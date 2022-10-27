Jason Bateman and Jude Law to Develop Limited Series ‘Black Rabbit’ at Netflix as Stars and EPs

Jason Bateman and Jude Law are developing limited series ‘Black Rabbit’ at Netflix . They will both star in the project and serve as executive producers.

Zach Baylin and Kate Susman will write the one-hour series, for which plot details are not yet available. Attached to the series are Baylin and Susman’s Youngblood Pictures as well as Aggregate Films, Bateman’s production banner with Michael Costigan, and Riff Raff Entertainment, Law and Ben Jackson’s banner.

The project brings Bateman back to Netflix after the conclusion of “Ozark” in April of this year. He starred as Marty Byrde in the crime drama series, which is one of the streamer’s most successful of all time. According to Netflix’s self-reported numbers, Season 4 is their No. 10 most watched English-language TV title of all time, and seasons of “Ozark” were the most watched title of the week several times throughout the show’s run. Besides “Black Rabbit,” if it does get picked up to series, Bateman’s upcoming work includes executive producing “Florida Man” for Netflix and co-creating and executive producing “Based on a True Story” for Peacock.

Law, known for films like “The Talented Mr. Ripley,” “Cold Mountain” and “The Holiday,” has most recently appeared in “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore” and will next play Captain Hook in Disney’s “Peter Pan & Wendy” and Henry VII in Karim Aïnouz’s “Firebrand.” On the small screen, he’ll appear in the Disney+ series “Star Wars: Skeleton Crew.”

Baylin is best known for writing “King Richard,” which earned him an Oscar nomination, and co-writing “Creed III.” Susman, his wife, is a producer with him on various projects in development via Youngblood, including crime drama “The Order” and a film with Tim and Trevor White’s Star Thrower Entertainment.