW Post 9439...
Casper Lawyer Pleads Guilty To Boating Misdemeanors

A Casper lawyer pleaded no contest on Friday to two misdemeanor boating violations in July when she and friends tried to persuade game wardens to not cite a Casper man for boating under the influence, according to a plea agreement. Amy Iberlin -- of the Casper firm Williams, Porter, Day...
