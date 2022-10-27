ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

WEAR

Great Gulfcoast Arts Festival - Celebrating 50 years! Nov. 4-6

Nov. 4-6, 2022 - Hours: 9-5 on Friday and Saturday 9-4 on Sunday. Children’s Festival Hours: Saturday & Sunday 10-4 Great Gulfcoast Arts Festival ranked #9 by Sunshine Artist Magazine. Arts, Music, Performance Stages, Heritage Arts, Children's Arts Festival, Invited International Artist, Emerging Artists, Museum Plaza, Food and more!...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Watson makes surprise appearance at WEAR CARES Halloween blood drive

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- There was a special guest at the WEAR CARES Halloween blood drive Friday!. Watson made an appearance Friday morning. He is a service dog in training with "Canine Companions." His puppy raiser, Meteorologist Kathryn Daniel, has been helping prepare him for puppy college in Orlando -- which...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Pensacola Police Department shares Halloween safety tips

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Many people celebrated Halloween this weekend but for those trick-or-treating Monday, we have some safety tips to keep kids safe. Pensacola police say their biggest concern around Halloween is children and cars. Officers recommend going earlier in the day with younger children and paying attention to what...
PENSACOLA, FL
violetskyadventures.com

Enjoy a Wilderness Adventure on the Banks of Florida’s Blackwater River

This rare forestland is home to one of the largest contiguous ecosystems of wiregrass and longleaf pines. The famous blackwater comes from the seepage of these beautiful trees that tint the water dark colors. Named by the Muscogee people years ago, this panhandle state park features plenty of outdoor experiences.
MILTON, FL
WEAR

Scholar Athlete: Samuel Carpenter, Bayside Academy

DAPHNE, Ala. -- This week's scholar athlete is making the most of his senior year at Bayside Academy in Daphne. Samuel Carpenter is known around Bayside Academy for his good manners and good nature. But there's a fierce motivation beneath the easygoing demeanor. Coach Phil Lazenby says Sam worked hard just to put himself in a situation where he could play.
DAPHNE, AL
WEAR

Tornado Watch for SW Alabama and portions of NW Florida

Our weathermaker is here. A tornado watch is posted across SW Alabama and Escambia County (FL) until 12:00 AM. Santa Rosa, Okaloosa & Walton Counties are NOT under tornado watch yet. The tornado threat arrives to NW Florida overnight towards midnight. We'll also see the potential for severe storms after...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
beckersdental.com

Florida dentist found guilty of battery for inappropriately touching female employee

A Florida dentist was found guilty of misdemeanor battery for inappropriately touching a female employee, the Pensacola News Journal reported Oct. 26. Charles Stamitoles, DDS, of Pensacola, was arrested four times between May and August on charges of battery after being accused of inappropriately touching an employee and three patients. In June, the Florida Department of Health restricted Dr. Stamitoles' license in response to his legal history, barring him from practicing dentistry on female patients.
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Flu and Strep Throat cases on the rise in Northwest Florida

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Health experts in Northwest Florida say flu season started early this year, with cases rising and patients’ symptoms becoming more severe. Because of these trends, experts at Community Health Northwest Florida recommend getting your flu shot as early as possible. “It can take up to two to three weeks to […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Economic concerns impacting local Pensacola businesses

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Fears of a recession have grown across the country as the effect of inflation continue to impact your wallet. A survey done by Bankrate shows 31 percent of Americans are not prepared for a recession. Data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis shows the economy shrunk going...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

UPDATE: 1 hospitalized after fight on Escambia County school bus

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- One person was taken to a hospital after a fight on an Escambia County school bus Thursday afternoon. Escambia County deputies responded to the incident on Michigan Avenue around 5 p.m. Deputies say video appears to show two females fighting. The students attend Bellview Middle School.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

City of Pensacola pamphlet breaks down budget to the penny

ESCAMBIA, Fla. -- City of Pensacola officials want citizens to know how their taxpayer dollars are spent down to the penny. The new City of Pensacola Budget-in-Brief for the Fiscal Year 2023 breaks down per-resident costs to $3.32. From police services at $1.31 to a golf course subsidy of .01...
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Early Voting numbers available in Okaloosa County

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Early Voting started Monday, Oct. 24 for the Florida General Election. In Okaloosa County, they have seven local races on the ballots. Okaloosa County Races: State Senator District 1: Precincts 1-4, 9, 12, 13 as well as parts of 5, 6, and 11. Doug Braxton Charlie Nichols State Senator District 2: […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL

