Read full article on original website
Related
What Jets coach said about penalty that bailed out Mac Jones, Patriots
New York Jets coach Robert Salah was visibly upset with officials following a pivotal penalty before halftime. It’s not surprising, at it wound up bailing out the New England Patriots changing the course of the game. The huge swing came when a pick-six from Jets DB Michael Carter was...
Jets’ Zach Wilson Catches Stray From Elijah Moore After Patriots Loss
The relationship between Elijah Moore and the New York Jets seems to be deteriorating by the day. The back and forth between Moore and the Jets has seen Moore leave the team and miss practices, request a trade, have the request get denied, get eviscerated by Rex Ryan and ultimately return to the team in time for Sunday’s matchup against the New England Patriots. Following that matchup, the latest chapter unfolded.
Wee Bit of History on the Line for Kevin O’Connell vs. ARI
The Minnesota Vikings can climb to a 6-1 record on Sunday versus the Arizona Cardinals, further fastening a hold on the NFC North. And if that occurs, first-year Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell will become the first skipper in franchise history to achieve a record as good as 6-1 through seven games.
Week 8 Fantasy Football Recap: Huge games for CMC, Henry, Pollard, Kamara & A.J. Brown
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts. Matt Harmon is joined by Scott Pianowski to provide a recap of Sunday’s Week 8 NFL action with an eye towards fantasy football. After a few down weeks for some of fantasy’s brightest stars, this week included some huge games...
Jets leader says Patriots game is a ‘must win,’ here’s why | Former Jet explains keys to beating England
No matter what happens on Sunday against the Patriots, the Jets have played well enough through the first seven games of the season that they will have more chances to get themselves into the playoff conversation. But they’re not shying away from the importance of this game because they know...
How Patriots’ ‘Boogie-Oogie’ ‘Rattled’ Jets’ Zach Wilson In Win
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Sam Darnold saw ghosts against the New England Patriots. Zach Wilson? He got boogie-oogied. That’s how Matthew Judon explained what the New England Patriots did to the New York Jets’ overwhelmed quarterback in Sunday’s 22-17 win at MetLife Stadium. The Patriots did...
NBC Sports
Zach Wilson, Jets lament 'terrible' penalty call vs. Patriots
The momentum of Sunday's game between the New England Patriots and New York Jets swung on one play. The Patriots trailed New York by seven points with 37 seconds remaining in the first half when quarterback Mac Jones threw an 84-yard pick-six to Jets cornerback Michael Carter II. Carter's interception was nullified by a roughing-the-passer penalty on Jets defensive end John Franklin-Myers, however, and the Patriots kicked a field goal three plays later to go into the half trailing 10-6 instead of 17-3.
DraftKings Sportsbook promo: Bet $5, get $200 for Patriots vs. Jets
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to SILive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The NFL is heading into the thick of their schedule, so now is the perfect time to sign up at DraftKings Sportsbook. The newest DraftKings Sportsbook promo is offering all new customers a chance for $200 in free bets and we’ll cover how to claim yours in time for the New England Patriots vs. New York Jets game.
Did Zach Wilson Really Give Patriots Bulletin-Board Material After Jets Loss?￼￼
East Rutherford, N.J. — For a guy who absolutely stinks against the Patriots, Zach Wilson can’t wait to see Bill Belichick in a few weeks. Wilson on Sunday threw three picks in a performance that was much worse than his 355 passing yards and two touchdowns would indicate. The Jets quarterback unraveled in the second half at MetLife Stadium as New York suffered a 22-17 loss to New England. Wilson now has thrown seven interceptions over three games against the Patriots, with his second start last season cut short due to injury.
NBC Sports
Nick Sirianni on Robert Quinn: More fresh legs coming after the quarterback
The Eagles are returning from the bye week with a new piece on defense. Wednesday’s trade for edge rusher Robert Quinn added an experienced player to a unit that helped the Eagles to a 6-0 start to the season. Head coach Nick Sirianni referenced the defense’s existing strength while discussing what Quinn will bring to the team during a Friday press conference.
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island, NY
64K+
Followers
41K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.https://www.silive.com
Comments / 0