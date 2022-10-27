Read full article on original website
fox8live.com
Arkansas officials searching for missing hiker from Baton Rouge
PONCA, Ark. (WAFB) - Officials and volunteers in one part of Arkansas are searching for a missing hiker from Baton Rouge. Authorities say Clinton “Preston” Smith, 67, did not return from hiking along the Hemmed-in-Hollow trail within Buffalo National River in Newton County, Arkansas. Rangers believe Smith began...
5newsonline.com
Rain showers moving north into Arkansas and Oklahoma | Forecast October 28, 2022
On-and-off rain showers are moving north to bring a wet weekend to Arkansas and Oklahoma. Generally near or under an inch of rainfall is expected.
Low Mississippi River levels cause problems for Arkansas farmers
The Mississippi River levels are very low due to lack of rainfall and severe drought. It is creating quite the problem for Arkansas farmers.
Army Corps of Engineers confident in Arkansas River levels
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Rain seems to be falling everywhere except Arkansas recently, and the effects have already of that have started to show. While all of us want the rain to help get us out of this drought, there are some that have to work with what they're given— the Army Corps of Engineers.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Scattered showers and downpours continue Sunday
TONIGHT: The heaviest and most consistent rain has moved out and tonight our rain will be more off and on. A 60% chance for scattered showers and a rare rumble of thunder will continue through the night. Temperatures will stay in the 50s with a northeast wind 5-10 mph. SUNDAY:...
Kait 8
Survivor recalls day Heber Springs bridge collapsed, killing 5
HEBER SPRINGS, Ark. (KAIT) - Five people died and several others suffered injuries when the Swinging Bridge in Heber Springs collapsed into the Little Red River on Oct. 28, 1989. Leah Baker was among those who fell into the water. Her cousin, 34-year-old Gayla Carlton, lost her life. “It totally...
Yellow Arkansas school buses going green with $4M EPA program
Four Arkansas school districts will give their students cleaner rides with a Wednesday announcement of federal grants for electric school buses.
KHBS
Dispose of unused prescription drugs in NWA and the River Valley Saturday
Saturday, Oct. 29, Arkansans can safely dispose of their unused or expired prescription drugs at several locations across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley. Saturday is Drug Take Back Day in Arkansas. There are Take Back events in Bentonville, Springdale, Fayetteville and Prairie Grove in Northwest Arkansas and in Charleston,...
KTLO
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Mostly cloudy today and rain moves in tonight
Mostly cloudy and becoming totally cloudy this afternoon with a high temperature of 69° in Little Rock. Rain moves in tonight and will continue through the weekend, especially Saturday. Be alerted as soon as severe weather coverage begins by downloading the Arkansas Storm Team app from the App Store...
KVAL
Willamette Valley Oregon Temple breaks ground
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — The Willamette Valley Oregon Temple broke ground in Springfield, at the intersection of International Boulevard and Corporate Way, Saturday morning. This will be the third temple for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints opened in the state, alongside the temples in Portland and Medford.
KTLO
Free CWD testing available for Arkansas deer hunters
As the deer-hunting season is underway in Arkansas, the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is offering different options to have harvested deer tested for chronic wasting disease free of charge. Game and Fish is continuing its extensive system of drop-off containers throughout the state and its work with taxidermists and...
Arkansas has one of the highest child poverty rates in the nation
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A new report that was released by the US Census Bureau has shown that Arkansas has some of the highest child poverty rates in the country. Some local organizations have been working to improve the lives of Arkansas families. At Our House, the staff has...
Two more elk poached in Oregon, state police say
Less than a month after two elk were illegally shot to death with arrows by unknown poachers in Deschutes County, two more elk have been poached in Oregon.
Louisiana grocery chain plans to bring up to 200 jobs, new store to Mississippi small town
Within the next year and half to two years, a new grocery store will be setting up shop in Picayune, Rouses. The Louisiana based grocery chain recently purchased the River Ridge Shopping Center in Picayune, located at exit 6 off of Highway 43 north, where the north Winn-Dixie location used to be before both locations in Picayune closed years ago.
whereyat.com
Louisiana Horror: Creature from Black Lake
The ape-like creature known as Bigfoot/Sasquatch was popular in the 1970s, thanks to the 1967 Patterson-Gimlin film footage that purported to show a real Bigfoot strolling through the wilderness. Movies about Bigfoot were in vogue thanks to the huge success of Charles B. Pierce's 1972 docudrama horror classic The Legend of Boggy Creek about the "Fouke Monster," a southern Bigfoot-type creature that reportedly haunted the small town of Fouke, Arkansas. Many movie rip-offs ensued, most of which were junk, except for the Louisiana shot Creature from Black Lake from 1976, which is quite good and well made.
No drive to drive: Arkansas teens hesitant to get behind the wheel
KARK 4’s Laura Monteverdi sat down with a group of students from Robinson High School in Little Rock to find out what's keeping them from getting their license or delaying it.
Escaped Mississippi inmate found in Acadia Parish
The Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office (APSO) has arrested a Mississippi inmate who escaped and stole a police vehicle.
Podcasters lure Arkansas cold case killer out from silence
An Arkansas cold case quickly heated up as social media may have lured the cross-country killer out of silence nearly two decades later.
Historic drought brings eerie objects and seawater to the surface of the Mississippi River
A boat navigates low water in McKellar Lake, a backwater of the Mississippi River on October 19, 2022. Scott Olson/Getty ImagesIn Tennessee, the river dropped to minus-10.75 feet, a the lowest record ever recorded there.
