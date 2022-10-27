ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yonkers, NY

theexaminernews.com

New Senate District Draws Assembly Staffer, Mayor to Face Off

Democrat Julie Shiroishi is running against Republican Poughkeepsie Mayor Robert Rolison in the newly-created 39th Senate District, which spans Putnam Valley and Philipstown in Putnam County and parts of Dutchess and Orange counties. Since 2007, Shiroishi has lived in Beacon with her husband, an English professor at John Jay College,...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
eastnewyork.com

Beverly Tatham, Candidate For Civil Court Judge Wants To Remind You To Flip Your Ballot!

I want to remind everyone that Early Voting starts on Saturday, October 29th and Election Day is Tuesday, November 8th. Voters across New York State will be asked to make their choice to elect candidates to several offices including the next Governor, United States Senator, Member of Congress, Attorney General, State Comptroller, Members of the New York State Senate and Assembly, and several judges who will sit on the Supreme or Civil Court.
BROOKLYN, NY
theexaminernews.com

Bowman, Ex-Scarsdale Mayor in 16th Congressional District Matchup

Dr. Miriam Levitt Flisser, a Westchester pediatrician, medical director in the Bronxville School District and former Scarsdale mayor, is vying to unseat Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-Yonkers) in the upcoming race for New York’s 16th Congressional District, which includes all of southern Westchester, including White Plains, and a portion of the northern Bronx.
SCARSDALE, NY
rew-online.com

Burke Rehabilitation Opens New Outpatient Facility at Simone Development’s Hutchinson Metro Center in the Bronx

Burke Rehabilitation announced the expansion of its therapy services with the opening of a new site at 1250 Waters Place at Simone Development Companies’ Hutchinson Metro Center in the Bronx. Burke held a ribbon cutting ceremony on October 18 to mark the relocation and expansion of services previously provided at 2826 Westchester Avenue, another Simone Development property, where Burke had been a tenant since 2007.
BRONX, NY
Village Voice

The NYC Racial Justice Commission Has Failed

Way back in August of 2021, in the basement of a beautiful Bed-Stuy church, I stood in an orderly queue and waited my turn to testify before members of a rare legal creature in New York: a charter revision commission, which is empowered to change the City Charter by designing ballot questions that will be voted on by our city’s residents.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
talkofthesound.com

New Rochelle Post 8 American Legion Hall for Sale

NEW ROCHELLE, NY (October 30, 2022) — The Post 8 American Legion Hall located at 112 North Avenue is for sale. In a post on his Facebook page, New Rochelle realtor Anthony Marciano announced he was selected out of 5 commercial brokers to represent Post 8 in the sale.
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
Shore News Network

Two arrested for fight outside Yonkers bar that sent one to trauma center

YONKERS, NY – A fight between two brothers outside a Yonkers bar ended with one man being rushed to the regional trauma center in serious condition. The fight broke out Thursday in the area of Yonkers and Ridgewood Avenue. Police responded to call regarding a street fight that escalated from an argument between the two men outside the bar. “Upon arrival officers observed two men assaulting one; both suspects were placed under arrest and the victim was transported to a local area trauma center,” the Yonkers Police Department said in a statement. “Investigation yielded that several men were patronizing a The post Two arrested for fight outside Yonkers bar that sent one to trauma center appeared first on Shore News Network.
YONKERS, NY
westchesterfamily.com

How to Participate in Westchester’s Household Recycling Day

Families across Westchester County are invited to participate in Westchester’s Household Recycling Day (HRD). Held on October 29th from 9:00am-3:00pm, the fourth annual event takes place at 149 Jackson Avenue, Yonkers, NY. The event is a great way for families to recycle and get rid of items that they don’t use or need. This year also includes new acceptable drop-off items to the program, such as clothing, footwear, handbags, linens, leather, small area rugs and more!
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY

