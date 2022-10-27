ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

fox8live.com

Arkansas officials searching for missing hiker from Baton Rouge

PONCA, Ark. (WAFB) - Officials and volunteers in one part of Arkansas are searching for a missing hiker from Baton Rouge. Authorities say Clinton “Preston” Smith, 67, did not return from hiking along the Hemmed-in-Hollow trail within Buffalo National River in Newton County, Arkansas. Rangers believe Smith began...
BATON ROUGE, LA
THV11

Army Corps of Engineers confident in Arkansas River levels

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Rain seems to be falling everywhere except Arkansas recently, and the effects have already of that have started to show. While all of us want the rain to help get us out of this drought, there are some that have to work with what they're given— the Army Corps of Engineers.
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Survivor recalls day Heber Springs bridge collapsed, killing 5

HEBER SPRINGS, Ark. (KAIT) - Five people died and several others suffered injuries when the Swinging Bridge in Heber Springs collapsed into the Little Red River on Oct. 28, 1989. Leah Baker was among those who fell into the water. Her cousin, 34-year-old Gayla Carlton, lost her life. “It totally...
HEBER SPRINGS, AR
KHBS

Dispose of unused prescription drugs in NWA and the River Valley Saturday

Saturday, Oct. 29, Arkansans can safely dispose of their unused or expired prescription drugs at several locations across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley. Saturday is Drug Take Back Day in Arkansas. There are Take Back events in Bentonville, Springdale, Fayetteville and Prairie Grove in Northwest Arkansas and in Charleston,...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KVAL

Willamette Valley Oregon Temple breaks ground

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — The Willamette Valley Oregon Temple broke ground in Springfield, at the intersection of International Boulevard and Corporate Way, Saturday morning. This will be the third temple for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints opened in the state, alongside the temples in Portland and Medford.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
KTLO

Free CWD testing available for Arkansas deer hunters

As the deer-hunting season is underway in Arkansas, the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is offering different options to have harvested deer tested for chronic wasting disease free of charge. Game and Fish is continuing its extensive system of drop-off containers throughout the state and its work with taxidermists and...
ARKANSAS STATE
whereyat.com

Louisiana Horror: Creature from Black Lake

The ape-like creature known as Bigfoot/Sasquatch was popular in the 1970s, thanks to the 1967 Patterson-Gimlin film footage that purported to show a real Bigfoot strolling through the wilderness. Movies about Bigfoot were in vogue thanks to the huge success of Charles B. Pierce's 1972 docudrama horror classic The Legend of Boggy Creek about the "Fouke Monster," a southern Bigfoot-type creature that reportedly haunted the small town of Fouke, Arkansas. Many movie rip-offs ensued, most of which were junk, except for the Louisiana shot Creature from Black Lake from 1976, which is quite good and well made.
LOUISIANA STATE

