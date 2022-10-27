YONKERS, NY – A fight between two brothers outside a Yonkers bar ended with one man being rushed to the regional trauma center in serious condition. The fight broke out Thursday in the area of Yonkers and Ridgewood Avenue. Police responded to call regarding a street fight that escalated from an argument between the two men outside the bar. “Upon arrival officers observed two men assaulting one; both suspects were placed under arrest and the victim was transported to a local area trauma center,” the Yonkers Police Department said in a statement. “Investigation yielded that several men were patronizing a The post Two arrested for fight outside Yonkers bar that sent one to trauma center appeared first on Shore News Network.

YONKERS, NY ・ 18 HOURS AGO