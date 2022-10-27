A Florida dentist was found guilty of misdemeanor battery for inappropriately touching a female employee, the Pensacola News Journal reported Oct. 26. Charles Stamitoles, DDS, of Pensacola, was arrested four times between May and August on charges of battery after being accused of inappropriately touching an employee and three patients. In June, the Florida Department of Health restricted Dr. Stamitoles' license in response to his legal history, barring him from practicing dentistry on female patients.

PENSACOLA, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO