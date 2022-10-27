Read full article on original website
theexaminernews.com
New Senate District Draws Assembly Staffer, Mayor to Face Off
Democrat Julie Shiroishi is running against Republican Poughkeepsie Mayor Robert Rolison in the newly-created 39th Senate District, which spans Putnam Valley and Philipstown in Putnam County and parts of Dutchess and Orange counties. Since 2007, Shiroishi has lived in Beacon with her husband, an English professor at John Jay College,...
eastnewyork.com
Beverly Tatham, Candidate For Civil Court Judge Wants To Remind You To Flip Your Ballot!
I want to remind everyone that Early Voting starts on Saturday, October 29th and Election Day is Tuesday, November 8th. Voters across New York State will be asked to make their choice to elect candidates to several offices including the next Governor, United States Senator, Member of Congress, Attorney General, State Comptroller, Members of the New York State Senate and Assembly, and several judges who will sit on the Supreme or Civil Court.
theexaminernews.com
Bowman, Ex-Scarsdale Mayor in 16th Congressional District Matchup
Dr. Miriam Levitt Flisser, a Westchester pediatrician, medical director in the Bronxville School District and former Scarsdale mayor, is vying to unseat Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-Yonkers) in the upcoming race for New York’s 16th Congressional District, which includes all of southern Westchester, including White Plains, and a portion of the northern Bronx.
Gov. Kathy Hochul makes campaign stops on Long Island ahead of midterm elections
Gov. Kathy Hochul is making several campaign stops on Long Island ahead of the upcoming election.
Early voting: Lawler holds ‘Back the Blue’ rally; former President Clinton stumps for Maloney
Those registered to vote in New York and have not applied to vote absentee are eligible to vote early starting today until Nov. 6.
Bronx Democrats hold rally to encourage early voting
Bronx Democrats gathered in Grand Concourse to hold a rally promoting early voting.
'I love early voting': NY voters sound off on first day of casting ballots in general election
Manhattan resident Paul Arthur Miller went out to vote early Saturday morning in Lower Manhattan. As early voting for what promises to be a high-stakes election opened on Saturday, foot traffic was relatively light at some poll sites in the early hours of the day. [ more › ]
Midterm Election: Long Island residents take advantage of early voting
Long Island residents are taking advantage of early voting for the midterm election.
Democrats are anxious about an unlikely battleground: New York City
Supporters of Gov. Kathy Hochul are concerned her ground game in the nation's largest city is faltering as Republican Lee Zeldin makes polling gains across the state.
NY governor's race: Kathy Hochul to host President Biden, Lee Zeldin to kick off bus tour
Biden's visit could give a boost to Hochul, whose reelection contest against Republican Lee Zeldin has tightened in recent weeks.
rew-online.com
Burke Rehabilitation Opens New Outpatient Facility at Simone Development’s Hutchinson Metro Center in the Bronx
Burke Rehabilitation announced the expansion of its therapy services with the opening of a new site at 1250 Waters Place at Simone Development Companies’ Hutchinson Metro Center in the Bronx. Burke held a ribbon cutting ceremony on October 18 to mark the relocation and expansion of services previously provided at 2826 Westchester Avenue, another Simone Development property, where Burke had been a tenant since 2007.
For asylum seekers looking to work in New York, desperation meets necessity
Rows of cots inside the encampment for asylum seekers on Randall's Island. The facility welcomed its first migrants on Wednesday. Without work permits, many of the over 21,000 newcomers are struggling to find work. [ more › ]
Hochul vs. Zeldin: She tells WINS 'I have a real record to run on and not just rhetoric'
Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul said Friday she “always [has] a mental state of running like an underdog” as she vows to defend her title in a race against Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin that polls show has become tighter than expected.
Village Voice
The NYC Racial Justice Commission Has Failed
Way back in August of 2021, in the basement of a beautiful Bed-Stuy church, I stood in an orderly queue and waited my turn to testify before members of a rare legal creature in New York: a charter revision commission, which is empowered to change the City Charter by designing ballot questions that will be voted on by our city’s residents.
talkofthesound.com
New Rochelle Post 8 American Legion Hall for Sale
NEW ROCHELLE, NY (October 30, 2022) — The Post 8 American Legion Hall located at 112 North Avenue is for sale. In a post on his Facebook page, New Rochelle realtor Anthony Marciano announced he was selected out of 5 commercial brokers to represent Post 8 in the sale.
Former NYC Transit president Sarah Feinberg punched while standing at Chelsea intersection
Sarah Feinberg, former interim NYC Transit president, was randomly attacked while standing at an intersection in Chelsea.
Rev. Calvin Butts, towering NY religious and political figure, dies at 73
Rev. Calvin Butts was a towering political and religious figure in New York Butts was the pastor of the Abyssinian Baptist Church, one of the city's largest congregations. [ more › ]
Two arrested for fight outside Yonkers bar that sent one to trauma center
YONKERS, NY – A fight between two brothers outside a Yonkers bar ended with one man being rushed to the regional trauma center in serious condition. The fight broke out Thursday in the area of Yonkers and Ridgewood Avenue. Police responded to call regarding a street fight that escalated from an argument between the two men outside the bar. “Upon arrival officers observed two men assaulting one; both suspects were placed under arrest and the victim was transported to a local area trauma center,” the Yonkers Police Department said in a statement. “Investigation yielded that several men were patronizing a The post Two arrested for fight outside Yonkers bar that sent one to trauma center appeared first on Shore News Network.
Detective, Drug Task Force Supervisor In Rockland Dies At Age 31
A detective in the Hudson Valley has died at the age of 31. The Rockland County District Attorney's Office announced with "profound sadness" that detective and Drug Task Force Supervisor Xavier Fernandez died on Friday, Oct. 28. A cause of death has not been released. Fernandez worked as an NYPD...
westchesterfamily.com
How to Participate in Westchester’s Household Recycling Day
Families across Westchester County are invited to participate in Westchester’s Household Recycling Day (HRD). Held on October 29th from 9:00am-3:00pm, the fourth annual event takes place at 149 Jackson Avenue, Yonkers, NY. The event is a great way for families to recycle and get rid of items that they don’t use or need. This year also includes new acceptable drop-off items to the program, such as clothing, footwear, handbags, linens, leather, small area rugs and more!
