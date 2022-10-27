Read full article on original website
Find Thrills, Chills, Soaps and Suds at Haunted Car Wash in Casper This Weekend
We love a good haunted house. Truth be told, we love a good haunted anything. Like, put us in a haunted daycare, or a haunted dentist's office, or a haunted anything, really, and we're as happy as a clam. But even we have to admit we've never considered the possibility...
Casper’s Morad Park Ponds Tested For Harmful Cyanobacteria
The City of Casper has closed small ponds along the southeast pathway at Morad Park due to an investigation of potential harmful cyanobacterial bloom in the water, according to a news release from the city. Those ponds are closed to humans and pets, but the trails and the park are...
Make Some Moolah Selling Used Glass Jars to the Milk House Farmers Market in Mills
The Milk House farmer's market put out a call on Facebook for used glass pints. Got any glass pints, quarts, half gallons or jam jars stashed away? Maybe they've started encroaching on the Tupperware and spice cabinet's turf?. If you're looking to get rid of your glass, the Milk House...
Seasonal ‘Hickory Farms’ Store Set to Open This Weekend in Casper
Although it almost seems a little early this year, one of my favorite seasonal stores is preparing to open again inside the Eastridge Mall. The specialty food and gift retailer, Hickory Farms, is gearing up to open (tentatively), on Saturday, October 29th, 2022. The mall location will be doing business...
PHOTOS: Long Lines, Big Smiles at 2022 Trick or Treat Trail
Twas the night before Halloween, and all through the center. The mood was so-so, but would eventually get better. We had just brought the kids to get a Halloween snack. The line was quite long, but the costumes were plenty. By the time we got in, we were much more...
Glenrock’s Outdoor Ice Skating In The Works For 2022
Winter activities in Central Wyoming are really top notch. Skiing, snowshoeing, sledding, snowmobiling and skating are all possibilities for you and the family to head out and enjoy the elements. Last week, we many were heartbroken by the announcement that David Street Station wouldn't be having outdoor ice skating, due...
Yellowstone Garage Bar & Grill Re-Opening in Casper Under New Ownership
Yellowstone Garage Bar & Grill closed its doors earlier this year when owner John Huff announced that he made the decision to close the eatery, due to COVID-19. Huff took to Facebook to make the announcement, stating that the Garage was the hardest business he had ever worked in. Well...
Win Tickets to Candlelight Frights Oct. 31st in Casper
Candlelight Frights is presenting an 'exclusive, immersive, interactive, and historical Hallow's Eve experience,' and it's happening one night only, on October 31, in Casper. Here is you opportunity to join in the experience for FREE!. For centuries, there were no mass produced Halloween costumes, so people made their own costumes...
VIDEO: First Snow Frosts Casper Mountain on Sunday
This year, for the first time in a long time, Casper really got a pretty incredible fall. We got the trees. We got the leaves. We got the colors of the wind. But it was only a matter of time before the Wyoming Winter reared its ugly head. And that's exactly what happened on Sunday in various parts of central Wyoming, including on top of Casper Mountain.
Wyoming Police On High Alert For Halloween This Year
Every day you worry about your child's safety and every day it seem that more and more things are popping up for you to worry about. Sometimes you just have to take a deep breath, teach them right from wrong and hope they make good choices. I know, easier typed than done.
Video Catches Ghosts In Action At Fort Caspar
Have you ever had that creepy sensation that someone is right behind you, but when you turn around, there's nothing there?. How about when you know the history of what happened at a certain location and you keep telling yourself that ghosts aren't real, but things start to happen. What...
UPDATE: 3 Separate Wrecks on I-25 South in Casper Between 7:30 and 8 AM
There were three accidents this morning along milemarker 188, on I-25 south, just off the entrance ramp off of Poplar. The accidents were all separate, yet occured between 7:30 AM and 8:00 AM. The PIO said they did not think there were any serious injuries, but could not confirm. K2Radio...
Casper Planetarium Launching Us To The Moon In November
The first Moon landing was in 1969, when Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin became the first humans to set foot on the moon. The last manned mission to the moon was in 1972, so for 50 years, scientists have been chomping at the bit to get back. With today's technology...
Friday Night Sleepover Ends in Structure Fire Near Kelly Walsh High School
The smell of smoke wafted through the air late Friday night, as multiple agencies responded to reports of a structure fire in the 1200 block of South Forest Drive. Deputy Chief Devin Garvin with Casper Fire-EMS told K2 Radio News that firefighters were called to the area of South Forest Drive, a few blocks west of Kelly Walsh High School, with reports of a structure fire.
Wyoming Highway Patrol Responded to Five Accidents in One Hour on I-25 in Casper
Icy bridge decks caused five wrecks in one hour on Monday. That's according to a release from the Wyoming Highway Patrol, who wrote that "On October 24, 2022, WHP Troopers responded to five motor vehicle crashes with injuries within an hour on the Interstate 25 corridor in Casper. Most of these crashes were due to icy bridge decks."
Don’t Put Candles in Pumpkins: Casper Fire-EMS Offers Halloween Fire Safety Tips
Halloween is almost upon us and, with that, various agencies are releasing 'Halloween Safety Tips' to ensure that the holiday goes off without a hitch. Add Casper Fire-EMS to that list, as the agency posted to their Facebook page a few tips and tricks to make sure that spooky season isn't ruined by, like, your house burning down or something.
PHOTOS: Car Totaled After One-Vehicle Rollover on McKinley Street
A woman has been hospitalized, and her car totaled, after a one-vehicle rollover on McKinley Street Thursday night. That's according to reports from dispatch and confirmation from the Casper Police Department and Casper Fire-EMS. Dispatch called in a report at approximately 7:15 p.m. on Thursday evening, directing responders to South...
Casper Transit to Update Signs and Change Stops
At the Casper city council meeting on Tuesday, Liz Becher, Community Development Director, talked to the council about new bus stop signs the Casper Area Transit Link and Assist plans to introduce. The new signs will go on the red, yellow, and purple routes while signs for the blue, orange,...
Chili Cook-Off to End Veteran Suicide at Casper VFW
Cold weather is here and it's officially time to bust out your best chili recipes. Feeling confident about your special twist on the tried-and-true cold-weather mainstay?. Bring your best recipe for a chance to win the people's choice prize of $100. On November 5th, the Capser Memorial VFW Post 9439...
Casper Lawyer Pleads Guilty To Boating Misdemeanors
A Casper lawyer pleaded no contest on Friday to two misdemeanor boating violations in July when she and friends tried to persuade game wardens to not cite a Casper man for boating under the influence, according to a plea agreement. Amy Iberlin -- of the Casper firm Williams, Porter, Day...
