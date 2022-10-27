Read full article on original website
Great Gulfcoast Arts Festival - Celebrating 50 years! Nov. 4-6
Nov. 4-6, 2022 - Hours: 9-5 on Friday and Saturday 9-4 on Sunday. Children’s Festival Hours: Saturday & Sunday 10-4 Great Gulfcoast Arts Festival ranked #9 by Sunshine Artist Magazine. Arts, Music, Performance Stages, Heritage Arts, Children's Arts Festival, Invited International Artist, Emerging Artists, Museum Plaza, Food and more!...
Palafox Market holds annual 'Halloween Market' celebration in Downtown Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Trick-or-treating came early for the little ghosts and goblins of Northwest Florida. It was the annual Palafox Market Halloween celebration. This year, the Grinch from the Downtown Winter Festival was on hand to entertain the kids. It was a chance for costumed children to scoop up some...
Pensacola's International Paper Mill awards UWF $20,000 to support community garden
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola's International Paper Mill has awarded the University of West Florida a capital grant from the International Paper Foundation. The award was worth $20,000 and will be used to support the UWF Community Garden. The college has a master plan to extend lighting throughout the garden and...
Military members gather at Pensacola Veterans Memorial Park for 'Heroes Among Us'
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Members of the military community gathered to share their stories at the Veterans Memorial Park in Pensacola Thursday. The event "Heroes Among Us" was hosted by the Corporal J.R. Spears Detachment of the Marine Corps League. The goal is to unite individuals of all branches of military...
Pensacola Humane Society holds annual 'Barktoberfest' at Community Maritime Park
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Pensacola Humane Society is hosting it's annual "Barktoberfest" at Community Maritime Park Sunday. The fun starts at 10 a.m. and runs until 4 p.m. The event serves as one of the society's largest fundraisers of the year. Their will be multiple canine activities, tail-wagging’ contests, give-aways,...
Watson makes surprise appearance at WEAR CARES Halloween blood drive
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- There was a special guest at the WEAR CARES Halloween blood drive Friday!. Watson made an appearance Friday morning. He is a service dog in training with "Canine Companions." His puppy raiser, Meteorologist Kathryn Daniel, has been helping prepare him for puppy college in Orlando -- which...
Pensacola Police Department shares Halloween safety tips
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Many people celebrated Halloween this weekend but for those trick-or-treating Monday, we have some safety tips to keep kids safe. Pensacola police say their biggest concern around Halloween is children and cars. Officers recommend going earlier in the day with younger children and paying attention to what...
violetskyadventures.com
Enjoy a Wilderness Adventure on the Banks of Florida’s Blackwater River
This rare forestland is home to one of the largest contiguous ecosystems of wiregrass and longleaf pines. The famous blackwater comes from the seepage of these beautiful trees that tint the water dark colors. Named by the Muscogee people years ago, this panhandle state park features plenty of outdoor experiences.
New York Fashion alleged robber arrested, found at Wind Creek Casino: Atmore Police
ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was taken into custody by Atmore Police for alleged robbery and assault at New York Fashions on North Main Street in Atmore. Paul McReynolds, 58, was charged with First Degree Robbery, Assault First Degree and Unlawful Imprisonment First Degree. WKRG News 5 reported previously that APD responded to […]
Scholar Athlete: Samuel Carpenter, Bayside Academy
DAPHNE, Ala. -- This week's scholar athlete is making the most of his senior year at Bayside Academy in Daphne. Samuel Carpenter is known around Bayside Academy for his good manners and good nature. But there's a fierce motivation beneath the easygoing demeanor. Coach Phil Lazenby says Sam worked hard just to put himself in a situation where he could play.
Tornado Watch for SW Alabama and portions of NW Florida
Our weathermaker is here. A tornado watch is posted across SW Alabama and Escambia County (FL) until 12:00 AM. Santa Rosa, Okaloosa & Walton Counties are NOT under tornado watch yet. The tornado threat arrives to NW Florida overnight towards midnight. We'll also see the potential for severe storms after...
beckersdental.com
Florida dentist found guilty of battery for inappropriately touching female employee
A Florida dentist was found guilty of misdemeanor battery for inappropriately touching a female employee, the Pensacola News Journal reported Oct. 26. Charles Stamitoles, DDS, of Pensacola, was arrested four times between May and August on charges of battery after being accused of inappropriately touching an employee and three patients. In June, the Florida Department of Health restricted Dr. Stamitoles' license in response to his legal history, barring him from practicing dentistry on female patients.
Pensacola murder suspect danced, laughed when talking about killing, witnesses say
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola woman is behind bars for a murder that happened in August, according to Escambia County Sheriff’s deputies. Raven Morgan, 20, was charged with First Degree Premeditated Murder. On Aug. 7, 2022, deputies responded to an unspecified location in reference to a death investigation. They said they found a […]
Flu and Strep Throat cases on the rise in Northwest Florida
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Health experts in Northwest Florida say flu season started early this year, with cases rising and patients’ symptoms becoming more severe. Because of these trends, experts at Community Health Northwest Florida recommend getting your flu shot as early as possible. “It can take up to two to three weeks to […]
Economic concerns impacting local Pensacola businesses
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Fears of a recession have grown across the country as the effect of inflation continue to impact your wallet. A survey done by Bankrate shows 31 percent of Americans are not prepared for a recession. Data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis shows the economy shrunk going...
Escambia County Fire Rescue set to hold physical abilities test in Pensacola
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County Fire Rescue is set to hold a physical abilities test next month in Pensacola. The test will take place Monday, Nov. 14. at 8 a.m., and be held at the Pensacola Fire Department Station on 1 N. Q Street. Anyone interested in joining Escambia...
UPDATE: 1 hospitalized after fight on Escambia County school bus
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- One person was taken to a hospital after a fight on an Escambia County school bus Thursday afternoon. Escambia County deputies responded to the incident on Michigan Avenue around 5 p.m. Deputies say video appears to show two females fighting. The students attend Bellview Middle School.
City of Pensacola pamphlet breaks down budget to the penny
ESCAMBIA, Fla. -- City of Pensacola officials want citizens to know how their taxpayer dollars are spent down to the penny. The new City of Pensacola Budget-in-Brief for the Fiscal Year 2023 breaks down per-resident costs to $3.32. From police services at $1.31 to a golf course subsidy of .01...
UPDATE: Man pronounced dead from multiple gunshot wounds in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A homicide investigation is now underway in Escambia County after a man found with multiple gunshot wounds died from his injuries. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office says a call came in Saturday afternoon about a man being found in his home with multiple gunshot wounds off Medford and Fremont Avenue.
Early Voting numbers available in Okaloosa County
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Early Voting started Monday, Oct. 24 for the Florida General Election. In Okaloosa County, they have seven local races on the ballots. Okaloosa County Races: State Senator District 1: Precincts 1-4, 9, 12, 13 as well as parts of 5, 6, and 11. Doug Braxton Charlie Nichols State Senator District 2: […]
